10 Best Zoos in Japan

Japan, a land of beautiful nature and traditional culture, is dotted with many wonderful zoos. Each zoo not only exhibits animals, but also employs a variety of creative methods with unique exhibits that bring out the best in each animal. This article introduces 10 zoos in Japan that are full of such attractions.

1. Wakayama Adventure World

Photo by Sami Chau on Unsplash

Wakayama Adventure World is a hidden gem of a zoo in Wakayama, and its greatest attraction is its abundant number of giant pandas. The zoo is home to not only pandas, but also lions, giraffes, and over 140 species of other animals in a natural and vibrant environment. In addition to the zoo, there is also an amusement park and a restaurant where visitors can enjoy themselves all day long. In addition to enjoying the heartwarming nature of the giant pandas, visitors can experience the various attractions and savor some delicious food during their time here.

Official Website: Wakayama Adventure World

2. Ueno Zoo

The Ueno Zoo is the first zoo established in Japan during the Meiji period and along with its historical significance, it is renowned as the zoo with the highest number of visitors in all of Japan. The vast grounds are home to 3,000 diverse animals of about 300 species, and each area is built around a different theme. These areas are designed to allow the animals to live comfortably in their natural habitat, providing visitors with the opportunity to enjoy the diverse world of flora and fauna. The Ueno Zoo is particularly famous for its mascot, the giant panda. Visitors are sure to be comforted by the giant panda’s lovable demeanor. The Ueno Zoo holds a special place in Japanese zoo culture as a place where history and modernity collide.

Official Website: Ueno Zoo

3. Asahiyama Zoo

Asahiyama Zoo, located in Hokkaido, is widely known as Japan’s northernmost zoo. This special place is famous for its “behavioral exhibits,” which are designed to allow animals to express their instinctive behavior in a comfortable environment. Polar bears, penguins, Amur leopards, and other animals unique to the north are found in this magnificent natural habitat. You will be able to observe the animals up close and appreciate how they are perfectly adapted to their northern environments.

Official Website: Asahiyama Zoo

4. Sapporo City Maruyama Zoo

In 1951, Sapporo City Maruyama Zoo was welcomed as the first zoo in Hokkaido. Its origins can be traced back to the successful mobile zoo based out of Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo that was held in Sapporo. Since then, it has become a valuable addition to the city of Sapporo. Its most famous attraction is the polar bear area, where you can view the bears swimming majestically in their tank through an underwater tube. This powerful scene allows visitors to feel the breath of nature and life that only Hokkaido can offer. The Sapporo City Maruyama Zoo has become a major attraction for tourists who enjoy seeing the lively animals up close.

Official Website: Sapporo City Maruyama Zoo

5. Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

Kyushu Natural Animal Park is a safari park where humans and animals can share a vibrant experience on an African safari spread across Kyushu. Here, visitors can not only observe the animals, but also interact with them and learn about their ecology. Especially recommended is the “Jungle Bus” that takes you around the Safari Zone. This bus allows you to see lions and other powerful animals up close, and you will feel as if you have wandered into the wilds of Africa. Kyushu Natural Animal Park is a place where sightseeing and learning come together to provide visitors with an unforgettable African safari experience.

Official Website: Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

6. Zoorasia

Photo by Ester Marie Doysabas on Unsplash

Zoorasia in Yokohama is a fascinating and unique zoo with the theme of “Symbiosis of Life and Harmony with Nature”. Here, visitors can see 760 animals of about 100 different species, including rare animals from around the world like okapi and proboscis monkeys. Of special note is the fact that the zoo is divided into eight zones, according to their climate in order to recreate the true environment of animals in the wild. This allows visitors to understand how the animals live in their natural habitats as they tour each zone. Zoorasia is loved by many as a place that offers an educational yet exciting adventure and a sense of living in harmony with nature.

Official Website: Zoorasia

7. Tobe Zoological Park

Tobe Zoological Park was established in 1981 as a project to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of Tobu Railway, and is a zoo spread across Saitama Prefecture. The zoo also boasts an amusement park and a large swimming pool in summer, making it a hybrid of leisure activities that can be enjoyed year-round. Inside the zoo, visitors are welcomed by 1,200 powerful animals of 120 different species, including white tigers. With both the attractions and zoo combined, Tobu Zoo is a place where visitors can enjoy some family-friendly fun no matter the time of year.

Official Website: Tobe Zoological Park

8. Nogeyama Zoological Gardens

Nogeyama Zoo is located in Yokohama City and offers free admission! Dozens of adorable animals of many species happily live on the spacious 3.3 hectare (8.15 acre) grounds. This wonderful place allows visitors to get up close and personal with a wide variety of animals, including lions, giraffes, and red pandas, all for free. Easily accessible and fun, Nogeyama Zoo is a place of pleasant surprises and smiles for visitors.

Official Website: Nogeyama Zoological Gardens

9. Fuji Safari Park

Fuji Safari Park, spread out at the foot of Mt. Fuji, is a spacious zoo that mimics the powerful environment of an African safari. Here, visitors can tour the safari zone in their own cars, or they can ride the “Jungle Bus” to feed lions and bears. Fuji Safari Park, where adventure and learning intersect, offers visitors a realistic interaction with nature.

Official Website: Fuji Safari Park

10. Tennoji Zoo

The Tennoji Zoo opened in 1915 and boasts a history of more than 100 years, making it a place of recreation and relaxation for the residents of Osaka. On its vast grounds of approximately 11 hectares (27.18 acres), the zoo is home to more than 1,000 animals of more than 180 species, and it continues to be a favorite of Osaka residents. The park has a surprising exhibit that recreates the expanse of the African savanna, where herbivores such as giraffes coexist in the same area as carnivores such as lions and hyenas. This gives visitors a realistic experience, as if they were lost in the African land. The Tennoji Zoo attracts many people both for its history, as well as the coexistence of the different species present here.

Official Website: Tennoji Zoo

We have introduced 10 Japanese zoos here but is there a place you would like to visit? We are sure that your Japanese zoo adventure will lead you on a wonderful journey filled with new discoveries and excitement. We invite you to visit a Japanese zoo and see Japan’s diverse nature and culture, as well as the beautiful coexistence of animals.

