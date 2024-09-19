Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Harajuku is Japan’s capital of kawaii culture, full of color and crazy outfits. It’s where bold fashion is born, and trends explode from Takeshita Street, Tokyo’s original runway. Still, those in the know can agree there’s more to Harajuku than vibrant style. Beyond the fashion and shopping paradise, this area between Shibuya and Shinjuku is home to a number of incredible restaurants that span a variety of culinary tastes and styles. Forget about fitting into the latest trend for a moment – it’s time to indulge your taste buds because Harajuku’s culinary scene is as diverse and exciting as its fashion!

Because Harajuku is a popular destination, we divided the list into restaurants that may need a reservation and ones you can just walk into. So, ditch the shopping bags and prepare for a delicious adventure as we uncover our picks for the 10 best restaurants in Harajuku.

Reservations Suggested

Don’t sleep on these spots! But we recommend booking a reservation to avoid disappointment.

1. Sushi Ginza Onodera

Don’t let the name fool you! This conveyor belt sushi joint, tucked away in the heart of Omotesando, is a world away from the bustling Ginza district. It might cost more than your local sushi train, but trust us, it’s worth every yen. You’ll find premium cuts of fresh tuna straight from Toyosu Market to your plate. From lean akami to buttery otoro, there’s a tuna for every taste. There’s lots more to taste, too, like the sweet botan shrimp and the Hokkaido uni, a creamy, ocean-fresh treasure. Whether you want to watch the chefs work their magic at the counter, enjoy the conveyor belt parade from a booth, or have a private dining experience with friends, Onodera has got you covered.

Website: Sushi Ginza Onodera

2. Mushroom Tokyo

Do you love mushrooms? Good news, that’s just what Mushroom Tokyo serves! This fungi-focused eatery sources its fresh, daily supply straight from the heart of Chiba Prefecture. From creamy rice gratins to hearty curries, the menu proves that mushrooms are anything but ordinary. But the real showstopper? The Giga Mushroom. This monster of a mushroom is grilled to perfection and served up like a steak. It’s a must-try for any mushroom lover or foodie looking for a unique dining experience.

Website: Mushroom Tokyo

3. Nataraj Harajuku Omotesando

Vegewell, creative commons

Vegetarians and vegans, rejoice! Anyone who loves health-conscious Indian food should love this Ayurvedic-inspired vegetarian and vegan restaurant. Their dishes are crafted with fresh, organic ingredients grown on their own farm. Their vegetarian curries are a delicious and colorful fusion of beans, soy meat, and spices. The restaurant itself is a stylish oasis, offering stunning city views and the perfect place to take in a lunch buffet. For just 90 minutes, you can indulge in a feast of four daily curry specials: natural yeast naan, komatsuna nann, turmeric rice, salads, and desserts. It’s a vegetarian lover’s dream come true!

Website: Nataraj Harajuku Omotesando

4. SMOKEHOUSE

Smokehouse is a hit if you’re gunning for a taste of Americana with a smoky twist. This sprawling diner on Cat Street does barbecue paradise just right. The menu is full of meaty goodness, and you’ll be drooling over the smoked chicken, espresso-rubbed beef brisket, and classic pulled pork. These aren’t small portions either; they’re massive and perfect for sharing, especially the combo platters with a side of creamy mac and cheese. And if you want to elevate your meal, check out their craft beer recommendations for the perfect pairing with your BBQ’ed feast.

Website: SMOKEHOUSE

No Reservation Necessary

Last minute, but want something delicious? Walk into any of these restaurants without a reservation (though you still may need to wait a bit!).

5. Harajuku Gyozaro

Gyozaro, a no-frills Harajuku gem, keeps things simple: fried or steamed dumplings, that’s it. And if you’re a little low on cash (or love saving your yen), you can get a meal here for cheap. Like, really cheap. We’re talking a whole order of dumplings and a side for no more than a single coin. It’s the ultimate budget-friendly foodie spot! The limited menu makes ordering a snap; choose your gyoza style (fried or steamed) and decide whether you want garlic chives. A few sides and rice are available, too, but the gyoza is the star. The only downside is the lineup (though it moves quickly!). To avoid the crowds, grab a book or people-watch while you wait in line. Or better yet, hit it up during off-peak hours.

Website: Harajuku Gyozaro

6. Gonpachi Nori-Temaki

Gonpachi (known as the “Kill Bill” restaurant thanks to the Nishi-Abazu’s movie cameo) has a cozy little spot in Harajuku that specializes in temaki (hand rolls). If you’re wondering what temaki is, you can think of it as the sushi equivalent of a burrito! Each roll is made to order, packed with fresh ingredients, and wrapped in a crispy sheet of nori. From classic combos like salmon avocado and tuna to unique Japanese flavors like yam & roe and okra & natto, there’s something for every taste. And don’t worry about soggy seaweed because each roll comes with a salad leaf to keep things crisp!

Website: Gonpachi Nori-Temaki

7. The Great Burger

Bit Boy, CC BY 2.0 via Fickir

When you want a familiar comfort food, you can skip the so-so burgers, forget the good burgers, and go right to The Great Burger! Nestled between Omotesando’s glitz and Cat Street’s cool, this Tokyo institution is a burger lover’s dream. Their burgers are a cut above the rest, too: juicy, flavorful, and cooked to perfection. Whether you’re a classic cheeseburger fan or want to try something more adventurous, like their monthly special, The Great Burger has you covered. Don’t be deterred by the line out the door, though. It’s a testament to the incredible burgers waiting inside!

Website: The Great Burger

8. Gyukatsu Motomura

lazy fri13th, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

This place serves one thing: Gyukatsu (beef cutlets). Your choice is how much of it you want! It comes in a few different portion sizes, from standard to double, with a half size in between. Each set comes with a mountain of mugimeshi (barley rice) that you can refill to your heart’s content, plus miso soup, potato salad, cabbage, pickles, and a side dish of your choosing. If you have a sweet tooth, we recommend the warabi mochi! The real fun starts with the DIY cooking. You sear the cutlets yourself on a hot stone plate so you can customize your level of doneness. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but well worth it. To top it off, you get six different condiments: wasabi, soy sauce, salt, katsu sauce, curry sauce, and ponzu sauce. Mix and match to find your perfect flavor combination!

Website: Gyukatsu Motomura

9. Bassa Nova

Bassa Nova is a ramen shop with a Thai twist that’ll leave you craving more. This cozy restaurant with a patio offers vegan and non-vegan options, all of which can be ordered from a vending machine. One of their most popular vegan dishes is the green curry soup, but the pink beetroot soup is also a worthy contender. While the beetroot is purely for color, the flavorful soy chicken, mitsuba, red onions, and homemade fried onions make it a satisfying meal. And don’t forget to grab a ramen bib before digging in – you’ll thank us later!

Instagram: Bassa Nova

10. Vegan Bistro Jangara

April Pink, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Vegan Bistro Jangara offers hearty vegan meals. The restaurant is a spin-off of the popular Kyushu Jangara ramen chain and offers a diverse menu that will satisfy just about everybody. From lunch to dinner, Vegan Bistro Jangara’s menu boasts an array of options, including juicy burgers (it’s vegan, we swear!), soy meat grill plates, flavorful curries, cheesy quesadillas, and, of course, their signature vegan ramen. Don’t be fooled by the vegan label though; the kobonshon ramen is a flavor-packed, grease-loving masterpiece. While the traditional tonkatsu broth has been swapped out for a plant-based alternative, the garlic oil-infused ramen boasts a rich, satisfying texture thanks to the tender soy meat. Just be warned: after indulging in this garlic-laden delight, you might want to pop a breath mint!

Website: Vegan Bistro Jangara

