10 Best Okonomiyaki Restaurants in Osaka

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Welcome, fellow food enthusiasts and adventurous wanderers, to the culinary wonderland that is Osaka! Osaka is known nation-wide for its impressive array and quality of food. But hold on tight, because today, we’re diving deep into the sizzling world of Okonomiyaki, Osaka’s savory pancake sensation that’s taking taste buds by storm. Literally meaning “Cooked as you like”, it’s a dish that has a very small amount of haters. You’ll be hard pressed to find a reason not to try it out! From being immersed in the bustling atmosphere to the tantalizing aroma of sizzling batter, we’ve scoured every nook and cranny to bring you the ultimate guide to the best Okonomiyaki restaurants in Osaka. Let’s feast our eyes (and bellies) on these gems of iconic Osaka dishes!

1. Jibundoki

Starting off strong with this Michelin-starred establishment, Jibundoki. Here you can enjoy some Okonomiyaki that’s epic in both taste and presentation. While Okonomiyaki is the specialty here, you’ll still be able to enjoy an array of other dishes, such as a variety of skewered delicacies. What may be the most fame-claiming aspect of the spot may be their variety of 6 different sauces. You might have to go back more than once to try all of them, and they are all worth trying!

2. Chibo

With skilled teppanyaki chefs at the helm, you’re in for a show as your Okonomiyaki is prepared right before your eyes at Chibo. Like many Okonomiyaki places, it’s prepared on a grill right before you, and you also have the option to do it yourself which is actually the most common style (don’t worry, it’s easy and fun). The atmosphere is stylish yet quaint and, depending on the location, often bustling. They certainly set the standard for tasty, authentic Osaka Okonomiyaki.

Website

3. Fukutaro

With their main store nestled in the vibrant district of Namba, Fukutaro is an institution when it comes to Okonomiyaki. They rock a very endearing sort of grungy atmosphere that somehow makes you feel as though you’ve found the right spot; where you know you’ll be getting some of the best local-approved Okonomiyaki you can get in Osaka! They are a classic and well known brand with a small chain of stores in the area. Even though they have multiple stores, make sure you get there early because there’s usually a wait!

Website

4. Mizuno

Prepare to be transported to a bygone era at Mizuno. With nearly 70 years of stable reputation, you certainly won’t be disappointed by their carefully crafted cakes. Their Okonomiyaki is a symphony of flavors, with the batter being a blend of yam, eggs, and dashi broth for that extra depth. The “Yamaimo-yaki” is a must-try, crowned with grated mountain yam that adds a unique texture and earthy taste. It’s an homage to tradition that lingers on your palate. Another remarkable attribute is their vegetarian friendly options; they are a bit hard to find throughout Japan so, be sure to check this place out if you’re vegetarian!

Website

5. MesseKuma

MesseKuma is a great, reliable option for a tasty helping of Okonomiyaki. They also serve Negiyaki and Yakisoba as well. Located near Shin-Osaka station, it’s a great place to check out if you’re trying to stay near the Shinkansen. The atmosphere is quaint and cozy; it’s perfect for grabbing some dinner with colleagues after work or a casual family dinner, or even dining alone! Overall just a good, well rounded Okonomiyaki joint that won’t disappoint!

6. Kiji

Much like the previous option, Kiji doesn’t spend on frivolities. Sometimes, less is more, and Kiji has perfected this mantra. Their straightforward approach lets the ingredients shine through, resulting in Okonomiyaki that’s an ode to simplicity. Their incorporation of the perilla leaf is a perfect complement to the dense nature of the dish, adding a lighter attribute. Let your taste buds revel in the flavors of quality ingredients cooked to perfection.

7. Hozenji Sampei

Nestled in the enchanting Hozenji Yokocho alley, located in Namba, Sampei exudes old-world charm. With the gentle glow of lanterns and the cobblestone path underfoot, it’s a culinary journey that engages all the senses. Their Okonomiyaki is a reflection of the rustic surroundings, embracing the essence of Osaka’s history. Savor tradition in every bite and immerse yourself in the charm of the past.

Website

8. Abeton

Abeton is definitely the epitome of a hidden gem, as well as the epitome of authenticity. The restaurant supposedly sells Okonomiyaki that certainly wouldn’t be found outside of Osaka; including ingredients like konjac and beef intestine. This place may not be for the faint hearted, but it is certainly a memorable location that would be a delight for any foodie. They also serve a Hiroshima style Okonomiyaki, made with noodles instead of batter, which is incredibly delicious and a personal recommendation.

Website

9. Tsuruhashi FUGETSU

If you prefer chains to hole-in-the-wall joints, then you definitely need to check this place out! They even have a store in Santa Clara, California. They offer a delicious array of Okonomiyaki, including the Hiroshima style mentioned before. And cheese lovers, rejoice! You can even order a hefty amount of cheese to cook right into your Okonomiyaki! Maybe cheese doesn’t sound so enticing when it comes to Asian food, but, rest assured, when combined with the right ingredients, it slaps! Either way, this is a very reliably tasty spot, so be sure to give it a try!

Website

10. Yukari

Yukari knows how okonomiyaki is done! With over 70 years of history, their brand boasts a reputable flavor that’s been enjoyed by many people over many years. Head to the Ohatsutenjindori Shotengai shopping arcade in the Kita Ward to find thair flagship store, an impressive ode to the Okonomiyaki scene. They gained their popularity by incorporating innovative ingredients, so even though they have a long history, they are still aiming to change to game (at least a little bit). So be sure to complete your Okonomiyaki adventure by visiting Yukari- rest assured they have locations elsewhere to fit the parameters of your stay in Osaka!

Website

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Osaka

If you are planning on visiting Osaka and need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place! We would be more than happy to help make your trip the best it possibly could be. We can advise you on where to go, or even better, hook you up with a local English speaking guide that can show you all of the best spots. Let us help you make fun, safe, and unforgettable memories in Osaka!

▶Osaka Highlights Private Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Osaka, we will take you to Osaka’s highlights that include Osaka Castle, Kuromon Market, the popular Dotonbori area, etc. Learn about the rich history of the area, local lifestyle, and of course delicious Osaka food!

▶Kyoto Food and Drink Tour @Nishiki Street & Gion

If you’re planning on visiting Kyoto along with Osaka and are looking to learn more about the culture and local cuisine, this is definitely the perfect tour for you! Take part in this fun food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous Gion district.

Kimono Experience

▶Kimono Rental

Explore the exciting city of Osaka with a kimono, Japanese traditional clothing. You can choose the one you like the most from several patterns and colors at the rental shop. In Osaka, it’s located at the center of the city, accessible from the main tourist attractions which makes it easy to try it on and explore the city for a day!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!