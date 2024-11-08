Best Events in Shibuya

Anabella’s profile Anabella is originally from El Paso, Texas, a city that borders the U.S.A and Mexico. She currently studies finance in Florence, Italy at the European School of Economics. After university, she hopes to move to Sydney, Australia where she can spend her days working, teaching vinyasa yoga, and surfing. She is spending the summer in Tokyo to experience the fast pace of life, work culture, and to meet new people!

Shibuya is like Tokyo’s playground. Step out of the train station and you’re guaranteed to be swept into a sea of people. It’s more than just a district but a living, breathing experience that feels straight out of a movie scene, except its real life and you’re apart of it. The energy here is just palpable. So, if you find yourself in Shibuya, try and catch one of these events to feel the vibrance of this major district to the fullest.

1. Halloween

Every Halloween, Shibuya transforms into a surreal, neon-lit carnival where the boundary between fantasy and reality blurs, and thousands of costumed revelers flood the streets in an exuberant, chaotic celebration. In a nutshell, it is basically zombies taking selfies with Pikachus, witches dancing with robots, and every pop culture icon you can imagine crammed into one epic street party. It’s like Tokyo decided to throw a rave and forgot to set an end time.

However, in past years, the post-party clean-up has been similar to restoring order after a small apocalypse. So keep in mind that from October 28th – 31st public drinking is banned in Shibuya and please remember to be respectful and properly dispose of your waste!

2. Shibuya Crossing New Year Countdown 2024-2025

Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Step into the heart of Tokyo’s New Year’s Eve madness at Shibuya Crossing, where the world’s busiest intersection transforms into a colossal countdown party. Picture this: bundled up against the winter chill, you’ll join a sea of party-goers eagerly awaiting the stroke of midnight amidst the neon-lit chaos. The countdown isn’t just a tradition; it’s an epic spectacle where Shibuya’s energy reaches fever pitch. It’s a scene straight out of a Tokyoite’s wildest dreams (or nightmares if you’re not a fan of crowds). And if you prefer a quieter entrance to the new year, consider this your friendly reminder to steer clear of Shibuya Station until well past 2 am when the streets finally calm down. Embrace the city’s flair and bid farewell to the old year with a bang — Shibuya style!

3. Konno Hachimangu Annual Festival

Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Each autumn, in early September, Konno Hachimangu Shrine hosts one of Shibuya’s most significant festivals. A total of 14 mikoshi, or portable shrines will be carried by neighborhood associations in the surrounding area and paraded through the streets of Shibuya. There will also be plenty of food stalls available to explore.

Festival Highlights:

A special prayer session

A demonstration of kagura, a traditional Shinto dance

A grand mikoshi (portable shrine) parade in Aoyama and Shibuya

The main attraction is the convergence of 14 shrines in front of Shibuya 109 on Sunday morning.

4. Meiji Shrine Autumn Grand Festival

Each year, Meiji Shrine, the largest and most significant Shinto shrine in Tokyo, hosts a Spring Grand Festival during Golden Week. Spanning nearly a week, the festival showcases a remarkable array of traditional performing arts, such as Noh theatre and traditional dance, presented by esteemed masters of the craft. A stage is created in front of the main shrine for specially for these performances.Various Shinto rituals and ceremonies are conducted throughout the festival to honor the spirits enshrined at Meiji Shrine and pray for peace, prosperity, and good health for attendees and the nation

The festival’s schedule remains largely consistent, ensuring that certain beloved performances and ceremonies are held annually. This is a must see event for anyone visiting Tokyo during Golden Week!

5. Blue Cave Illumination

In December, if you head from Shibuya Crossing to Koen-dori between 5 PM and 10 PM, you will find the beginning of the Ao no Dokutsu (Blue Cave). Then, continue up the hill towards Yoyogi Park to experience a stunning sea of blue lights.

The installation features around 600,000 lights spanning an 800-meter stretch that envelopes the surroundings in a beautiful blue haze. The Blue Cave event in Shibuya is a must-see winter attraction, offering a beautiful and immersive experience that celebrates the season with dazzling lights.

The district of Shibuya provides an energetic atmosphere, serves as a cultural hub, and is home to iconic landmarks. To fully embrace the vibrance of Shibuya, make sure to catch one of its spectacular events, each one showcases a different facet of Shibuya’s unique charm and liveliness. Whether you are looking for high energy festivities or serene cultural moments, here you will find a glimpse into the heart of Tokyo.

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Kimono Experience in Tokyo

Step into the charm of the kimono, a beloved icon of Japanese tradition, ideal for festivals and wandering quaint streets. Asakusa offers the perfect setting to don your kimono and create cherished memories with picturesque backdrops. Let Kimono Rental Wargo dress you up for a day of delightful exploration in timeless style!



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!