10 Best Places to see Koyo in Osaka

As autumn unfolds its vibrant colors across Japan, the country’s landscapes transform into a breathtaking tapestry of red, orange, and gold. Among the myriad of locations where you can experience this stunning phenomenon, Osaka stands out as a remarkable destination for “koyo” (the Japanese term for the brilliant fall foliage). The city, known for its bustling urban life and historic charm, offers an impressive array of spots where you can witness the majestic display of autumn leaves. From serene parks and ancient temples to tranquil gardens and scenic riverbanks, Osaka’s fall foliage promises to captivate visitors with its rich colors and picturesque settings. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast or a casual observer, exploring these top koyo spots will immerse you in the beauty of Japan’s autumnal splendor. Join us as we guide you through the most spectacular locations in Osaka to experience the magic of koyo.

1. Osaka Castle

When autumn arrives, Osaka Castle Park is filled with brilliant colors that may overwhelm visitors! The park is home to many cherry blossom trees, and the leaves are a wonderful mix of reds, oranges, and browns in a variety of colors. The best time to view the leaves is from early November to mid-December each year, when the entire park is enveloped in a gorgeous autumnal scene. The contrast between the white walls of Osaka Castle and the autumn leaves is particularly breathtaking, and the beautiful contrast enhances the autumn scenery. A walk during this season is the best time to enjoy the spectacular view of the historic castle and the colorful autumn leaves.

Official Website: Osaka Castle

2. Daisen Park

Daisen Park attracts visitors with its beautiful autumn leaves in fall. The park has a Japanese garden created in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the city’s incorporation, which attracts many tourists during the fall foliage season. The best time to view the autumn leaves is usually from mid to late November, when the entire garden is enveloped in vivid autumn colors. In addition, the garden is illuminated during the fall foliage season, creating a fantastic view. This is the best spot to enjoy the beauty of the leaves at night, which is different from that of the leaves during the daytime, and to fully appreciate the autumnal atmosphere.

Official Website: Daisen Park (Only in Japanese)

The Japanese Garden in Daisen Park (Only in Japanese)

3. Minoh Falls

Minoh Falls has long been a local favorite for its autumn foliage. The area around the waterfalls is blessed by the humidity of the falling water and the deep valley, which ensures adequate sunlight and beautifully nurtures the autumn foliage. Every year from November to early December, the area around Minoh Falls is covered with vivid autumn leaves and tinged with the colors of fall. The autumn foliage in this area, combined with the magnificent scenery of the falls, provides visitors with breathtaking beauty. A visit in autumn is the best time to enjoy this spectacular view created by the forces of nature.

Official Website: Mino Falls (Only in Japanese)

4. Midosuji Avenue

Midosuji Avenue, which runs north-south through the center of Osaka City, is famous for its ginkgo trees in autumn. A total of 972 ginkgo trees are planted along the 4-kilometer-long Midosuji Avenue, creating a beautiful landscape of yellow ginkgo trees from late November to early December. At this time of year, the leaves of the ginkgo trees all change color, and Midosuji is enveloped in the vivid colors of autumn. Despite being in the heart of the city, this is the perfect place for an autumn stroll, as you feel as if you are walking through a tunnel of nature. Forget the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the golden ginkgo avenue.

5. Mt. Kongo

Mt. Kongo, the highest mountain in Osaka, is known for its spectacular autumn foliage. This 1,125-meter-high mountain has been selected as one of Japan’s top 100 mountains for its beautiful scenery. The best time to view the autumn leaves on Mt. Kongo is usually from mid-October to early November, when the entire mountain is dyed yellow and orange, providing spectacular autumn foliage. Mt. Kongo is surrounded by beautiful beech forests, and in the fall, these deep forests change color and provide a spectacular sight. The panoramic view of the autumn leaves from the top of the mountain will remain in your memory forever.

Official Website: Mt. Kongo

6. Hoshida Park Suspension Bridge

Hoshida Park Suspension Bridge is a spectacular suspension bridge installed in Hoshida Park. With a length of 280 meters and a maximum height of 50 meters above the ground, visitors can enjoy the overwhelming view of the suspension bridge when they visit during the fall foliage season. The suspension bridge offers a 360-degree panoramic view, with vivid colors of red, orange, and green spread out before your eyes. A particular highlight is the view of the Kyoto mountains in the distance from the observation spot. Enjoy the spectacular view from the suspension bridge while the autumn breeze blows

Official Website: Hoshida Park Suspension Bridge (Only in Japanese)

7. Senshu Matsuo Temple

Senshu Matsuo Temple, a Tendai sect temple in Izumi City, is widely known for its beautiful autumn foliage. This temple used to be a prosperous place with many temples and shrines, but it was devastated by the military fire of Oda Nobunaga. The current building was reconstructed after the Edo period. Every year, from mid-November to early December, the brightly colored maple leaves at this temple herald the arrival of autumn. Especially during the best season, the path leading from the temple gate to the main hall is painted red, creating a beautiful scenery that resembles a tunnel of maple leaves. Enjoy a heart-warming moment surrounded by colorful autumn leaves in the quiet precincts of the temple.

Official Website: Senshu Matsuo Temple

8. Sefukuji Temple

Sefukuji Temple, located near the 485-meter-high summit of Mount Makio (600 meters above sea level) in Izumi City, is an old temple known for its beautiful autumn leaves. The best time to view the autumn leaves is in late November, when the area around Sefukuji is brilliantly colored. There are about 200 maple trees on Mt. Makio, and many of them are planted along the approach to and within the precincts of Sefukuji Temple. When autumn arrives, the leaves all change color at the same time, spreading out like a crimson carpet and attracting visitors.

Official Website: Sefukuji Temple (Only in Japanese)

9. Ushitakisan Daitoku-ji Temple

Ushitakizan Daitoku-hi Temple is a spectacular mountain temple that should be visited during the autumn foliage season. This ancient temple is widely known as a scenic spot for maple trees, and in autumn the maple trees and ginkgo trees turn into magnificent colors. Dotted with waterfalls of various sizes, the scenery of these waterfalls and autumn leaves is like natural art. Every year from mid to late November, Ushitaki-san holds the “Ushitaki-san Maple Festival,” a spectacular event. During the festival, kitchen cars and booths selling local specialties line the streets, where visitors can enjoy delicious food and souvenirs while admiring the scenery enveloped in autumn leaves. It is a fantastic time to combine the colorful autumn scenery with the lively festival atmosphere!

Official Website: Ushitakisan Daitoku-ji Temple (Only in Japanese)

10. Settsukyo Gorge

Settsukyo Gorge is widely known as one of the best places to visit in autumn for its autumn foliage. In this beautiful gorge, the whole area is enveloped in brilliant autumn leaves in the Momiji Valley, and the beauty of the autumn leaves reflected on the surface of the river is outstanding. The best time to view the autumn leaves is usually from mid-November to early December, and during this period the entire gorge is bathed in the colors of autumn. The Settsukyo Gorge has a wealth of places to view the autumn leaves, including the Momiji Valley and Kunugi Valley. A stroll through the gorge, listening to the murmuring of the clear stream and enjoying the colorful autumn leaves, is a pleasant experience, as if you are blending into nature.

Official Website: Settsukyo Gorge

So, we’ve explored the top 10 spots to experience the mesmerizing koyo in Osaka, each offering its own unique charm and breathtaking views. Is there any spot you want to visit? As you plan your autumn adventure, think about which of these enchanting locations appeals to you the most and consider adding them to your travel itinerary. Whether you’re drawn to serene parks, historic temples, or picturesque riverbanks, these destinations promise to deliver an unforgettable fall experience. We hope this guide has inspired you to discover the vibrant hues of Osaka’s autumn landscape and enjoy the beauty of Japan’s fall season.

