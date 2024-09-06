Less Busy Times and Temples to Visit in Kyoto

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan, has always been a special experience for travelers worldwide because of its historical charm and beautiful scenery. However, due to its popularity, it is often overcrowded with people all the time. Especially famous tourist destinations such as Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Kinkaku-ji Temple are expected to be crowded during the tourist season, and it is sometimes difficult to enjoy their beauty in peace and quiet. Therefore, in this article, we will share tips for avoiding the crowds and enjoying Kyoto relaxedly. We will introduce you to temples that are relatively uncrowded but still wonderful, as well as times of the day when there are fewer tourists. This will allow you to enjoy the charms of Kyoto in a more relaxed atmosphere. In this article, we will introduce you to 10 temples in Kyoto that you should visit to avoid the crowds.

1. Best Times to Visit:

Winter Months (Dec-Mar)

A visit to Kyoto in winter, from December to March, offers a different kind of attraction than other times of the year. The city does not usually attract many tourists because of the chilly bottom temperatures during this season; however, due to its quietness and snowy scenery, this season provides the best chance to experience the true beauty of Kyoto. During this time, you can feel the history of the snow-covered, shining white Kinkakuji Temple while listening to the sound of snow falling in silence. It truly looks like something out of a fairy tale.

Summer Months (Jun-Aug)

When visiting Kyoto, many people enjoy the cherry blossoms in Spring, and the autumn leaves in fall, but the summer months of June through August are also filled with the most amazing natural attractions. The month of June marks the rainy season, but by the end of the month, most days are pleasantly refreshing and sunny. During the summer, you can relax and refresh yourself in a Kawayuka. Kawayuka are cool spaces set up along the riverbanks and are a tasteful summer tradition in Kyoto. The cool sweets served there are among the best ways to forget the heat, and you can most certainly enjoy unique Kyoto flavors such as matcha green tea and Japanese sweets made with seasonal fruits.

2. Less Crowded Temples to Visit:

Entoku-in Temple

In Higashiyama-ku, Entokuin is a historic temple belonging to the Rinzai sect of Zen Buddhism. Notably, it is known that Hideyoshi Toyotomi’s wife spent the last years of her life there. The temple’s garden is particularly noteworthy, with its dynamic masonry and waterfalls beautifully conveying the garden style of the Momoyama period. This atmospheric Japanese garden is loved by many, giving visitors a sense of the breath of history.

Official Website: Entoku-in Temple

Honen-in Temple

Honen-in Temple was originally a hermitage where Honen practiced Buddhism with his disciples in the early Kamakura Period, and was later reconstructed in 1680. The temple has a white sandbed and three famous camellias in the courtyard, attracting many visitors with its beauty, especially during autumn leaves. A visit to the temple will be calmed by the harmony of the ancient and atmospheric greenery of the garden, making Honen-in Temple a place of tranquility during summertime. If you visit early in the morning or at dusk, the flow of time is filled with a relaxed atmosphere.

Official Website: Honen-in Temple

Sennyu-ji Temple

John Gillespie, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

Sennyuji Temple is known as a “Mitera (御寺)” and is a temple deeply associated with and revered by the Japanese Imperial family. To the left of the gate is the hall of Yang Kuan Yin, where this important cultural property is enshrined. Yang Kwei-Hui was an immensely beautiful woman in Chinese history, and because of her beauty and historical background, Sennyu-ji Temple is famous for its blessings for prayers for beauty. Visitors can pray for beauty and happiness by making a wish in this sacred place.

Official Website: Sennyu-ji Temple

Toji Temple

bethom33, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

Toji Temple is a temple of the Shingon sect of Buddhism known as Japan’s first esoteric Buddhist temple. At the center of the temple is the five-story pagoda, known as a national treasure. The pagoda stands out for its wooden architectural beauty amidst the forest of buildings in front of Kyoto Station, and at approximately 55 meters tall, it is proudly proclaimed the tallest pagoda in Japan. In 1644, the pagoda was rebuilt and dedicated by Tokugawa Iemitsu. To-ji Temple is a place where history and religion are deeply connected, and many visitors are impressed by its majestic appearance.

Official Website: Toji Temple

Okochi-sanso Villa

Chris Gladis, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

Okochi Sanso is a villa and garden built over a period of 30 years in Saga, Kyoto, by a famous movie actor who was active in the Showa period. The place offers a beautiful Japanese natural setting with a circular garden that offers borrowed views of Mount Hiei and the Hozukyo Gorge from nearby Arashiyama. The Okochi Villa offers a majestic backdrop to this magnificent panorama of Kyoto. Visitors will deeply feel the harmony of Japanese tradition and nature in this place, where the passion and aesthetics of movie actors come alive.

Ninna-ji Temple

bethom33, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

Ninna-ji Temple has been a beloved site among the local people since the reigning emperor established it during the Ninna era. The temple has a five-story pagoda, Nioumon gate, and other structures built within. Since its founding, the temple has also housed several Buddhist paintings and artifacts, including the principal image of Amida Sanzon and the three images of Amida. Ninna-ji Temple is also renowned as one of Kyoto’s most famous cherry blossom viewing spots, showcasing various cherry trees, including weeping cherry trees and Somei Yoshino cherry trees, which beautifully decorate the temple grounds every spring. When the cherry blossoms are in full bloom, the temple reflects the changing of the seasons and the beauty of nature to visitors.

Official Website: Ninna-ji Temple

Kōmyo-in Temple

bethom33, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

Koumyouin is a temple in Kyoto, founded in 1391 as the pagoda of Tofukuji Temple. As you pass through the temple gate, the front garden, Unrei-tei, spreads out, where the guardian deity of victory is enshrined. The highlight of this temple is its karesansui garden. A white sand karesansui pond with three stone arrangements is beautifully spread out behind it with large cuttings of satsuki and azalea trees. Visitors will be enchanted by the serenity and beauty of this karesansui garden. Komyo-in Temple continues to quietly impress visitors to Kyoto with its exquisite garden and historical value.

Official Website: Kōmyo-in Temple

Chishaku-in Temple

bethom33, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

Chishakuin Temple is the head temple of the Chizan School of Shingon Buddhism, located in Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto. The temple’s precincts are home to the Houbutsu-den, which houses a collection of paintings by the Hasegawa school. “Maples” and “Cherry Blossoms,” painted by Hasegawa Tohaku and his son Kyuzo, are designated national treasures. At Chishakuin, visitors can experience staying in the temple and enjoy Kyoto-style kaiseki cuisine, which combines the traditions of Kyoto cuisine with a new twist, or vegetarian cuisine, which is considered a form of ascetic training even at mealtime.

Official Website: Chishaku-in Temple

In this article, we have written about temples in Kyoto that you can visit without crowds. Are there any temples you want to visit? We hope you can avoid the crowds, stop quietly, and enjoy the luxury of admiring the historic buildings and beautiful gardens, feel the atmosphere of Kyoto, and find peace of mind. We would love to hear about their charms and impressions.

