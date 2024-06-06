Best Things to do in Kyoto this Week

Need to get some inspiration for what to do this week in Tokyo? Say no more and check out this weeks Highlights of Kyoto.

Updated Weekly!

Weekly Events

Kyoto Friday Road Show and Ghibli Exhibition

Small Studio Ghibli exhibition in collaboration with the TV program “Friday Road Show”. It is held outside the Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art. A celebration of Ghibli films and family-friendly TV programming.

Official Website Road Show Location Maps Start/End Dates 4/12/2024 – 6/29/2024 Time 10:00-18:00

Taue-sai Festival

The Taue-sai is a traditional festival closely tied to rice cultivation. Priests, dancers, musicians, and planters gather in the shrine’s main hall to perform a ritual offering of food, drink, and performance.

Website Taue-Sai Festival Location Maps Start/End Dates 06/10/2024 Time 13:00

Kyoto Heian Antique Market

With the goal of creating a space for cultural exchange, the market bustles with antique lovers from across the globe. Each month you’ll find around 100 stalls of antique and second-hand clothing dealers from all over Japan.

Website Kyoto Heian Antique Market Location Maps Start/End Dates 06/11/2024 Time 9:00-16:00

Recurring Events

Gion Corner

Daily traditional performances including Kyogen, Maiko Dance, Koto music on One Stage! See the famous Geisha of Kyoto!

Website Gion Corner Location Maps Start/End Dates Daily Time 18:00-19:00 Tickets ¥5,500-6,600

Nidec Kyoto Tower

Enjoy the highest view in all of Kyoto. Over 100 meters above the ground, this is one of the best night views in all of Japan.

Website Nidec Kyoto Tower Location Maps Start/End Dates Daily Time 10:00-20:30 Tickets ¥900

Toei Kyoto Studio Park

Japan’s Jidaigeki Theme Park feels like a perfectly themed set of historical Japan. Enjoy shows and attractions based around Ninja for both adults and children.

Website Toei Kyoto Studio Park Location Maps Start/End Dates Daily Time 9:00-16:30 Tickets ¥2400

