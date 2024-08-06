Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Every August, Tokyo’s sky explodes with color as millions gather for the Edogawa Fireworks Festival. This annual spectacle draws in over a million people, eager to witness the stunning display of 14,000 fireworks set to music. But amidst the magic of the fireworks, there’s another kind of spark: the culinary kind! Join us as we explore the 10 best restaurants near Edogawa fireworks to savor delicious food while enjoying this unforgettable event.

Restaurants That Usually Get Booked Fast

These restaurants are top picks, but as it turns out, we aren’t the only ones who think so. The Edogawa Fireworks Festival sees huge crowds (it is a festival, after all!), and the masses must eat. That means booking a reservation ahead of time for these spots is highly recommended!

1. PLUMPDINER

PLUMPDINER’s Facebook with permission

Tokyo meets the California sun at PLUMPDINER, a vibrant spot just a short hop from the Edogawa Fireworks Festival. This burger shop offers a mouthwatering menu packed with classic American favorites like juicy burgers, crispy hot dogs, and flavorful tacos. With over ten types of burgers to choose from, including monthly specials, there’s something for everyone (though rumor has it that the double cheeseburger is the top pick!). And don’t forget the crispy fries, onion rings, and a range of delicious sauces! With a relaxed, beachy vibe, it’s no wonder this place is a hotspot! Be prepared for a crowd and consider making a reservation or ordering ahead to secure your order.

Note: On the actual day of the festival, PLUMPDINER will close at 3pm

Website: PLUMPDINER

2. Jambo Shinozaki Honten

Craving a carnivorous feast to complement the fireworks? Jambo Shinozaki Honten is the ultimate yakiniku destination. Tucked away in a quiet Edogawa neighborhood, this beloved spot boasts a loyal following for a reason: it’s a meat lover’s paradise. Forget the typical festival fare; here, you’ll be treated to a symphony of flavors from carefully selected Japanese Black Beef. From the melt-in-your-mouth loin to the decadent sirloin, every bite is a luxurious experience. Be warned: this place is usually packed, so booking in advance is essential, especially during the fireworks festival!

Website: Jambo Shinozaki Honten

3. Primo Piatto

Primo Piatto is a charming little Italian restaurant known for its whimsical and delicious dishes. The chef’s creativity shines through on every plate, from the unique flavors to the playful presentation. With generous portions and complimentary coffee or tea, it’s easy to see why customers flock here! Their thin-crust pizza is a standout, but to be honest, the entire menu is a treat. The cozy, intimate atmosphere offers a perfect escape from the festival crowds, making it the ideal spot to relax and savor your meal. With only four tables, make sure to book reservations in advance.

Website: Primo Piatto

4. Kitchen Hanohano

Kitchen Hanohano’s Facebook with permission

Kitchen HanoHano is nestled in a stylishly renovated factory in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward. This modern eatery boasts high ceilings and an open, inviting atmosphere. Chef Hano’s culinary prowess shines through in their French-inspired dishes, but their melt-in-your-mouth roast beef truly steals the show. Slowly cooked to perfection, this tender delight is a must-try, especially in their popular Hanohano lunch set. The restaurant’s family-friendly vibe and children’s menu make it a perfect post-fireworks pit stop.

Website: Kitchen Hanohano

Restaurants That Are Usually Walk-In Friendly

Sometimes, hunger hits, and you don’t have time to make a reservation, but that’s no problem! Thankfully, there are many restaurants you can head to without planning ahead. Out of those, here are 6 of our favorites.

5. Takoyakiahoyahigashikoiwaten

I won’t ask you to say the name of this restaurant out loud even once, never mind three times! Ahoya, let’s just call it, is a takoyaki paradise not far from the festival. Don’t let the simple exterior fool you; this unassuming spot serves up some of the most mouthwatering octopus balls in town. Each takoyaki is a perfect bite-sized delight with a crisp exterior and a tender, flavorful octopus filling. But Ahoya isn’t just about classic takoyaki. Their signature “Pechayaki” is a must-try. This unique creation features takoyaki and cheese wrapped in a fluffy egg omelet. It’s a flavor explosion that’s sure to satisfy your cravings.

Website: Takoyakiahoyahigashikoiwaten

6. Miuraya

Look no further than Miuraya, a charming little restaurant full of comfort food. Step into a nostalgic world of Showa-era Japan as you enter this unassuming house-turned-eatery. Indulge in classic Western-style Japanese dishes like crispy tonkatsu, flavorful curry rice, and juicy fried shrimp. With generous portions and a focus on quality, Miuraya is the perfect spot to satisfy your post-fireworks hunger without breaking the bank. Trust me, you won’t be able to resist the crispy perfection of their tonkatsu breading!

7. Boulangerie Lapin

Boulangerie Lapin’s Facebook with permission

Boulangerie Lapin is a cute bakery just steps away from the excitement. With its stylish white exterior and European-inspired interior, this bakery is a delightful escape when craving a sweet or savory snack. Indulge in their freshly baked bread, made without artificial additives, or treat yourself to their famous custard cream bread, a creamy delight wrapped in soft bread. From classic sliced bread to seasonal surprises like anpan with unique bean pastes, Boulangerie Lapin offers a delightful array of baked goods and desserts to give anyone a sweet tooth!

Website: Boulangerie Lapin

8. Cafe Han

Need a break from the fireworks? Cafe Han is a cozy escape. This pet-friendly spot is a local favorite, partly thanks to its proximity to a nearby dog park. Their coffee, made with beans from a local roaster, is the perfect pick-me-up. Need more than coffee to refuel? Indulge in comfort food classics like omurice, spaghetti, or curry. And while your furry friend might not enjoy the fireworks, Cafe Han has a special menu, including doggy udon! Even if you’re solo, the cafe’s welcoming atmosphere makes it a great place to relax and recharge.

Website: Cafe Han

9. Tatsumi

Tatsumi is a time capsule of old-school Tokyo charm. This bustling okonomiyaki joint transports you back to the Showa era with its lively atmosphere and affordable prices. The show’s star is undoubtedly their delicious okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake packed with flavor. But what truly sets Tatsumi apart is the adorable train named “Poppo” that delivers your food to your table, adding a touch of whimsy to the dining experience. It’s the perfect place to soak up the local vibe and savor authentic Japanese cuisine.

10. Akashiya

Akashiya is a chill little ramen spot perfect for grabbing a quick bite. This clean and efficient eatery specializes in miso ramen, and let me tell you, their signature bowl is the real deal. The noodles are chewy, the broth is flavorful, and you can customize it with add-ons like butter, corn, or extra thick noodles. It’s a no-frills place, but the ramen is seriously good. And thanks to the counter seating, it’s an ideal spot for solo diners looking for a satisfying meal without the fuss.

Website: Akashiya

Hopefully, this list will help you think about where to eat while enjoying the fireworks! What’s got your mouth watering the most?

Japan Wonder Travel Food Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the surrounding areas.





Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.