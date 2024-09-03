10 Best Art Galleries In Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Tokyo’s art history and traditions have been handed down in various forms and continue to evolve until the present day. Walking through the streets of Tokyo, one can find numerous museums and galleries where one can experience a wide variety of artworks, from traditional Japanese art to contemporary art. These galleries provide visitors with profound impressions and new discoveries, allowing them to experience the full appeal of Tokyo’s art scene. From large museums where visitors can view the work of renowned artists to smaller galleries showcasing the experimental work of young artists, visitors can enjoy art from various perspectives. In this article, we will introduce ten art galleries in Tokyo that you should visit. Let’s take a look at the features, highlights, and accessibility of each gallery in detail and see how this information can help make your trip an unforgettable one for art-loving visitors to Japan.

1. Shiseido Gallery

Artweektokyo, via Instagram

The Shiseido Gallery is a must-see for any visitor to Tokyo, even art lovers. The Shiseido Gallery was established in 1919 as Japan’s oldest surviving art gallery. It has displayed more than 3,100 exhibitions and also played an important role as a venue for the creative activities of many prominent Japanese artists. The Shiseido Gallery is not only a well-known name in the Japanese art world but also a highly regarded venue for experiencing the latest contemporary art.

Official Website: Shiseido Gallery

2. Tokyo Samurai Kembu

Samurai.selway, via Instagram

Tokyo Samurai Kembu offers an extraordinary encounter through the conventional Japanese craftsmanship of sword moves. The program offers a 90-minute samurai experience with a professional sword dance master, allowing participants to actually learn the art of sword dance while experiencing its fascination. Kembu is a uniquely Japanese art form that uses a sword and fan to express the spirit of the bushi warrior to the accompaniment of Chinese poetry recited by the warriors. Its movements have been valued to express the richness of the samurai’s feelings and spirit. In their courses, participants will have a rare opportunity to experience the world of the bushi through in-depth understanding and hands-on experience of Japanese culture.

Official Website: Tokyo Samurai Kembu

3. Gallerie Nichido

Kazu_small_dis, via Instagram

Established in 1928, Gallerie Nichido is known as Japan’s oldest Western-style art dealer. The gallery handles a wide range of genres, including oil paintings, sculpture, and prints, and exhibits the works of hundreds of deceased and living artists from Japan and abroad. Throughout its long history, it has handled the works of many well-known artists and has played an important role in the Japanese Western-style painting scene. It is also available for consultation regarding the purchase of paintings, and they are ready to meet your needs with our expertise and extensive experience. It has contributed to the popularization of art and the development of culture rather than being merely a commercial entity. Therefore, for those who wish to immerse themselves in the world of Western-style painting in Japan, it is a place worth visiting.

Official Website: Gallerie Nichido

4. Kashima Arts

Kashima_arts, via Instagram

Kashima Arts is an art gallery located in Kyobashi, Tokyo, dealing mainly in Japanese art, including paintings and hanging scrolls. It also offers a wide range of contemporary art. Since its founding, the gallery has emphasized the experience of directly touching works of art and has held numerous exhibitions, allowing visitors to view valuable works of art without glass cases. At Kashima Arts, visitors can enjoy the beauty of traditional Japanese art and the new perspective of contemporary art in the same space. Its exhibitions are always fresh and inspiring to visitors.

Official Website: Kashima Arts

5. Nezu Museum

Tokyoartsandculture, via Instagram

Located in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo, the Nezu Museum of Art was built to display the collection of Japanese and Oriental antiquities collected by businessman and founder Kaichiro Nezu. The museum boasts a collection of 7,613 pieces as of the end of June 2024. These include 7 National Treasures, 91 Important Cultural Properties, and 95 Important Art Objects. One of the attractions of visiting the Nezu Museum is a stroll through its beautiful garden. The garden can be accessed from the garden entrance on the first floor or the tea ceremony entrance on the basement floor, where a small stone-paved path leads through the trees. Tea seats and various stone structures are arranged to provide tranquility and beauty to visitors.

Official Website: Nezu Museum

6. Yayoi Kusama Museum

Yayoikusamamuseum, via Instagram

The Yayoi Kusama Museum of Art was founded by avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama and opened in October 2017 to contribute to promoting and developing Kusama’s art through the exhibition of her works and related materials. Yayoi Kusama experienced visions and auditory hallucinations from an early age and created unique paintings characterized by net patterns and polka dots. Known worldwide for her style, she now occupies an important place in the international art scene. Entry to the Yayoi Kusama Museum of Art is exclusively through advance reservations, as space is limited. Tickets can only be purchased through the museum’s official website and are not available at the museum’s counter.

Official Website: Yayoi Kusama Museum

7. 21_21 Design Sight

M__etime, via Instagram

Located in Tokyo Midtown, 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT offers innovative thinking and ideas by infusing a unique design perspective into everyday, mundane events. Through various programs centered on exhibitions, talks, and workshops, visitors can fully enjoy the appeal of design and experience it in new and surprising ways. For those who wish to experience the world of design in Japan, 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT is an exciting museum. Its innovative approach and diverse programs will deeply inspire visitors and stimulate their creativity.

Official Website: 21_21 Design Sight

8. The National Art Center

Tokyoandaroundtokyo, via Instagram

The National Art Center, Tokyo, opened in Roppongi in 2007 and is Japan’s fifth national art museum, designed by architect Kisho Kurokawa. It does not have a collection but rather is a bright, open space with glass walls. It uses one of Japan’s largest exhibition spaces to hold various special exhibitions and provide a venue for art organizations. Visitors can enjoy encountering new art at any time. After viewing the paintings, visitors can enjoy French cuisine at the museum’s brasserie. Here, visitors can casually enjoy the authentic French cuisine of Paul Bocuse, a master of French cuisine. The menu offers a wide selection of traditional Lyon cuisine, and a course menu, a la carte, and even a menu in collaboration with the exhibition are available for a limited time.

Official Website: The National Art Center

9. Ginza Graphic Gallery

Looks_in_books, via Instagram

The Ginza Graphic Gallery is devoted to the art of graphic design, affectionately known as “Three G’s,” derived from the initials of its name. The gallery broadly showcases the aesthetics and power of graphic design through innovative exhibitions and inspirational lectures. It also deepens its accumulated knowledge and artistry through publishing activities such as “gggBooks”. In its diversity and innovation, the Ginza Graphic Gallery is an important center in the world of graphic design and well worth a visit.

Official Website: Ginza Graphic Gallery

10. Intermediatheque

Kiyoyuki.nakano, via Instagram

Intermediatheque is an innovative museum that exhibits academic materials with no admission fee. Its name, “Intermediatheque” (IMT), implies the creation of a new culture by connecting different media of expression. Specimens and materials from a wide range of academic disciplines are on display here, from anatomy to archaeology, biology, engineering, geography, geology, mathematics, contemporary art, and paleontology. Visitors will gain new knowledge and insight as they are exposed to the richness of knowledge and the potential of art at the fusion point of different disciplines.

Official Website: Intermediatheque

In this article, we have mentioned 10 art galleries to visit in Tokyo, but are there any galleries that interest you or places you would like to visit? The unique worldview of each gallery and the creativity of the artists who gather there offer visitors new discoveries and excitement. We hope you will use this article to guide your next trip to Tokyo and enjoy a wonderful art experience!

