Japan’s Tropical city, Kagoshima: Relax, Discover, and Indulge!

Nestled in the southernmost part of Kyushu, Kagoshima is a city steeped in history, culture, and natural beauty. Bigger cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto usually take priority when planning a trip with limited time or budget for most individuals traveling from distant countries. However, Kagoshima not only offers many of the memorable things those cities have, but also many that they do not that will ensure truly unique memories. From its rich samurai past to its stunning volcanic landscapes, the city has something for everyone, whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned Japan explorer. Not to mention, the tropical climate and incredible food culture are things that would make anyone happy!

1. All you need to know About Kagoshima

History

Bronze Bronze statue of Saigo Takamori

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

Kagoshima is sometimes called the “Naples of the East” due to its location on a bay with a backdrop dominated by the active volcano, Sakurajima. The city has been a major player in Japanese history. As the capital of the powerful Satsuma Domain, Kagoshima was instrumental during the Meiji Restoration, when Japan transitioned from a feudal society into a modern state. One of its most famous historical figures is Saigō Takamori, a key figure in the Meiji Revolution, often referred to as the “last samurai.”

Facts

A cloud hovering over Sakurajima as seen from Shiroyama observatory

Photograph provided by Kagoshima Convention & Visitors Bureau

What makes Kagoshima unique is its constant interaction with nature. Sakurajima, an active volcano, regularly offers minor eruptions, covering the city in a fine layer of ash—a reminder of the raw power of nature. But rather than deter residents, this volcanic activity has shaped the city’s identity, creating fertile soil for agriculture and geothermal hot springs that are perfect for onsen bathing.

Access to the City

Shinkansen at Kagoshima Chuo Station

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

Getting to Kagoshima is easier than you might think. The city is well-connected by air, rail, and bus. You can fly into Kagoshima Airport from Tokyo in about 2 hours, or for a more scenic route, hop on the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train from Fukuoka—it takes around 1.5 hours. The Shinkansen is comfortable and convenient, especially for visitors with a JR Pass. For budget travelers, highway buses are also an option, but keep in mind that they can take upwards of 10 hours from major cities like Osaka or Tokyo. A bullet train from these areas can range from 3-6 hours.

2. Food and Drinks you Need to try in Kagoshima

Kagoshima’s culinary offerings are as varied as its landscapes, featuring flavors you won’t find anywhere else in Japan. If you only plan to go just as a foodie, you won’t be disappointed in the slightest.

Kuroge Wagyu

Delectable cuts of Kagoshima’s Kuroge Wagyu

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

Kagoshima is famous for its high-quality Kuroge Wagyu (Japanese beef from black-haired cattle), considered among the best in the country.

Kurobuta

An assortment of Kurobuta, ready to be enjoyed as “Shabu Shabu”

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

This regional breed of black pork is tender and flavorful, often served as tonkatsu or shabu-shabu. The Kuroge is delicious, but Kurobuta is truly Kagoshima’s claim-to-fame.

Torisashi

Torisashi ready to be enjoyed

Photograph provided by Kagoshima Prefecture Visitors Bureau

This delicacy might surprise many visitors—it’s sashimi, but made with raw chicken! Only the freshest chicken is used, and it’s a must-try for the adventurous foodie.

Kagoshima Ramen

Mouthwatering Kagoshima-style Ramen

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

Different from other regions, Kagoshima ramen has a rich, pork-based broth but with a lighter touch compared to other tonkotsu styles. The broth often includes dried fish and vegetables, creating a more delicate flavor.

Somen Nagashi

Noodles flowing around (somen nagashi) and ready to be enjoyed with various dishes

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

A unique Kagoshima experience involves eating thin noodles that flow down a stream of cold water. Known as “flowing somen,” it’s a refreshing treat, especially in the hot summer months.

Shirokuma Shaved Ice

A cute ice-bear chilling in some fresh fruit

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

No visit to Kagoshima is complete without trying Shirokuma, a local shaved ice dessert topped with fruit, condensed milk, and other sweet toppings. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day!

Shochu

A huge variety of shochu at Honkaku Shochu Bar

Kagoshima is known for its production of shochu, a traditional Japanese spirit usually made from sweet potatoes. The region produces over 2,000 different brands, so you’re sure to find one that suits your taste.

Take a day trip to see how it’s made at Satsuma Shuzo Shochu Distillery

©Pref Kagoshima Nansatsu Regional Promotion Bureau

Kagoshima Tea

Head to Kagoshima Tea Cafe for a huge selection of delicious tea

Photograph provided by Kagoshima Convention & Visitors Bureau

This lesser-known green tea is rich in flavor due to the volcanic ash-enriched soil. Its deep, earthy flavor is perfect for tea lovers looking to try something new.

3. The Best Places to Visit and Things to See

Kagoshima offers an impressive range of attractions, from volcanic wonders to tranquil gardens. with plenty of shopping and sights to see in between, you’ll have no trouble filling your days.

Sakurajima

Ferries going between Kagoshima and Sakurajima (be sure to try the Udon!)

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

This iconic symbol of Kagoshima is an absolute must see, and Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes. Hop on the Sakurajima Island View Bus, which circles the island and makes stops at key attractions like the Volcanic Pottery Studio and the Yunohira Observatory. Don’t forget to try the udon on the ferry to the island—it’s simple, but delicious! Some other great ways to enjoy the area and its nature are e-bike tours and kayaking.

Sengan-en

The immaculate estate “Sengan-en” during the famous chrysanthemum

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

This beautifully preserved Japanese estate offers a glimpse into the life of samurai lords. Stroll through the gardens, admire the views of Sakurajima, and browse local souvenirs, like Satsuma Kiriko cut glass, at the on-site shops. You can even walk through the house and see various types of rooms; some even have exquisite views of the bay.

Kyokusui-no-en (a type of poem-writing ceremony) held at Sengan-en

Photograph provided by Kagoshima Prefecture Visitors Bureau

Beaches:

People enjoying the weather and views of Sakurajima at Iso Beach

Photograph provided by Kagoshima Prefecture Visitors Bureau

There are some wonderful options just a stone’s throw away from the city itself! Try the amazing Iso beach that boasts an incredible view of Sakurajima, or even enjoy Rainbow beach that’s on Sakurajima itself!

4. Best Types of Accommodation

Hotels and Ryokan:

Kagoshima boasts plenty of great choices for enjoying the city in class and comfort. There are an array of immaculate hotels and incredible ryokan (traditional inn) that will have you relaxed and ready for more adventures each day. Be sure to look into all the great options. Shiroyama hotel is very much recommended.

Hostels and Guesthouses:

If you’re looking to keep things under budget or simply prefer a more casual style of travel, you’ll be happy to find the charm of Kagoshima is strong in their array of guesthouses and hostels. So make some new friends and stay frugal with one of these great options!

Aparthotels:

Aparthotels are great for people who don’t really need the customer service of a hotel but would like a more spacious area that they can relax in like they would at home. There is no doubt you’ll be able to feel total relaxation in one of these stylish spots with great access to the area.

5. Souvenirs and Things to Remember Kagoshima by!

Kagoshima offers unique, high-quality souvenirs that reflect its volcanic landscape and rich cultural heritage. There are many crafts as well as delectable sweets that will surely be perfect for any person.

Satsuma Kiriko:

If you’re looking for something to add to your home to bring in the beauty of Kagoshima, then this beautiful, unique form of glass art is worth shopping around for. It is characterized mostly for its blurred effect that gives the glass a very sophisticated look. Try visiting a store that can be found in Sengan-en and the Tenmonkan shopping area.

Tea and Shochu

Take your pick of some incredible sweet potato spirits!

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

Kagoshima tea and sweet potato-based shochu are must-buys for food and drink lovers. Head to Tenmonkan Shopping Arcade to find specialty shops selling these local products.

Enjoy the soothing flavors of Kagoshima’s famous tea

Photograph provided by Kagoshima Convention & Visitors Bureau

Karukan

One of the most delectable sweets!

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

This traditional Kagoshima sweet, made from yams and rice flour, is light, fluffy, and delicious—perfect for taking home or enjoying with tea.

6. Lesser-Known Places, Events, and Tips

Feel the old-fashioned charm and fun at Meizanbori

Photograph provided by Kagoshima City

For those looking to dive deeper into Kagoshima’s local scene, explore Meizanbori, a blast from the past where you’ll find plenty of old fashioned shops waiting to be discovered- great for some evening drinks and fun. Kagoshima Fireworks Festival is held every summer and lights up the bay with thousands of fireworks, while the Kagoshima City View Bus Pass offers unlimited rides on city buses for a day—perfect for sightseeing on a budget.

Kagoshima is an excellent choice when visiting Japan if you want to go beyond the most visited spots and see something special and unique. Tropical climate and diverse landscape, rich history, and delicious local cuisine, Kagoshima is a destination that will surprise and enchant any traveler. Whether you’re marveling at the fiery Sakurajima, soaking in an onsen, or savoring the local food, this southern gem offers a truly unforgettable experience.

