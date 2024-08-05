Restaurants near Summer Sonic Osaka 2024

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Summer Sonic Osaka will be held in Osaka in the summer of 2024. For all the people visiting Japan who are looking forward to this exciting event, Osaka’s attractions are not limited to music. Osaka is also known throughout the world for its rich culinary culture. Japan’s “culinary capital,” Osaka, is also famous for its wide range of culinary options, from local delicacies to international cuisine. We would like to introduce some of the best restaurants near the Summer Sonic venue, from authentic cuisine to casual dining, to help visitors to Japan enjoy their stay in Osaka even more. In this article, we have carefully selected ten restaurants where you can fully enjoy the culinary culture of Osaka while enjoying Summer Sonic Osaka. Along with the sounds of music, we hope you will also enjoy Osaka’s culinary delights to your heart’s content.

5 restaurants that usually get booked fast (better to make a reservation)

Yoshinopgh, via instagram

In addition to enjoying the music at “Summer Sonic Osaka” in Osaka, you should definitely visit Yoshino Sushi. This long-established sushi restaurant was founded in 1841 from an itinerant inn and represents Osaka’s sushi culture. Yoshino Sushi’s signature product, “Hako-zushi,” is made with carefully selected grilled conger eel, thick-boiled egg, live small sea bream, and shrimp, arranged in a beautiful arrangement on top of sushi rice, with shiitake mushrooms and grilled seaweed added and pressed in a box. Its delicate flavors and exquisite texture characterize this gorgeous-looking sushi and is perfect for those who want to taste authentic sushi in Osaka.

Official Website: Yoshino Sushi

Maishima Kitchen

Maishima Kitchen Inside Hotel Lodge offers a variety of dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients. The restaurant’s large windows offer a view of beautiful nature during each of the four seasons, allowing diners to enjoy their meals in a comfortable setting. This restaurant also has a menu with carefully selected ingredients, including various Japanese and Western dishes. The dishes are all prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients, all with a particular taste. Enjoy their special flavors while being healed by the natural beauty of the four seasons.

Official Website: Maishima Kitchen

Mori-to Rill-no BBQ Field

Did you know that the hotel mentioned above has a BBQ place? Mori-to Rill-no BBQ Field is located in the open forest of Maishima, a covered space with a total of 500 seats, where you can easily enjoy BBQ. The facilities and stores are well-equipped, and BBQ beginners can feel at ease as the restaurant offers a no-hands plan and a fire-starting service. This BBQ site is recommended for making memories in Osaka, where you can enjoy nature and have a good time with family and friends.

Official Website: Mori-to Rill-no BBQ Field

Hemingway Osaka

Ryojirosan, via instagram

If you are looking for a special moment in Osaka, Hemingway Osaka is the place to be. This café is a very special place, with a name that pays homage to Hemingway, one of America’s most famous writers. You can enjoy your meal at Hemingway Osaka while looking out over the ocean. Beyond the window is the marina and the blue sea—the perfect location for a luxurious experience. The restaurant offers casual dining cuisine from around the world at a wide range of hours, starting with American diner-style breakfast and continuing through lunch and dinner. No matter what time of day it is, you can enjoy a luxurious experience while savoring various cuisines!

Official Website: Hemingway Osaka

Red Lobster Universal City Walk Osaka

Red Lobster is a seafood specialty restaurant born in the United States and is popular worldwide. One of its most popular restaurants in Japan is Red Lobster Universal CityWalk Osaka, located on the 5th floor of its building. This restaurant serves fresh oysters, shrimp, crab, and other seafood carefully selected from all over Japan and the world. Enjoy your choice of seafood from the extensive menu in an atmosphere that evokes a sense of the sea.

Official Website: Red Lobster Universal City Walk Osaka

5 Restaurants that usually have availability (better for walk-ins)

Kuma Kafe

Sayahime2018, via instagram

Kuma Kafe is a cafe in Tempozan where cute stuffed bears will greet you. The store is filled with bear goods, inviting visitors into a relaxing space. Kuma Kafe also offers various menu items that reflect the restaurant’s specialties. Visitors can enjoy the restaurant’s signature dishes such as pizza, burgers, and french fries. We invite you to relax at Kuma Kafe between sightseeing or after shopping at Tempozan!

Hard Rock Cafe

Cjclicks, via instagram

Hard Rock Cafe Universal Studios Japan opened in March 2001 as Japan’s sixth Hard Rock Cafe. The store is located in front of the gates of Universal Studios Japan and is characterized by the exciting atmosphere unique to the location. The store interior is one of the largest in Japan, with seating for 300, and features a modern and stylish design. In particular, an island bar with a bar counter in the center of the restaurant, where internally illuminated lights change color from moment to moment, creating an attractive atmosphere for any occasion. Hard Rock Café offers various delicious gourmet food, including burgers, cocktails, nachos, and more, all in an American rock atmosphere.

Official Website: Hard Rock Cafe

Restaurant MyS

Restaurant_mys, via instagram

Restaurant MyS is a house restaurant offering innovative Italian cuisine incorporating various genres, drawing on the chef’s overseas training. The owner-chef of this restaurant is a talented chef who trained at a starred restaurant in Italy. With his extensive experience and skills, you can enjoy the authentic taste of Italy in Osaka. For lunch and dinner, we offer a variety of courses according to price, allowing customers to enjoy authentic Italian cuisine.

Official Website: Restaurant MyS

Louie’s NY Pizza Parlor

Pizzalata.lb, via instagram

Louie’s NY Pizza Parlor is an authentic New York-style pizzeria located inside Universal Studios Japan (USJ). It offers pizza and light desserts, and its exterior is inspired by 1930s New York and the movie “The Godfather.” Its unique atmosphere is also an attraction, and the restaurant offers a special experience that allows diners not only to enjoy the food, but also to immerse themselves in its unique theme.

Official Website: Louie’s NY Pizza Parlor

Mos Burger Universal City Walk Osaka

Mos Burger Universal CityWalk Osaka is a popular Japanese-born burger restaurant in Universal CityWalk Osaka. The Mosgran Burger, which is exclusive to this restaurant, is especially popular! The main raw vegetables used in this restaurant are purchased from cooperating farmers throughout Japan. Their vegetables are grown using methods that do not rely on pesticides or chemical fertilizers and can be served with peace of mind.

Official Website: Mos Burger Universal City Walk Osaka

In this article, we have recommended ten restaurants to enjoy near the 10 Summer Sonic Osaka venues, but are there any restaurants you want to try? The city of Osaka is known worldwide for its diversity and quality. From local food stalls to fine dining, every restaurant has its own unique charm. Between musical performances, a taste of Osaka’s culinary culture is a special experience for visitors to the city. Enjoy to your heart’s content the culinary delights that are the result of a combination of ingredients and techniques from all over Japan here in Osaka!

