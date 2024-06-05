Need to get some inspiration for what to do this week in Osaka? Say no more and check out this weeks Highlights of Osaka.

Updated weekly!

Best Things to do in Osaka this Week

Osaka Festivals

Hydrangea Festival at Expo Park

Experience the beauty of early June at this Hydrangea festival held in a picturesque park adorned with countless blooming flowers flaunting different colors and shapes

Official Website Expo Park Location Maps Date 6/01/2024 – 6/23/2024

EXPO’70 Commemorative Park Rose Festival

In the same park as the Hydrangea festival, you can also enjoy this annual rose festival where you can catch the end of the blooms along with several different activities and exhibitions

Website Expo Park Location Maps Dates Ends 06/09/2024

Gardens

Nagai Park

Located just outside the southern part of Osaka, Nagai Park is not very large however it is home to a beautiful botanical garden with about 10,000 hydrangeas along a small stream. This park is not extremely touristic so not only will you get to see the amazing blooms, but you will also find some peace away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Along with hydrangeas you can also find roses, lilies, irises, and many other wildflowers.

Website Nagai Park Location Maps Times 9:30 – 17:00Closed Mondays

Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Markets

Kuromon Market

Also known as Osaka’s Kitchen, this market street is 580 meters long and over 190 years old. It is home to over 180 shops, stores, and restaurants. It is a must-do for any one visiting Japan not only because it offers many delights but also because of its rich history that includes surviving WWII battles and fires long ago.

Here, you can find fresh fish, fruits, and veggies but also many Izakaya’s and cafes that have opened over recent years. When you visit, it is essential to try fresh seafood as it is very high quality. Most of these shops will prepare the food right in front of you!

Location Maps

Cafes & Restaurants

Afternoon Tea Party

Head to the first floor of the Rihga Royal Hotel and treat yourself to an afternoon tea starting off with a delightful skewer of rice dumplings adorned with sweet and tangy strawberries and a bean paste, accompanied by raspberry-flavored macarons. You can savor genuine matcha in a serene Japanese setting that will rejuvenate your spirit. Prepare to be transported to an extraordinary experience, taking in the traditional Japanese beauty of famous artists’ paintings and a chandelier inspired by purple clouds. Additionally, you can enjoy a garden that beautifully showcases the changing expressions of the four seasons.

Note: Reservations are only accepted for 2-4 people and must be made at least 3 days in advance on their website

External Website Rihga Royal Hotel Location Maps Dates Until 06/23/2024 Tickets ¥5,819 Start/End Time 2 Hour system 12:00 – 18:30

Healing Garden: New Retro Sweets x Glamping Recipes

Enjoy a buffet featuring classic sweets with a new twist and yummy, refreshing food specially prepared by the hotel chef. Specially selected sweets from the Showa period to the early Heisei period are given a modern, western spin to create a new taste. There are 12 different delicious dessert options to try, such as a matcha lemon birthday cake called “Flower Garden on the Hill”. Each dish is named after a song that was popular during this period making it a delightful experience for both the stomach and mind!

Official Website Sky Buffet 51 Location Maps Dates Until 06/30/2024

Umeda Hankyu Beer Garden

This annual celebration held on Umeda Hankyu’s garden rooftop is a great place for family and friends to enjoy food and drinks and a summertime view.

Note: meal plans are also available

Official Website Umeda Hankyu Beer Garden (only in Japanese) Location Maps, located on the 13th floor Dates Ends 10/06/2024 Start/End Time Weekdays: 17:00 – 22:30Saturday & Sunday: 16:00 – 22:30 (last order 21:30)

Other Activities

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride

Join your family and friends at Universal Studios Japan on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride Mugen Train Dream Riders. Encounter Rengoku and witness the epic showdown between Tanjiro and Enmu, followed by the intense battle between Rengoku and Akaza.

This ride immerses you in 360-degree VR images combined with speed and gravitational pull. You’ll experience the Breathing techniques and Blood Demon Arts like never before.

The story begins at Naniwa Station in the West, where Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu investigate disappearing passengers on a train. As you board, Enmu’s sinister voice sets the stage for a dreamlike journey. Advanced VR technology synchronizes vivid images with the ride’s movements, creating a super realistic experience.

This high-speed roller coaster features intense movements, including rapid accelerations, ascents, descents, and sudden turns.

Note: guests under 122 cm tall are not allowed.

Official Website Universal Studios Location Maps Tickets Buy here Dates Until 06/09/2024

Universal “Cool” Studios

Speaking of USJ, “Cool” is a limited time event where different areas of the park are renovated to display 4 widely known Japanese works. This year you can find a 4D attraction where you can dive into the world of “My Hero Academia”, a “Detective Conan” escape game and detective challenge, and a series of “Monster Hunter” games in which you create your own hunter and fight dragons; immersing yourself into a virtual reality world and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series!

Official Website Universal Studios Location Maps Tickets Buy here Dates Until 06/30/2024

River Cruise in Dotonbori

Enjoy some Osaka sightseeing on this 20 minute relaxing boat ride. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the views of Dotonbori while enjoying a meal or drink on the way. See all the most famous sights while also learning about hidden highlights and some history along the way.

Official Website Osaka Info Location Maps Tickets GA: ¥1,200Students: ¥800Child: ¥400 Start/End Time 11:00 -21:00Departs on the hour & half hour

Pick Your Own Strawberries

June is the last month of the year to pick strawberries. If you want to get out of the city for some peace and quiet while also enjoying some fresh and delicious fruit, head to Kishiwada Kankunen Farm. Here, you can enjoy all you can eat Nyoho strawberries along with a barbecue lunch if you book in advance!

Official Website Kishiwada Location Maps Tickets GA: ¥2000 Start/End Time 11:00 -16:00

