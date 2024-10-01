10 Events and Things to Do in Tokyo in October

October is a magical time to visit Tokyo, with the city’s vibrant culture coming to life in a blend of seasonal beauty and exciting events. As the weather cools and the autumn foliage begins to color the parks and gardens, Tokyo transforms into a city of festivities, celebrations, and cultural experiences. Whether you’re a local or a traveler, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this enchanting month. From traditional festivals to modern entertainment, here are 10 must-do events and activities in Tokyo in October.

1. Tokyo Ramen Show

The Tokyo Ramen Show is a highly anticipated culinary event that takes place annually at Komazawa Olympic Park, drawing ramen lovers from all over Japan and beyond. This event is a true celebration of the incredible diversity of ramen, featuring dozens of stalls representing different regions of Japan, each offering its own unique take on this beloved dish. Visitors can explore a wide array of flavors, from the rich and creamy tonkotsu ramen of Kyushu to the lighter, soy-based shoyu ramen popular in Tokyo. The atmosphere is vibrant and lively, with crowds eagerly lining up to sample bowls of steaming hot ramen. It’s a fantastic opportunity to experience the depth of ramen culture in Japan, all in one place. With each stall offering a small serving, attendees can taste several varieties, making it easy to find new favorites. Whether you’re a ramen aficionado or just looking to enjoy a delicious meal, the Tokyo Ramen Show is a must-visit event in October.

2. Kiku Matsuri at Yushima Tenjin Shrine

Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Kiku Matsuri at Yushima Tenjin Shrine is a stunning celebration of chrysanthemums, Japan’s national flower, held annually in October. This festival, also known as the Chrysanthemum Festival, showcases thousands of meticulously cultivated chrysanthemums in various colors, shapes, and sizes, creating a breathtaking display of floral beauty. Yushima Tenjin Shrine, located in the heart of Tokyo, is a serene and historical site that provides a perfect backdrop for this event. The shrine is dedicated to Sugawara no Michizane, the deity of learning, making it a popular spot for students and scholars. During the festival, the shrine grounds are transformed into a sea of vibrant blooms, with exhibits featuring everything from traditional chrysanthemum dolls dressed in elaborate costumes to bonsai chrysanthemums meticulously pruned to perfection. The event is not just a visual feast but also a cultural experience, as it highlights the Japanese art of flower cultivation and the deep respect for nature.

3. Tokyo International Film Festival

Film enthusiasts will find their ultimate haven at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), one of the most prestigious events in the global film calendar. Each year, TIFF brings together a rich and diverse selection of films, ranging from international blockbusters to indie gems and cutting-edge documentaries. With screenings held at various iconic venues across the city, including the bustling Roppongi Hills and the historic Kabuki-za Theatre, the festival offers more than just movies—it’s a cultural experience. Attendees have the unique opportunity to witness world premieres, engage in insightful Q&A sessions with directors and actors, and immerse themselves in Tokyo’s vibrant film culture. Beyond the screenings, TIFF also features special events, workshops, and panel discussions, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about cinema.

4. Halloween in Shibuya

Shibuya is the epicenter of Tokyo’s Halloween celebrations, drawing in thousands of revelers dressed in an array of imaginative and elaborate costumes for an unforgettable night of fun. The iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing transforms into a dazzling sea of creativity, with every corner offering a new spectacle. It’s a must-see event for anyone in Tokyo during Halloween, as the entire area comes alive with an electrifying atmosphere. From lively street parties to themed club events, the festivities in Shibuya offer something for everyone, with the energy and excitement continuing well into the early hours of the morning.

5. Tokyo Jazz Festival

Jazz enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the Tokyo Jazz Festival, one of the city’s most anticipated musical events! Hosted at various iconic venues, including the prestigious Tokyo International Forum, this festival brings together the best of international and Japanese jazz talent. From soulful rhythms to electrifying performances, the Tokyo Jazz Festival offers an immersive experience that captures the heart of the city’s vibrant cultural scene. Whether you’re a seasoned jazz aficionado or simply looking to explore new sounds, this festival is the perfect way to dive into Tokyo’s rich musical landscape.

6. Jidai Matsuri at Asakusa

Step back in time at the Jidai Matsuri (Festival of the Ages) in Asakusa! This captivating event brings Japan’s history to life with a grand parade featuring participants dressed in authentic historical costumes, each representing a different era of Japan’s rich past. As the procession winds through the charming streets of Asakusa, you’ll witness the evolution of Japanese culture and traditions, from the ancient Heian period to the more modern Meiji era. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for an unforgettable cultural experience, the Jidai Matsuri offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Japan’s vibrant heritage.

7. Autumn Foliage Viewing in Rikugien Garden

October marks the beginning of autumn foliage season in Tokyo, and Rikugien Garden is one of the best places to enjoy it. The garden’s beautifully landscaped grounds are adorned with maple trees that turn brilliant shades of red and orange. A stroll through Rikugien during this time is a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

8. Sumida Aquarium Autumn Illuminations

Experience the magic of autumn like never before at the Sumida Aquarium special illumination event this October! Located in Tokyo Skytree Town, the aquarium undergoes a breathtaking transformation with vibrant light displays that capture the essence of autumn leaves. As you explore the underwater world, the combination of colorful aquatic life and the warm, glowing hues of fall creates an enchanting atmosphere that is both unique and mesmerizing. Whether you’re visiting for the marine creatures or the stunning seasonal lights, this event promises an unforgettable journey through the beauty of nature.

9. Tokyo Sake Festival

Sake aficionados, the Tokyo Sake Festival is an unmissable event that promises to delight your palate! Hosted at various locations throughout the city, this festival offers a unique opportunity to sample an extensive selection of sake from Japan’s diverse regions. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a curious beginner, you’ll have the chance to taste and learn about the intricate flavors and brewing techniques that make each sake distinct. With experts and brewers available to guide you through the experience, the Tokyo Sake Festival is not only a celebration of Japan’s iconic drink but also an educational journey into the heart of its brewing traditions.

10. Ueno Zoo Autumn Festival

Ueno Zoo Autumn Festival is a family-friendly event that combines fun activities with an opportunity to learn about wildlife. The festival includes animal-themed crafts, educational programs, and special animal feedings. It’s a great way to enjoy a day out with family while learning about the zoo conservation efforts.

October in Tokyo is a time of celebration, culture, and color. With a wide range of events and activities, there’s something to suit every interest. Whether you’re tasting ramen at a festival, enjoying the autumn foliage, or experiencing the thrill of Halloween in Shibuya, Tokyo offers unforgettable experiences in October. So, take advantage of the crisp autumn air and immerse yourself in the vibrant events that this incredible city has to offer.

