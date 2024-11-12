10 Best Hotels in Ginza

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Ginza, Tokyo’s glamorous shopping and entertainment district, offers a captivating blend of modern luxury and traditional elegance. Known for its high-end boutiques, exquisite dining options and vibrant nightlife, this iconic area is a haven for travellers seeking a sophisticated urban experience. Whether you’re in Tokyo to explore world-renowned fashion houses, indulge in gourmet cuisine or simply enjoy the bustling atmosphere, choosing the right place to stay is crucial. The hotels in Ginza reflect the district’s luxury, providing a range of accommodations from contemporary chic to timeless grace. From stylish modern towers to classic, refined retreats, each hotel in Ginza offers its own unique charm and exceptional service. To help you navigate this vibrant area and find the perfect base for your Tokyo adventure, we’ve curated a list of the finest hotels that capture the essence of Ginza’s charm!

1. Muji Hotel Ginza

Located in the heart of Ginza, MUJI HOTEL GINZA is seamlessly integrated with the MUJI store. Among its 79 rooms, the most compact one has a width of just 2100mm, offering a narrow yet thoughtfully designed space where you can relax with a comfortable mattress, perfect for revitalizing during your travels. Additionally, some of the items found in the rooms can be purchased at the MUJI store located on the 1st to 6th floors, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the MUJI experience.

Official Website: Muji Hotel Ginza

2. Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo

Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo is located along Ginza 6-chome’s Namiki-dori Avenue, an area lined with upscale stores and long-established Japanese sweets stores. The hotel’s interior design offers visitors a unique atmosphere with motifs and playful touches inspired by the history of Ginza. Located on the 3rd floor, the restaurant NAMIKI 667 offers a pleasant dining experience with an all-day dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Official Website: Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo

3. Hotel Musse Ginza Meitetsu

Offering 14 different types of rooms, all equipped with high quality Slumberland beds to ensure a comfortable stay, Hotel Musse Ginza Meitetsu is a hotel that values global hospitality for both domestic and international guests. Especially the breakfast and the small-bowl buffet style with a live kitchen, where you can enjoy freshly prepared dishes, are very popular. This buffet style allows guests to enjoy fresh dishes on the spot, making the morning a luxurious experience.

Official Website: Hotel Musse Ginza Meitetsu

4. The Square Hotel GINZA

Featuring a sophisticating design, the Square Hotel Ginza is a chic, yet stylish hotel located in Ginza 1-chome. Each guest room is air-conditioned to ensure a comfortable stay, and the hotel offers free bicycle rental, high-speed Wi-Fi and a well-equipped fitness centre. In addition, the Square Hotel Ginza has a modern large public bath on the second floor, where you can take your time to relax and relieve tiredness, from all the sightseeing and travelling, in a comfortable bath.

Official Website: the square hotel GINZA

5. Sotetsu Fresa Inn Ginza-Nanachome

Just a 7-minute walk from JR Shimbashi Station and a 5-minute walk from Higashi-Ginza Subway Station, Sotetsu Fresa Inn Ginza-Nanachome is located, which is the perfect base from where you can explore central Ginza with convenient access to the rest of the city. Guest rooms are equipped with Simmons beds, in addition, air purifiers with humidification functions and water purification systems are also provided to support a comfortable stay. The lobby has a full range of free amenities, including skin care products, for those who wish to relax as soon as they arrive. Overall, the hotel pays close attention to detail to provide a pleasant stay.

Official Website: Sotetsu Fresa Inn Ginza-Nanachome

6. The Peninsula Tokyo

The Peninsula Tokyo is superbly located in the Marunouchi area of Tokyo’s business district, facing the Imperial Palace outer gardens, Hibiya Park and is located within walking distance of Ginza. Luxurious guest rooms with traditional Japanese touches feature sitting areas, bedside curtain controls and marble bathrooms. Luxurious restaurants like the Lobby, where you can enjoy an afternoon tea and Hei Fung Terrace, which serves authentic Cantonese cuisine are also part of Peninsula Tokyo.

Official Website: The Peninsula Tokyo

7. The Gate Hotel Tokyo by HULIC

The Gate Hotel Tokyo by HULIC is an elegant luxury hotel located in Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. The rooms are a harmony of serenity and sophistication, with attention to detail in everything from lighting to interior color tones. The 4th floor restaurant, Anchor Tokyo, offers Western-based cuisine using carefully selected ingredients and a selection of fine wines from all over the world. A particularly wide selection of wines by the glass is available to create a special moment.

Official Website: The Gate Hotel Tokyo by HULIC

8. Tokyu Stay Ginza

Within walking distance of both Ginza and Tsukiji Market, Tokyu Stay Ginza is located, making it an ideal accommodation to meet a variety of needs, such as business and sightseeing. The guest rooms are spacious and well-designed, providing a relaxing and tranquil atmosphere where you can unwind both physically and mentally. In addition, breakfast can be enjoyed at the Stay Gold GINZA, a buffet of Japanese and Western cuisine at a reasonable price, adding to the enjoyment of your stay.

Official Website: Tokyu Stay Ginza

9. Ginza Grand Hotel

Only a 3-minute walk from JR Shimbashi Station, the Ginza Grand Hotel has an excellent location. The exclusive lounge is equipped with freely available vending machines for a relaxing stay. Also, the information desk provides travel support such as sightseeing maps and restaurant recommendations to ensure a pleasant stay.

Official Website: Ginza Grand Hotel

10. Hotel Monterey Ginza

Tucked away on a street corner in Ginza, Hotel Monterey Ginza is a hideaway that pursues the charm of a classical petit accommodation. Guest rooms are decorated with an abundance of natural materials, creating a space that exudes warmth and serenity. The corner rooms on each floor offer spacious deluxe twin rooms for a special stay. The hotel’s restaurant, Escale, is also a hidden gem where you can enjoy authentic French cuisine in a chic and elegant atmosphere. Private rooms are available for small groups, making it the perfect place to spend special moments.

Official Website: Hotel Monterey Ginza

As you consider your options for where to stay, we hope you’ve found something that excites you and line up with your preferences. Was there a particular hotel that stick out to you or an amenity that caught your eye? Your perfect stay in Ginza awaits, promising not just comfort, but an immersion into the vibrant spirit of Tokyo’s most stylish district.

