10 Best Cafes in Harajuku

If you’re a fan of coffee and sweet treats, this one’s for you! In Harajuku and the surrounding areas, there is a wide range of cafes with unique menus and offerings available for you to check out. With all the sight-seeing and events to do in Harajuku, these might be a good stop for a short break. No matter how you like your coffee or other drinks, you’ll find something here that should suit your tastes.

1. The Roastery by Nozy Coffee

Dennis Amith (CC BY-NC 2.0) on flickr

Located on the quirky Cat Street of Harajuku, this is a very hip feeling coffee shop offering up coffee beans from around the world. Aside from being able to get lattes and french press coffee served, you can also purchase many of the beans they use to make your own coffee at home. There’s also free wifi and plenty of wall outlets if you want to spend some time here. It’s a fairly large space and somewhat dimly lit so you can enjoy the chill atmosphere while sipping on a hot drink.

2. Dotcom Space Tokyo

This sleek coffee joint absolutely oozes Japanese minimalism. Although situated on a basement level, the space feels light and airy thanks to the minimalist and bright architecture. The tables and chairs are all very clean and incorporate a long communal table alongside regular tables and a bar so you can sit with friends or meet new ones. Plenty of fresh air here for a tranquil way to wake up in the morning with a good cup of coffee.

3. Micasadeco Cafe

t-mizo (CC BY 2.0) on flickr

Pancake cafes are nothing new, but this one in particular stands out for its ridiculously thick and fluffy pancakes. They are made with ricotta cheese and every plate is served with a sweet cream and syrup. There are also other creative flavor options like mochi pancakes served with kinako (roasted soybean powder), a rotating seasonal flavor menu, and a simple lunch menu composed of pasta, risotto and eggs benedict.

4. Sarutahiko the bridge

Sarutahiko is a spacious café tucked on the second floor of the new Harajuku Station building, which opened in 2020. There’s no shortage of seating inside this roomy café which looks over one of Tokyo’s busiest neighborhoods and is fitted with cozy couches, communal tables and counter seating. Although a predominately modern space, there are traditional Japanese touches too, from the wooden shoji panels dividing seating areas to the bonsai tree near the entrance. Perhaps the most stunning interior piece in the coffee shop is the massive central wooden table, seemingly cut from just one tree.

5. MiPig Cafe

Ready for a cute animal cafe? This is the prime location to meet micro pigs, both baby and adults alike. The cafe allows visitors to stay for upwards of 1-2 hours so that they can spend a lot of time with the adorable pigs and play with them. However, this cafe typically requires a reservation so make sure to check out their website ahead of time since you usually can’t just walk in. If you need some animal therapy or just want to enjoy the cute pigs, don’t miss this one!

6. Cafe Reissue

This cafe boasts some of the best latte art in all of Tokyo. The lattes are available with flavors like caramel, mocha and honey, but can be made considerably more photo-worthy by paying a little extra to get a latte artist to top your cup with an edible picture based on a photo of your choosing. If you remember to bring a pic of your favorite anime character, celebrity, or dog to show them, you’ll be in for a real treat as you watch them craft your photo out of latte foam.

7. Uni Gyre

Uni Gyre is worth visiting almost just for the architecture designed by renowned architectural firm MVRDV. More than half of the space is made up of wooden blocks of varying heights that form a unique blend of organic and industrial design. You can sit around and on top of these cubes while enjoying a good drink. Also, this cafe is in the same building as many luxury brands so you have a lot of shopping to do after you’re done with your drink.

8. Cafe Mori no Terrace

Just a short walk from Harajuku station, you’ll find a cafe made out of recycled wood and styled almost like an outdoor deck. This beautiful wooden building has a great view out on the park that surrounds the Meiji Jingu shrine, allowing for some great people-watching. They also host a wonderful variety of sweets and drinks. This is a great place to take a break while visiting the shrine, or just to grab a sweet bite to eat.

9. Fuglen Tokyo

This is a unique one that is somehow both a coffee bar and a cocktail bar at the same time. During the day, it serves up a variety of drinks, and then iIt switches to bar mode in the evenings, with Japanese and Norwegian craft beers and a menu of cocktails devised by champion bartender Halvor Digernes, which makes extensive use of infused spirits and bitters. Just be aware that this cafe doesn’t serve a very wide array of foods so it is primarily for drinks and good times.

10. Streamer Harajuku Cafe

Richard, enjoy my life!, (CC BY-SA 2.0), via flickr

Just a few minutes’ walk from central Harajuku, this second Streamer Coffee Company occupies a tiny sliver of real estate. The counter on the ground floor dispenses milky lattes, hot cocoa and something called ‘caramel mud slide’, but if you want to drink in-store you’ll need to head upstairs. There are two supremely cozy upper floors here, with stools and sofas, a selection of highbrow magazines and ample natural lighting.

We took a look at some of the best cafes in the Harajuku and the surrounding areas, but were there any that stood out to you? I don’t know about you, but now I’m really craving a latte. If you find yourself in Harajuku, make sure to check out some of these spots if you need a moment to relax in the middle of all the sight-seeing.

