10 Movie Locations in the Kansai Region

The Kansai region of Japan holds a significant place in the film industry due to its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes. Kyoto’s ancient shrines and temples and traditional tea houses provide an authentic backdrop for historical dramas, while Osaka’s bustling urban environment offers the perfect cityscape setting for modern films. Meanwhile, Nara’s serene and historic landscapes are beautifully captured on screen, adding to the region’s cinematic allure. Movies are a fantastic way to be introduced to locations around the world, so, without further ado here are some films that give cinema fans even more of a reason to visit Kansai.

1. Dōtonbori & The Hanshin Expressway (Osaka) – Black Rain

The 1989 crime thriller, Black Rain, directed by Ridley Scott, features several Osaka locations that contribute to the visually striking depiction of the city. In this film, we see Dōtonbori’s neon lights as a backdrop for the iconic chase scene in which Michael Douglas’ character pursues a suspect through the bustling nightlife and crowded alleys (even panning past the famous Gilco Running Man sign!). The opening high speed chase on the Hanshin Expressway also showcases Osaka’s modern infrastructure. The scenes from Black Rain utilize the city’s diverse urban landscapes, while also highlighting Osaka’s dynamic cultural contrasts.

2. Kiyomizu-dera Temple & Arashiyama Bamboo Grove (Kyoto) – Memoirs of a Geisha

This Oscar winning film follows the story of Chiyo, a young girl from a fishing village sold to an okiya (geisha house) in Kyoto during the 1920’s. The film depicts Chiyo’s transformation into the renowned geisha, Sayuri as she navigates the competitive world of geisha culture while also longing for independence and love during WWII. Kyoto offers a visually stunning setting but also highlights a journey of self-discovery and preservation of tradition in a changing world. When Sayuri is standing on a veranda overlooking the city, reflecting on her journey as a geisha, we see the Kiyomizu stage of the Kiyomizu-dera Temple serve as a poignant backdrop. The bamboo forest path is featured when young Chiyo walks amidst the towering trees, underscoring a moment of introspection for the character and connection to the mystical nature around her.

3. Fushimi Inari Taisha (Kyoto) and Himeji Castle (Hyogo) -The Last Samurai

春＝姫路城と夜桜（2）

The Last Samurai, starring Tom Cruise is the epic story of a cynical American Soldier, Nathan Algren, hired by the Japanese government to train its army in Western military tactics. Through a series of events, Algren becomes captivated by the samurai warriors he was initially sent to fight against and eventually joins their cause. In this movie, we see the iconic Fushimi Inari Taisha when Algren undergoes a transformative experience amidst the torii gates, symbolizing his journey towards understanding and respect of Japanese culture. Himeji Castle is also featured as the stunning backdrop for the most intense battle scenes, serving as a battleground where the samurai warriors defend their way of life against the modern military forces. The sprawling grounds and majestic architecture authentically portrays the historical setting of feudal japan. The iconic scenes in this movie showcase rich cultural heritage and the beauty of the Kansai region but the film also immerses viewers into the historical and spiritual dimensions of samurai culture during this time.

4. Sannomiya Station & Nada District (Kobe) – Grave of the Fireflies

This critically acclaimed Ghibli film is based on the short story by Akiyuki Nosaka. The film captures the impact of war on civilians, specifically children and tells the heartbreaking story of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, struggling to survive in the aftermath of WWII in Japan. Sannomiya station, a central part of Kobe’s transportation network is featured in the film as a bustling transportation hub and is reflective of Kobe’s central area It is near here where the siblings find themself homeless after their home is destroyed. The neighborhood where Seita and Setsuko live in the film resembles the Nada district in Kobe. In the film, we see their family home destroyed by bombings. Visiting Nada can offer a glimpse into the civilian areas and a sense of the everyday lives affected by the war. While Grave of the Fireflies is an animation, these destinations offer a tangible connection to the historical context and emotional landscape of the story.

5. Himeji Castle and the Ikuno Silver Mine Hyogo (Hyogo) -Hidden Fortress

663highland, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Hidden Fortress, directed by Akira Kurosawa is an influential film that tells the story of two peasants, Tahei and Matasichi, who assist a general and a princess to escape enemy territory with a hidden treasure. Himeji Castle is featured as one of the most iconic locations in this movie and serves as the setting for several key scenes, representing the stronghold of enemy forces from which the protagonists must escape. The Ikuno Silver Mine, which dates back to the Edo period, is used in the film to depict scenes of hidden pathways and secret hideouts where the characters find refuge. Today, it serves as a museum where visitors can learn about its history and mining techniques.

Fun Fact: This film served as a significant inspiration for Star Wars!

6. Himeji Castle & Mount Shinmoe, Kirishima Kinkowan National Park (Hyogo) – You only Live Twice

名古屋太郎, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The 5th James Bond film was mostly filmed in Japan, with several key scenes shot in Hyogo Prefecture! The climax of You Only Live Twice is set in and around the crater of a volcano, serving as the lair of the villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld. The exterior shots of the volcano were filmed at Mount Shinmoe. The volcanic landscape provides a stunning natural backdrop and highlights Kansai’s striking beauty. Once again, the stunning Himeji Castle is also prominently featured as the location of the ninja training school where Bond prepares for his mission. Here, he learns various martial arts and traditional skills to blend in.

7. Kasugayama Primeval Forest (Nara) – The Mourning Forest

C.K. Tse, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

This Japanese drama tells the story of Machiko, a caregiver at a nursing home, and Shigeki, an elderly resident mourning the loss of his wife. They embark on a journey into a dense forest in Nara Prefecture where they confront their pasts and find solace in nature. The film is acclaimed for its meditative pace, beautiful cinematography, and deep emotional impact. Kasugayama serves as the setting for a significant portion of the film as the lush, dense forest where the characters wander and reflect on their lives. The serene and ancient atmosphere plays a crucial role in the narrative, symbolizing both the depth of their grief and potential for healing. Known for its biodiversity and ancient trees, this forest offers a chance to experience the tranquil and timeless beauty that is so central to the film’s atmosphere.

8. Dōtonbori & Tsutenkaku Tower (Osaka) – Gantz

The live action film adaptations of this popular japanese Manga series follow the story of Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato who are resurrected after dying and are forced to participate in a series of missions to hunt down and eliminate aliens hiding on earth. The vibrant Dōtonbori serves as the backdrop for the most intense action scenes of alien confrontations and dramatic chases. Once again, the Golco Man sign is prominently displayed as the Gantz team is battling agroup of aliens. Head here to experience the energetic vibe and iconic, bright visuals seen in this sci-fi. At Tsutenkaku Tower, the protagonists regroup and plan their next move against the aliens. The retro futuristic aesthetic of the tower and the nostalgic ambience of the surrounding Shinsekai contrast the film’s high tech alien elements, adding a layer of cultural depth to the film.

9. Arashiyama Bamboo Forest – Rashomon

Rashomon is a groundbreaking Japanese film renowned for its innovative narrative structure where a single event is recounted from multiple, contradictory perspectives. The forest scenes were shot near Nonomiya Shrine in the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. It is at this beautiful, secluded, and even eerie backdrop, characters engage in a series of testimonies recounting the events of a crime, each with their own subjective version of the truth. The dense, labyrinth of a bamboo forest serves as a metaphor to mirror the complexities of human memory and perception.

10. Heian Shrine & Nanzen-ji Temple (Kyoto) – Lost in Translation

This iconic love story explores the difficulties of being lost in a foreign country and the loneliness that comes with it. While it was filmed mainly in Tokyo, there are some scenes that were actually filmed in Kyoto that are worth the visit. Heian Shrine is where one of the main characters, Charlotte, visits and explores the tranquil garden. The iconic vermilion torii gates provide a serene backdrop for her moment of wonder and self discovery. Stroll through these picturesque gardens and experience the peaceful ambiance depicted in the film. Nanzen-ji Temple is featured when the other main character, Bob, visits for a moment of introspection, providing him with a quiet space for reflection amidst the busyness of his life and the unfamiliarity of Tokyo while he also grapples with feelings of disconnect and uncertainty. The temple’s timeless beauty offers him a temporary escape and a deeper connection to Japanese culture.

Movies not only entertain but also serve as windows into captivating destinations. Which location is top on your list? Across genres ranging from horror to historical dramas and action thrillers, Kansai’s vibrant and picturesque locales have drawn filmmakers seeking to immerse audiences in Japan’s cultural depth. Whether you are exploring bamboo forests or neon streets these films inspire travelers and cinema enthusiasts alike to experience the magic and wonder of Kansai.

