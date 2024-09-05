Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Osaka is one of Japan’s top destinations and ticks many travelers’ boxes. Urban excitement? Check. . Old-world charm? Check. Traditional experiences alongside exciting adventures? Check and check! And it also goes without saying that the food is next level in Osaka.

For all that fun, it’s essential to have a home base. Osaka has many hotels, from family-friendly giants to budget-friendly abodes and everything in between. Choose from ultra-affordable hostels, apartments, cool capsules, and traditional-style ryokans.

Keep reading to find the 10 best places to stay in Osaka. We cover many different accommodation types so that you can find the right one for you.

Hostels/Guesthouses

1. &And Hostel Hommachi East

&And Hostel Hommachi East is a popular central base in Namba that calls out to budget-conscious travelers. Snuggle into a capsule-style bunk bed, enjoy some privacy in a twin or double room with a private bathroom, or gather the whole crew in a family room with twin and bunk beds. With warm wood accents and plush bedding, these are more like comfy retreats than your typical room. You’ll have everything you need to relax and recharge with air-conditioned rooms, a restaurant/bar, a chilled-out shared lounge, and free Wi-Fi. Plus, the shared kitchen is perfect for whipping up your favorite meals.

2. Pax Hostel

Just a stone’s throw from the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower, The Pax Hostel is an absolute vibe. Located in the retro-cool neighborhood of Shinsekai, the hostel is surrounded by Osaka’s history and culture. Imagine cozying up in a comfy lounge, surrounded by the infectious energy of fellow travelers worldwide. Or are you more of a music lover? The hostel’s in-house record store is a vinyl enthusiast’s dream, while the coffee shop rivals even Seattle’s best. And when the weather’s nice, head up to the rooftop for fresh air and unforgettable views. With DJ sets, stylish baristas, and a global crowd, it’s a place where friendships are forged and unforgettable memories are made. While the hostel’s capsule-style bunk beds offer a cozy and affordable place to rest your head, the communal spaces and electric atmosphere make this place special.

3. Backstage Osaka Hostel & Bar

Don’t let the name fool you! Backstage Osaka Hostel & Bar is more laid-back than rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a cozy little spot with a chill vibe, perfect for travelers looking to escape the city’s frenetic pace. The hostel boasts air-conditioned rooms and a comfy shared lounge. There’s even a terrace for soaking up some sunshine! And when you’re ready to explore, you’ll find plenty of temples just a short stroll away. Choose from bunk beds in a shared dorm or a cozy double room. But the real magic happens downstairs. Enjoy a delicious drink, listen to live tunes, and mingle with fellow travelers and locals. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and make new friends.

Aparthotels

4. MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi WEST

Alpha, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

MIMARU hotels have become a favorite spot for families and friends looking for more than a hotel room. Their spacious, apartment-style digs feel just like home but with much more fun! MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi West is a 4-star escape in the heart of Osaka’s Nishi Ward. Each apartment has everything you need: a kitchen to whip up your favorite meals, a comfy living area, and modern bedrooms. Choose between the traditional Japanese style with tatami mats and futons, or opt for a classic Western setup. With room for up to nine people, there’s plenty of space, whether you’re a family with picky eaters or a group of friends wanting to experience Osaka like a local. The hotel is just a short hop from the city’s hottest spots, like the historic Manpuku-ji Temple and the trendy Orange Street.

5. Mercure Tokyu Stay Osaka Namba

Mercure Tokyu Stay Osaka Namba is a world where urban chic meets laid-back luxury. A stone’s throw from the shopping haven of Shinsaibashi, this hotel is your passport to experiencing the city in style. When you enter, you’re greeted by a stunning lobby bathed in natural light and lush greenery. The rooms are a study in modern minimalism, with sleek furniture and calming colors. But don’t be fooled by the simplicity – these spaces are packed with thoughtful touches and unexpected pops of fun. This isn’t just a place to sleep; it’s a hub of creativity and connection. There’s a space for everyone, from cozy lounges to inspiring coworking areas. Whether you’re a digital nomad looking for a productive workspace or a traveler eager to mingle with locals, you’ll feel right at home. And when it’s time to explore, the city’s iconic landmarks like Glico Man and Dotonbori are just a short stroll away.

6. Fraser Residence Nankai Osaka

Fraser Residence Nankai Osaka is right in Namba, Osaka’s vibrant hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment. This stylish retreat is perfectly positioned three minutes from Namba Station – putting you right in the thick of the action. After a day exploring Osaka’s bustling streets, unwind in your spacious apartment, bathed in soft colors and designed for ultimate comfort. Whether you’re craving a home-cooked meal in your well-equipped kitchenette or hitting the gym, everything you need is close. And when it’s time to relax, curl up with a good book in the residence library or soak away the day’s stresses in the sauna.

Capsule Hotels

7. Hotel The Rock

HOTEL THE ROCK is more than just the average hostel. This 1-star gem offers a unique blend of comfort and convenience. It’s the ideal spot for solo travelers or pairs of friends to cozy up in an air-conditioned room, surrounded by the buzz of the city. Don’t worry about privacy – although the rooms are essentially private capsules separated by curtains, they feel surprisingly spacious and intimate. You’ll enjoy a communal lounge area while sharing a bathroom with other guests, perfect for chatting with fellow travelers. Choose between a capsule bed or a twin room with bunk beds inside, all closed off with curtains for privacy. From the stylish design to the thoughtful amenities, every detail has been carefully considered to make your stay as comfortable as possible. And when you’re ready to recharge, head to the hotel’s café for a delicious drink in a trendy atmosphere.

8. First Cabin Nishi Umeda

Magnus Johansson, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Ever dreamed of floating in first-class luxury without the first-class price tag? First Cabin Nishi Umeda turns that dream into reality! This isn’t your average capsule hotel; it’s a stylish escape inspired by the world of air travel. Imagine cozying up in a personal space that feels like your own private airplane cabin, complete with modern comforts. From the moment you step in, you’ll be greeted by a relaxing lounge and even a bar to unwind after a day of exploring. Sink into cloud-like “Aero Cradle” mattresses for sleep so deep you’ll feel refreshed and ready to conquer the city. And when morning comes, fuel up with a delicious continental breakfast before hitting the town. With its prime location near iconic temples and easy access to Itami Airport, First Cabin Nishi Umeda is more than just a hotel – it’s your passport to a first-class Osaka adventure.

Ryokan

9. Oedo Onsen Monogatari Minoh Kanko Hotel

Looking to immerse yourself in a more traditional Japanese-style stay? The Oedo Onsen Monogatari Minoh Kanko Hotel, or simply, the Kanko Hotel, is your ticket to relaxation. With cozy accommodations and modern comforts like air conditioning and private bathrooms, you can wrap yourself up in the heart-warming embrace of Japanese hospitality. Unwind in the hotel’s soothing hot spring baths or pamper yourself with spa treatments. Every morning, start your day right with a delicious buffet breakfast. There’s even a kid-friendly restaurant on site. But the highlight has to be the rooftop, where you can soak in the breathtaking city views as you luxuriate in the open-air hot spring. It’s the perfect way to end a day of exploring. Plus, the hotel is surrounded by a vibrant onsen area packed with fun activities like tennis, swimming, and bowling.

Hotel

10. Conrad Osaka

Norio NAKAYAMA, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Are you after a stay that’s as dazzling as the city lights? Look no further than the Conrad Osaka. This isn’t just a hotel; it’s a VIP pass to Osaka’s high life. Imagine waking up to breathtaking city views wrapped in plush robes, and sipping freshly brewed coffee in the familiar Western chain from Hilton. Unwind in your spacious room, complete with a dreamy bathtub and all the comforts of home. When hunger strikes, choose from the perfect steak at C:Grill, explore the fusion flavors at Atmos Dining, or indulge in authentic Japanese cuisine at KURA. And don’t forget to soak up the city views while sipping on a handcrafted cocktail at the stylish 40 Sky Bar and Lounge. Perfectly positioned on Nakanoshima Island, the Conrad Osaka is your gateway to exploring Osaka’s vibrant energy.

