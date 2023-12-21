10 Best Souvenirs from Osaka

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Welcome to the vibrant city of Osaka, Where the people are friendly and outgoing, and the food is an absolute culinary delight. As you explore the bustling streets and cultural gems, don’t forget to indulge in some retail therapy and pick up souvenirs that epitomize the essence of this dynamic city. In this guide, we’ll unveil the best souvenirs that will not only make your trip memorable, but also allow you to bring a piece of Osaka’s charm back home with you or for a friend/family member. From theme park memorabilia to delectable treats and artisanal treasures, Osaka has something for every traveler. Let’s dive into the world of Osaka’s best souvenirs!

1. Universal Studio Japan Merchandise

No visit to Osaka is complete without a trip to Universal Studios Japan (USJ). Make sure to grab some exclusive merchandise featuring your favorite movie characters, from Harry Potter wands to Minion plushies. These souvenirs are not only delightful reminders of your visit but also make for fantastic gifts for friends and family. Explore the Mushroom Kingdom and bring back an extra life, some coins, or maybe some plumbing equipment, all conveniently located in the park’s various gift shops. USJ offers plenty of epic entertainment, so be sure to check it all out and find a deluxe hotel to rest your feet!

2. Takoyaki Flavored Snacks

No mention of Osaka is proper unless it includes Takoyaki, those mouthwatering octopus-filled dough balls. But did you know you can take that savory delight home with you? Osaka offers a plethora of Takoyaki-flavored snacks, from chips to crackers. One of the best places to find them is Dotonbori, where street vendors and specialty shops offer a wide variety. These snacks perfectly capture the flavors of Osaka’s street food scene and make for an irresistible souvenir. And, if you’re on a hunt for Osaka-esque dining, be sure to try out Takoyaki’s larger, flatter sibling: Okonomiyaki! Just as famous, just as delicious!

3. Starbucks Osaka Tumbler

Starbucks die-hards, take note! Osaka boasts a Starbucks tumbler that is as stylish as it is functional. The designs change over the years, but they are almost always featuring iconic landmarks like Osaka Castle and the famous Glico Running Man. This tumbler is a collector’s dream; Japan’s biggest regions almost always feature a Starbucks mug, tumbler, or otherwise that is special to that region. Sip your morning brew in style while reminiscing about your adventures in Osaka. You can find these limited-edition tumblers in most Starbucks outlets across the city.

4. Kui-daore Taro Pudding

If you have a sweet tooth, don’t miss out on Kui-daore Taro Pudding. Named after Osaka’s famous Character “Kui-daore”, whose name was derived from the phrase (in Japanese) “eat ‘til you drop”, this creamy dessert is an absolute delight. Its unique blend of flavors, including sweet potato and caramel, will leave you craving for more. Head to a local confectionery or department store to pick up these delectable puddings and share the joy with loved ones. The cute and funny presentation alone is something to keep as a souvenir!

5. Bâton d’or

Upgrade your snack game with Osaka’s luxurious twist on the beloved Pocky. Bâton d’or takes this classic treat to the next level with premium ingredients and a touch of elegance. For any lovers of Pocky, this is an epic treat or gift! Whether you prefer Matcha, strawberry, or classic chocolate, these slender biscuit sticks dipped in rich coatings make for an indulgent and portable souvenir. Find them in local supermarkets and specialty stores.

6. Tenten Gyoza

Osaka is famous for great food, and its Gyoza (dumplings) are no exception. Tenten Gyoza offers some of the best in town. Surely you were only today years old when you realized Gyoza could come in such a small size! These delectable dumplings come in various flavors, from classic pork to innovative choices like shrimp and cheese. For a truly authentic experience, visit the Tenten Gyoza restaurant or purchase frozen packs to enjoy these savory bites back home. They’re a fantastic way to relive your Osaka culinary adventures.

7. Chidoriya’s Mitarashi Komochi

Indulge in the delightful flavors of Chidoriya’s Mitarashi Komochi, a traditional Japanese treat similar to Dango. These rice cakes are filled with a luscious, sweet soy glaze. Typically, they are skewered with the glaze on top, but these come in little bites. Chidoriya, a renowned shop in Osaka, offers these delicacies in various sizes and packaging, making them a perfect gift to share the taste of Osaka’s traditional sweets with your loved ones.

8. 551 Horai’s Butaman

551 Horai’s Butaman, or steamed pork buns, are a true Osaka institution. These fluffy, succulent buns are filled with a flavorful mixture of pork and seasonings, making them a mouthwatering snack. They can be found throughout Japan and are commonly known as “Nikuman” (meat bun”, but this store is remarkable and top of the line. Swing by one of the 551 Horai outlets to savor them fresh, or grab frozen ones to take home. They reheat beautifully and are sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

9. Rikuro Ojisan Cheesecakes

For cheesecake aficionados, Rikuro Ojisan Cheesecakes are a must-try. Surely some posts about these have found their way to your for you page..? Well if not yet, maybe they will now! Anyways, these fluffy, jiggly, gram-worthy cakes are renowned for their light texture and rich flavor. Freshly baked daily, they are a testament to Osaka’s dedication to culinary excellence. Buy one as a treat for yourself or bring a whole cake to share at gatherings. You’ll instantly become the most popular person in the room.

10. Osaka no Koibito

As you bid farewell to Osaka, express your love for the city with Osaka no Koibito, which means “Osaka’s Sweethearts, or lovers”. These delightful cookies, decorated with the city’s iconic landmarks, make for charming and delicious souvenirs. Choose from a variety of flavors and packaging options, and spread the love by gifting them to friends and family. This treat has a sibling, called Shiroi Koibito from Hokkaido; if you like Osaka’s version, be sure to try this out!

