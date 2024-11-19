10 Best Restaurants Near Hibiya Park

Hibiya Park, a tranquil oasis nestled in the heart of Tokyo, is not only a retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle but also a gateway to some of the most delicious dining experiences Tokyo has to offer. Whether you’re a gourmet enthusiast seeking innovative culinary creations or simply looking for a cozy spot to enjoy a comforting meal, the area surrounding Hibiya Park has restaurants to suit every palate. From exquisite sushi bars that bring out the freshest catches to elegant eateries serving up refined French cuisine, the choices are as diverse as they are delightful. With its rich history and vibrant atmosphere, this district provides a unique culinary adventure that complements the park’s serene beauty. So, get ready and walk with us through 10 of the best restaurants near Hibiya Park!

With reservation

1. Nanzenji Hyotei Hibiyaten (Keiseki)

Opened in March 2018, Nanzenji Hyotei Hibiya Branch inherits the traditions of the main Kyoto branch, but transformed into a modern, sophisticated space. Unlike the main branch, which is primarily a tea ceremony room, the Hibiya branch offers a more intimate atmosphere for guests with counter and table seating as the main focus. Upon passing through the entrance, a cobblestone pavement resembling an alley in Kyoto unfolds before one’s eyes, followed by a warm, wood-grained interior made of cedar and bamboo! This reminds of a traditional Kyoto teahouse, but with a modern approach that will captivate visitors.

Official Website: Nanzenji Hyotei

2. Sushi Takaya (Sushi)

This restaurant offers authentic Edomae Sushi courses with omakase courses using the freshest ingredients, that have just arrived on the day of the course! Each piece of sushi is carefully prepared to maximize the flavor of the ingredients, which makes the essence of Sushi Takaya. To further enhance the flavor of Japanese cuisine, they also offer a selection of wines and sake carefully selected by their sommelier. They can suggest the perfect drink for any dish, so please feel free to ask them. A time spent at Sushi Takaya will be a luxurious experience that will truly showcase the best of Japanese gastronomic culture!

Official Website: Sushi Takaya

3. Ginza Casita (Italian)

Located in the heart of Ginza, Ginza Casita is a truly secluded dining experience on the top floor of Hotel Celestine Ginza. Opening at 7 am, this restaurant is the perfect place for those who want to spend a leisurely morning or enjoy a late breakfast in Tokyo, which lasts until 12 noon! In the evening, Ginza Casita transforms into a sophisticated space serving an Italian dinner with its focus on seafood. The chef carefully selects fresh seasonal fish and other seasonal ingredients. The heartwarming interior design provides a sense of calm and comfort, along with the beautiful night view of Ginza that spreads out before you. Furthermore, Ginza Casita is a bar lounge that becomes a “grown-up’s hideaway” late at night. This is the perfect place to spend a special moment, where you can take your time to enjoy Ginza’s nightlife!

Official Website: Ginza Casita

4. Ginza Kojyu (Kaiseki)

Ginza Kojyu is a renowned Japanese restaurant where carefully selected ingredients, craftsmanship, high-quality space and heartfelt hospitality come together to create an exquisite dining experience! Each dish here is like a work of art, beautifully presented and deeply flavored. Its kaiseki cuisine is richly prepared using seasonal ingredients, allowing diners to enjoy the richness of each season’s flavors. The cuisine, of course, is complemented by the Japanese aesthetics that pervade the restaurant. In particular, the counter is made of a 270-year-old Japanese cypress, which is a symbol for this place. Overall, the Japanese-style space of Ginza Kojyu is a place where one can forget the hustle of reality and enjoy the changing seasons with all five senses.

Official Website: Ginza Kojyu

5. Hyoki shimbashi (Shabu-Shabu)

Located only one minute from Shimbashi Station, all seats at Hyoki Shimbashi are private rooms, so you can enjoy a special moment in a quiet Japanese space. This makes it ideal for important dinners, where you can enjoy a luxurious shabu-shabu meal in peace. The restaurant’s signature “dashi shabu shabu” is served in a kaiseki course using traditional dashi broth inherited from Kyoto. They offer a heartfelt hospitality to satisfy all guests, especially when accommodating various requests, such as advance receipt of souvenirs and gifts, cab arrangements, accommodations for allergies, and even English menus!

Official Website: Hyouki Shinbashi

6. Barbacoa Toranomon Hills (Brazilian)

If you want to enjoy plenty of meat in Ginza, Barbacoa Toranomon Hills is the place to go. At this restaurant, you can fully enjoy “churrasco,” a traditional Brazilian barbecue. Churrasco is a dish in which chunks of meat are skewered on iron skewers and simply grilled with only rock salt, the meat is then carved and served in front of you by a staff member called a “passador”. The charm of this style is that you can enjoy your favorite part of the meat as much as you like. Barbacoa Toranomon Hills offers a wide variety of chicken, pork and beef. All dishes are simply seasoned, allowing you to fully enjoy the flavor of the ingredients themselves. The quality of the ingredients in each dish stands out, and the simplicity of the dishes gives them a deep flavor.

Official Website: Barbacoa Toranomon Hills

No reservation:

7. Ichi-ni-san (Shabu-Shabu)

If you want to enjoy authentic shabu-shabu at a reasonable price in Hibiya, Ichi-ni-san Hibiya is the perfect place for you. This restaurant is proud of its shabu-shabu, which is made from the most carefully selected belly of Kagoshima Kurobuta pork. Their shabu-shabu is served with a special soba-tsuyu (buckwheat sauce) made from Kagoshima soy sauce and coarse soybean flour. This unique sauce enhances the flavor of the Kurobuta pork, making it a unique and high-quality dish. From the ingredients to the dipping sauce, Ichi-ni-san prepares dishes with care and attention. In addition, local Kagoshima ingredients and local cuisine are incorporated into both the a la carte menu and the course menu, allowing you to enjoy the delicacies of Kagoshima to the fullest!

Official Website: Ichi-ni-san

8. Hibiya Matsumotoro (Western Style)

Hibiya Park was established in 1903 as Japan’s first western-style park and Hibiya Matsumotoro opened at the same time as this historic moment. The three-story building with a mansard roof gained a reputation as a fashionable restaurant from the time of its opening and has been enjoyed by many people. Along with its stately appearance, Hibiya Matsumotoro has a western-style restaurant on the first floor and a French restaurant, offering authentic French cuisine, on the third floor. The restaurant can be used for a variety of occasions, from lunch to anniversary dinners, plus the restaurant offers a beautiful view from its third floor.

Official Website: Hibiya Matsumoto

9. Manpuku Shokudō (Izakaya)

If you want to enjoy the atmosphere of a popular bar, we recommend Manpuku Shokudō, a retro space full of emotion and charm. Located under the girders of a railway of Shimbashi, this restaurant has been loved by many people as a place for businessmen to relax after a hard day’s work, and sometimes as a place where wonderful encounters are made. Enjoy a relaxing moment at the perfect place for a drink after work or late at night.

Official Website: Manpuku Shokudo

10. Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Food Hall (Food Hall)

Tokyo Midtown HIBIYA FOOD HALL is a collection of restaurants where you can share and enjoy various genres of cuisines. From morning to night, you will find restaurants where you can enjoy meals that suit you. You are sure to discover something new each time you visit, with Spanish bars, American diners, Vietnamese specialty restaurants, and other international cuisines all under one roof! Dine in your own style and enjoy a journey of global tastes.

Official Website: Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Food Hall

We’ve highlighted some of the finest dining options near Hibiya Park, and we hope you’ve found a few places that suit your interest! With so many restaurants, each offering its unique flavors and dining experiences, you’re sure to find something that perfectly covers your culinary cravings. Enjoy your gastronomic adventure near Hibiya Park, and may every meal be a delightful exploration of Japan’s rich culinary!

