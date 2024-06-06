Best Things to do in Kyoto this Week

Need to get some inspiration for what to do this week in Tokyo? Say no more and check out this weeks Highlights of Kyoto.
Updated Weekly!
Weekly Events
Kyoto Friday Road Show and Ghibli Exhibition
Small Studio Ghibli exhibition in collaboration with the TV program “Friday Road Show”. It is held outside the Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art. A celebration of Ghibli films and family-friendly TV programming.
Taue-sai Festival
The Taue-sai is a traditional festival closely tied to rice cultivation. Priests, dancers, musicians, and planters gather in the shrine’s main hall to perform a ritual offering of food, drink, and performance.
|Website
|Taue-Sai Festival
|Location
|Maps
|Start/End Dates
|06/10/2024
|Time
|13:00
Kyoto Heian Antique Market
With the goal of creating a space for cultural exchange, the market bustles with antique lovers from across the globe. Each month you’ll find around 100 stalls of antique and second-hand clothing dealers from all over Japan.
|Website
|Kyoto Heian Antique Market
|Location
|Maps
|Start/End Dates
|06/11/2024
|Time
|9:00-16:00
Recurring Events
Gion Corner
Daily traditional performances including Kyogen, Maiko Dance, Koto music on One Stage! See the famous Geisha of Kyoto!
|Website
|Gion Corner
|Location
|Maps
|Start/End Dates
|Daily
|Time
|18:00-19:00
|Tickets
|¥5,500-6,600
Nidec Kyoto Tower
Enjoy the highest view in all of Kyoto. Over 100 meters above the ground, this is one of the best night views in all of Japan.
|Website
|Nidec Kyoto Tower
|Location
|Maps
|Start/End Dates
|Daily
|Time
|10:00-20:30
|Tickets
|¥900
Toei Kyoto Studio Park
Japan’s Jidaigeki Theme Park feels like a perfectly themed set of historical Japan. Enjoy shows and attractions based around Ninja for both adults and children.
|Website
|Toei Kyoto Studio Park
|Location
|Maps
|Start/End Dates
|Daily
|Time
|9:00-16:30
|Tickets
|¥2400
Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Kyoto
When you are visiting Kyoto and you need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place. We’re happy to help you make your trip to Kyoto the best trip ever. We can advise you on where to go or even better, show you around with a local, English speaking guide. Let us help you create safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memories in Kyoto!
▶Kyoto 8h Private Custom Highlight Tour with Licensed Guide
On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.
▶Kyoto 10-Hour HIGHLIGHT Private Tour
If you only have a day or two in Kyoto, we offer a full-day tour of the city, enabling you to immerse yourself in and fully enjoy the entire city of Kyoto in just 10 hours!
▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk
If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous surrounding areas.
Find Other Experience
▶Kimono Rental
Kyoto is the best city to explore in kimono, Japanese traditional clothing. You can choose the one you like the most from several patterns and colors at the rental shop. In Kyoto, two locations are both accessible from the main tourist attractions which makes it easy to try it on and explore the city for a day!
