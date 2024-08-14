10 Best Things to Do Around Fukuoka During the Summer

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

When you’re looking for a summer adventure that blends sunshine, rich history, and mouthwatering eats, add Fukuoka to your itinerary! Fukuoka is the vibrant capital city of Fukuoka prefecture on Kyushu Island, and it ticks all the boxes. Fukuoka caters to every craving, whether you’re a modern-day explorer seeking a touch of luxury, a nature enthusiast yearning for untouched beauty, or someone who simply wants the perfect blend of both.

Summer is when Fukuoka truly comes alive. Get ready for scorching days (perfect for the beach!), exciting festivals, and delicious food. So, pack your swimsuit, grab your sense of adventure, and join us as we explore the 10 best things to do around Fukuoka this summer and prepare for a trip of a lifetime!

1. Hakata Gion Festival

Fukuoka explodes with energy during the Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival. Each July 15th, the city transforms into a stage for a one-of-a-kind race where colossal, intricately decorated floats, each representing a different Fukuoka neighborhood, weave through the streets in a thrilling display of community spirit. And these aren’t your average festival floats. They’re huge! While they’ve shrunk a bit from their historical ten-meter heights and two-ton sizes, the energy and dedication to operate them remain awe-inspiring. Witnessing teams of people heave these magnificent structures through the city is an unforgettable experience and one you don’t want to miss. You can also enjoy all the fun of a Japanese festival with many delicious food stalls.

2. Eat Yatai

Speaking of eating, when you’re in Fukuoka during the summer, you do not want to skip out on delicious street food! While yatai are food stalls found at festivals nationwide, their origins come from Fukuoka. Here, they’re more than food stalls; they are actually tiny roadside restaurants. Squeeze into one of the small rows of seats under the tent and transport yourself into the heart of Fukuoka! I’m serious; between the incredible food and locals getting their cravings met, it’s a social environment that’s as much fun as it is delicious. Try some local favorites like yakitori, Hakata ramen, hot pot, and more.

3. Go to a Beach

With white sand and crystal clear waters, Fukuoka City proudly tops the list of 21 major Japanese cities for its high-quality beaches. It’s not surprising that people flock to the shores all summer long! Beachgoers aren’t just limited to the city limits; many beaches all over Kyushu are a stone’s throw from Fukuoka. From the always popular artificial Seaside Momochi Beach Park to natural and hidden gems on Itoshima Island, it’s easy to be spoiled. The beaches are ideal for anyone who loves water sports (more on that in a bit!) and soaking up the sun.

4. Unimonakamichi Seaside Park

iso4z, CC0 1.0 UNIVERSAL via Wikimedia Commons

Beat the heat at a sprawling park where family fun knows no bounds! From amusement park thrills to scenic bike rides and refreshing dips in the pools, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park offers something for everyone. Pedal along flower-lined paths on a rented bike, stopping to snap pics of the vibrant buildings. Or let loose on thrilling rides at Wonder World, with a giant Ferris wheel promising panoramic bayside views. And when the summer sun heats up, cool down at Sunshine Pool, the largest resort pool complex in western Japan. You can even camp on-site if you want the fun to last longer than a day.

5. Water sports (Surfing, Wakeboarding, etc.)

We mentioned the incredible beaches of Fukuoka, so it’s only natural that water sports fans have lots to do here! Surfing and wakeboarding are two of the area’s most popular activities thanks to Fukuoka’s warm water, manageable crowds, and waves, perfect for beginners and intermediates. Facing the Genkai Sea, the coastline picks up northerly swells, offering a fun challenge, even for seasoned surfers. Fukuoka is also home to rivers and streams that are perfect for sports like stand-up paddle boarding (SUP), kayaking, swimming, and more. Fukuoka is so renowned for water sports that it even hosted the world’s best water sports athletes at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships!

6. Sunflower Fields

Calling all flower fanatics and photography enthusiasts! Get ready to be wowed by a sea of sunflowers in Fukuoka during the mid to late summer. Sunflowers, a symbol of the Japanese summer, erupt in parks across the country, and Fukuoka explodes with these cheerful blooms. Nokonoshima Island Park in Fukuoka City is the local and popular choice, and it has over 50,000 sunflowers to admire. For night owls, the Yanagawa Sunflower Garden offers a magical experience with 5 acres of sunflowers illuminated after dark, creating a scene straight out of a fairytale. Or, for the ultimate sunflower immersion, head to the sprawling Omuta Sunflower Field, where you can surround yourself with a staggering 200,000 sunflowers stretching toward a clear blue sky.

7. Senbutsu Cave

Hidden beneath the rolling hills of Fukuoka, a mysterious underworld awaits! The Senbutsu Limestone Cave, nestled in the southern tip of Kokura, Kitakyushu, is a true testament to nature. This National Natural Monument is a geological wonderland shaped by rainwater and groundwater over millennia. As you venture deeper, the temperature remains a constant 14-16°C, offering a refreshing escape from the summer heat (or a cozy respite in the winter!). The heart of the cave lies beyond narrow passageways and refreshing streams, making your exploration feel like a real adventure as you discover a world unseen from the surface.

8. Shiraito Falls

Escape the summer sun at Shiraito Falls, a cascading waterfall on the Itoshima Peninsula. This 24-meter-tall wonder isn’t just a sight to behold; it’s a cool retreat, especially during the scorching summer months. A vibrant festival kicks off the season in early June, marking their official opening. But don’t worry, you can witness the falls anytime! After the festivities, the facilities at the base of the falls offer some deliciously fun activities. You can try your hand at Nagashi somen and experience the thrill of catching chilled noodles racing down a bamboo chute with just your chopsticks. It’s refreshing and exciting! If you’re with little ones, head to the nearby pools teeming with yamame fish. The freshwater fish provide an easy catch for aspiring anglers before becoming a delightful meal grilled with a sprinkle of salt at the on-site restaurant. Cool down, harness your noodle-catching skills, and create memories that will last a lifetime visiting the ultimate off-the-beaten-path destination.

9. Shikanoshima Island

Escape the sweltering city and dive into a world of nature, history, and adventure on Shikanoshima Island, just a short hop north of Fukuoka! This island paradise, stretching 11 kilometers around, is a local favorite for a reason. People flock to the island for all kinds of things, like soaking in natural hot springs, beautiful beaches, and beautiful nature on all sides. But Shikanoshima Island boasts more than just stunning scenery. Unearth the island’s fascinating past at the Golden Seal Park, where a replica of a golden seal, once used for high-level diplomatic exchanges, was discovered by a farmer in the 1700s! This incredible find even inspired the name of the ferry that takes you to the island: the “Kin-in” (Golden Seal). So, whether you’re a history buff, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking a fun-filled summer escape, Shikanoshima Island has something to offer everyone.

10. Yanagawa

Yanagawa is a hidden city dubbed the “Venice of Kyushu,” thanks to its waterways, history, and food. It’s a beautiful place to visit in the summer when you want to cruise along the willow-lined canals in small boats led by guides. But that’s not all; Yanagawa is home to Edo-era gardens, a sumo wrestling dome, historic shrines, a lively food market, and so much more. And, of course, it’s home to the sunflower paradise of the Yanagawa Sunflower Garden we mentioned above! Make sure to try some of the culinary delicacies, too. Some can only be found here, like the signature steamed eel that Yanagawa is known for. No matter what you decide to do in this captivating town, it’s worth making the trip and seeing a side of Japan many tourists miss!

