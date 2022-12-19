10 Best Manga and Anime Locations in Japan

Writer’s Profile Kiren Yaqoob is an intern from Belgium who is finishing her studies with this internship at Knot World. She is getting her bachelor’s in tourism and leisure management at Howest University in Kortrijk. As a tourism student, she likes to explore the world and learn different languages. She is madly in love with everything chocolate flavored and won’t tolerate it if someone says French Fries are from France. They are from Belgium!

Japan is known worldwide for its countless manga and anime products as it is the largest producer in the world. For some tourists, it might be the main reason to visit Japan, and for others just an extra entertaining factor. Akihabara, in particular Electric Town, is considered the largest place for anime fans to come together. But have you ever wondered where all of your favorite manga/anime scenes take place?

Don’t worry, we have your back, buddy! Here is our list of 10 of the best manga and anime locations in Japan!

1. Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni (When They Cry)/Shirakawago

Shirakawago in Gifu Prefecture, is a UNESCO world heritage site and is illustrated as the village of Hinamizawa in the anime Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni. From the elevated viewpoint, you have a wonderful view over the town as you can see in the picture. A lot of other spots in the town are also featured in the anime like the Hachiman shrine, the suspension bridge, and some houses and buildings. It feels like you have been teleported into the anime. If you haven’t seen Higurashi and like somewhat gory scenes, this is something for you!

2. Bungo Stray Dogs/Yokohama

Bungo Stray Dogs fans undoubtedly know that this anime was located in Yokohama because of the number of times the city had to be saved from destruction. All the main touristy areas are portrayed in the anime like the Red Brick Warehouse, Chinatown, the Ferris wheel, the piers, the bridge, and the Yokohama Marine Tower.

Another cool thing you can see when visiting Harbor View park where Dazai Osamu had a mental breakdown (the scene with the gun), is the amazing view overlooking the city. The park is located on a hill and accessible by stairs or by walking up the hill. If you’re not fond of walking uphill, good luck with that!

3. Princess Mononoke/Yakushima

The fairy tale-like and magical landscapes that appear in Princess Mononoke exist in real life! The Ghibli movie was highly inspired by the pristine nature of the forests of Yakushima. The island has an ancient forest with Yakusugi cedar trees that are more than a thousand years old! It is located South of Kagoshima and is accessible by air from Tokyo, and by boat from Kyushu.

4. Akudama Drive/Osaka

The setting for this cyberpunk anime is the second biggest metropolitan city in Japan, Osaka. You can see the obvious similarities, however, since Akudama Drive is a science-fiction anime, everything is highly transformed with neon lights, holograms, and flying objects… like Dotonbori and Nanba.

The Tsutentaku tower is portrayed as a grand billboard towering over the city, and Osaka Castle is altered into an extremely secure and impenetrable train station for the Shinkansen. If you have seen this anime, it is cool to see where the inspiration for the anime came from. And if you haven’t, we highly recommend it! It only has 12 episodes, and the visuals and the story are amazing!

5. Erased/Tomakomai

In this time-travel mystery, the main character is sent back 18 years in time to his hometown, Tomakomai in Hokkaido. Tomakomai, the 4th largest city in Hokkaido, has been awarded by the Anime Tourism Association for being a place that anime fans should visit. Several spots formed the inspiration behind the anime like the elementary school, the shopping street, and the technology center where Satoru took Kayo.

6. Terror In Resonance/Tokyo

This anime starts off with the bombardment of the Tokyo Metropolitan building, which is the main setting of this show. Most of the locations featured in the anime are quite popular like Shibuya Scramble Square where the bunch meets up, as well as near the billboards in the Shinjuku area. Roppongi Police station in the anime is said to be Azabu police station which is also located in Roppongi. A few other places include the Maruhachi restaurant in Shibuya and Shirahige Shrine in Katsushika.

7. Tokyo Revengers/Tokyo

Another hugely popular anime that of course takes place in Tokyo is Tokyo Revengers. One of the most famous spots is the location which is also featured in a lot of posters for the anime, Shibuya Scramble Square. The spot where Takemichi got badly beaten up by the stairs is Parthenon Tama located outside of Tokyo, and the meetup spot for the gang is Musashi Shrine. We of course cannot leave out Shinjuku station where Takemichi was been pushed off the platform and sent back in time.

The restaurant where Mikey and his sister had ice cream is located in Harajuku and is called Eggs ’n Things. The other restaurant where Mikey wanted a flag on his kid’s meal was Jonathan’s family restaurant in Koganei. Unlike the anime, in real life, adults unfortunately can’t get a kid’s meal with a flag on it.

8. Jujutsu Kaisen/Tokyo

Everyone surely remembers the scene where Yuji and Nobara were excited to go to Tokyo. That scene was located in Harajuku on Takeshita street where Yuji was wearing some goofy glasses and eating some snacks. The opening of the anime also features some popular spots like Roppongi Hills and Sendagaya tunnel in Shibuya.

If you are a manga reader then you must know about the Shibuya arc. Yeah, I know it’s traumatic. And guess where it is located? If you guessed Shibuya, then you’re a genius!

9. Death Note/Tokyo

Death Note takes place in Tokyo, with Hibiya park being one of the well-known locations. They prominently illustrate the fountain where Naomi and Light were taking a walk. The scene with Light and Ray Penber is located in Shinjuku station along the Chou line.

The task force met up with L in the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, which is animated exactly the same way. Some of the scenes are believed to be inspired by the famous spots in Shibuya like Scramble Square and the bus station.

10. Attack on Titan/Hita

Let’s go to the southern part of Japan, where you can visit the hometown of the famous manga author Isayama Hajime, who is known for Attack on Titan. Bronze statues of the characters have been erected in honor of him. Right in front of Oyama dam in Oita Prefecture of Kyushu, the statues of the trio are looking up at the dam as it is wall Maria. At Hita station you can admire the statue of Captain Levi. There is also a free Attack on Titan museum and as it is the birthplace of the author, you will find many anime related shops and stores!

Anime Tour

If you like animation even in the slightest, we highly recommend checking out one of our anime tours in the Suginami area of Tokyo! With lots of animation companies and studios based in the area, it’s pretty much anime heaven. Learn more about the history of anime while exploring the area on foot, head to a famous animation museum, and experience making your own animation all alongside an English-speaking guide! It’s an experience you don’t want to miss.

▶Book here: The Secret of Anime Tour in Suginami area

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Find the other Tours

▶Tour Packages

If you want to make travel easier, we suggest you look into tour packages.There are a wide range of tour packages out there to suit the accomodate for each traveler needs. Click the button below to find the best tour package from various Tour Operators!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!