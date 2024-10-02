10 Events and Things to Do in Japan in October 2024

As summer fades, October brings a lot of festivities and activities to enjoy. Autumn is the ideal time to value the outdoors without the Japanese summer heat. Just like the cherry blossom season, Japan is famous for “Koyo,” or the autumn leaves. with various types of tree and the mountains all around, its easy to get some great views. of course there are plenty of other things as well! We’ve selected all the best events in October for you to check out. Read along and make some plans for your autumn here!

1. Universal Studios Japan Halloween Horror Nights

Eating raw fish with chopsticks isn’t spooky enough? Let’s spice this game up! Universal Studios Japan will spike your adrenaline with its Halloween Horror Nights. You can expect haunted houses like Chucky’s Carnival of Chaos, street Zombies, Chainsaw Man: The Chaos being in 4-D and Death Eaters taking over the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Make sure to dress up and check out USJ on Halloween to experience Japan’s spooky side!

Website: Usj.co.jp

Location: Universal Studios Japan, Osaka

Date: September 6 to November 4, 6 PM until the park closes

2. Odaiba Sea Lights Lantern Festival

Can’t let go of summer yet? Then you should make sure to see the annual Sea Lights Festival at Odaiba Seaside Park. The pleasant early-October weather is the perfect way to enjoy a cheerful night at the beach. Usually held on Marine Day in July, the festival got rescheduled to October to prevent heatstroke from the extreme summer heat. You have the chance to see thousands of colored lanterns along the beach, carefully arranged to form an image visible from a higher viewpoint.

Website: Tokyo-Odaiba.net, Flyer (English)

Location: Odaiba Marine Park

Date: October 5 – 6, around 5 pm

Additional information:

5 pm: Visitors can participate and light the candles of paper lamps

17:20 pm: After sunset, paper lamp candles begin to illuminate the sandy beach, drawing light geoglyphs

May be canceled in case of rain

3. Ibaraki Kochia Festival

Ever wondered what the Japanese version of Lavender fields look like? They look like fluffy bushes which change colors from a vibrant green to a bright scarlet in October. This plant is called the Kochia (summer cypress) which marks the fields with around 1.9 hectares at Hitachi Seaside Park in Ibaraki, just a day trip away from Tokyo! A must see during Fall and instagrammable spot to check out.

Website: Hitachikaihin.jp

Location: Hitachi Seaside Park, Ibaraki Prefecture

Date: Mid-to-late October 2024

Entry: 450 yen (in September), 800 yen (in October)

4. Tokyo Ramen Festa 2024

Attention Ramen lovers! This year’s Ramen Festival will be held from Oct 24th – Nov 4th at Komazawa Olympic Park. You can experience a variety of delicious ramen with a total of 36 booths in the three acts, each four days long for a total span of 12 days. Advance tickets will be sold at Seven-Eleven stores nationwide.

Website: Ra-fes.com

Location: Komazawa Olympic Park, Tokyo

Date: October 26 to November 5, 10:30 am to 20:30 pm,

Entry: Free

Additional information:

Ramen meal ticket (1 cup) 1,100 yen (tax included)

Act 1: October 24 (Thu) ~ October 27 (Sun) 4 days

Act 2: October 28 (Mon) ~ October 31 (Thu) 4 days

Act 3: November 1 (Fri) ~ November 4 (Mon) 4 days

5. Nada Fighting Festival (Nada Kenka Matsuri)

This festival is referred to as a “fighting festival,” as participants slam portable shrines known as “mikoshi” into one another to demonstrate dominance. Only men between 18 and 45 are allowed to participate in the fighting. Each member wears a headband which indicates their age, e.g. men over 35 wear white headbands, men between 26 and 35 wear yellow headbands and everyone below 26 wears red headbands.

Website: Nadamatsuri.jp

Location: Matsubara Hachiman Shrine, Himeji City

Date: October 14 – 15

6. Onomichi Lantern Festival

During this Festival, 16 of Onomichi’s temples , located in Hiroshima prefecture , and other locations will light up over 30,000 candles and lanterns, transforming the town into a charming lightshow. Visiting the main illuminated locations you will stumble over smaller spots as well so make sure to wander around to get the most out of your night walk.

Location: Onomichi City, Hiroshima

Date: October 12, 6 pm to 20.30 pm

Additional Information:

Location (planned): Jeho-ji Temple, Mochikoji-ji Temple, Kaifuku-ji Temple, Kōmyo-ji Temple

7. The Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony

One of the most popular things Japan is known for are Tea Ceremonies. The ceremonial way of preparing Matcha, usually in a traditional tea room, is a way to show hospitality to visitors. This year the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture, Arts Council Tokyo will hold the Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2024 at two venues making it easier for visitors to visit the ceremony.

Website: Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony

Location and Dates:

Edo Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum on October 19 and 20 (9:30 am – 16:30 pm) (admission: free)

Hama-Rikyu Gardens on October 26th and 27th (9 am – 5 pm) (admission: 800 yen)

8. Tokyo International Film Festival 2024

This year the Tokyo International Film Festival marks it’s 37th anniversary, which will be held from October 28th until November 6th. The movie “11 Rebels” starring Nakano Taiga opens the Festival at 18:45pm and “Marcello Mio” will end the Tokyo IFF on November 6th at 7pm.

Website: 37th Tokyo International Film Festival

Date: October 28 – November 6

General ticket sales: October 19

Fee: depending on movie

Flier TIFF Guide English

9. Nikkō Tōshogū Autumn Festival

This Festival located in Nikko is known for a grand parade of 1000 men dressed as Edo-era foot soldiers, archers and cavalry. The festival begins with a demonstration of Japanese horseback archery. On October 17th the grand parade will take place from Futarasan-jinja Shrine to Otabisho, one kilometer away.

Location: Nikkō Tōshō-gū

Date: October 16th – October 17th

Entry: Free

10. Tokyo Disney Halloween

A fun adventure for the whole family is to visit Tokyo Disney for Halloween where Disney Villains bring fun and adventure to the family trip! There will be a haunted mansion with a special program based on the movie “Tim Burton’s: The Nightmare Before Christmas” but the highlight of the day will be the fireworks at night. Costumes are appreciated.

Website: Tokyodisneyresort.jp

Location: Tokyo Disney Resort, Chiba

Date: October 1 – November 7, 2024

