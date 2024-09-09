10 Best Restaurants in Narita Airport

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Narita Airport is the gateway to Japan for foreign visitors traveling to Japan. After a long flight, filling one’s stomach is something that doubles the pleasure of the trip. Fortunately, Narita Airport is home to a variety of excellent restaurants where one can enjoy a delicious Japanese meal. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines, including Japanese, Western, and more. Why not visit one of them when you arrive in Japan by plane? This article introduces 10 restaurants in Narita Airport that we especially recommend.

1. Dashichazuke EN

“Dashi Chazuke En,” an ochazuke specialty restaurant located inside Narita Airport that offers authentic dashi chazuke that cannot be found anywhere else. It is a Japanese fast food restaurant where you can casually enjoy the particular taste of a Japanese restaurant. Customers are more than welcome to stop by and enjoy a meal before heading into the heart of Tokyo. In addition to chazuke, other dishes such as udon and rice balls can also be ordered. Enjoy the superb dashi broth made from kombu, iriko, shaved bonito flakes and chicken, along with seasonal ingredients. We hope you will try the ultimate chazuke at “Dashi Chazuke En” during your layover or transit time at Narita Airport.

Official Website: Dashichazuke EN

Location and business hours (Only in Japanese)

2. KAITENSUSHI MISAKI

KAITENSUSHI MISAKI is a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant where you can enjoy the finest sushi using the freshest and most carefully selected ingredients. The wide variety makes it hard to decide which one to choose. This restaurant is particular about the freshness that comes from ordering fish from the Toyosu Market and is recommended for those who want to enjoy sushi casually at Narita Airport.

Official Website: KAITENSUSHI MISAKI

Location and business hours

3. IPPUDO

Ippudo is a ramen restaurant from Hakata, Japan, and is popular worldwide. The exterior of many of the restaurants is characterized by a warm, wooden design. “Shiromaru Classic”, their mainstay of tonkotsu ramen, has a royal yet deep flavor that goes perfectly with the thin noodles. On the other hand, the “Akamaru Modern” differs from the previous one in that it has a tangy taste with the addition of spicy miso and seasoning oil. Ippudo’s ramen is loved and eaten by people all over the world. Enjoy these authentic tonkotsu ramen at Narita Airport!

Official Website: IPPUDO

Location and business hours

4. KINEYA MUGIMARU

Kineya Mugimaru is an authentic udon specialty restaurant where you can taste the finest udon made by kneading wheat flour with salt water in the restaurant every day. The restaurant has an open kitchen, so you can watch the udon chefs making udon noodles, and the prices are very reasonable, with some udon orders starting at 300 yen. This restaurant is also recommended when you want to fill up on a small appetite.

Official Website: Homemade Udon Noodles KINEYAMUGIMARU

Location and business hours

5. JAPANESE GRILL ＆ CRAFT BEER TATSU

JAPANESE GRILL & CRAFT BEER TATSU is a restaurant where you can enjoy craft beer and freshly prepared Japanese food. Here you can fully enjoy the traditional taste of Japan. Udon, tendon, tonkatsu, steak, curry rice, and many other Japanese dishes that everyone loves are available in abundance. All dishes served here are cooked in the restaurant and made with fresh ingredients. Please enjoy the exceptional taste with their craft beer!

Official Website: JAPANESE GRILL ＆ CRAFT BEER TATSU

Location and business hours

6. MEAT DISHES YAKISUKI YANMA

MEAT DISHES YAKISUKI YANMA is a meat restaurant with an at-home atmosphere. Here, you can enjoy live cooking where delicious Wagyu beef is juicy grilled on a special teppan and finished in front of you with a special sauce. Yaki-suki, Yanma’s unique dish, is unforgettable once you try it. The aromatic sound of the special sauce sizzling on the hot griddle is very appetizing. On top of that, the exquisite combination of the Yakisuki sauce and meat goes perfectly with white rice. Enjoy the harmony of these delicious dishes to the fullest!

Official Website: MEAT DISHES YAKISUKI YANMA

Location and business hours

7. Tonkatsu shinjuku saboten

Tonkatsu Shinjuku Saboten, a deep-fried food specialty restaurant with many locations nationwide, prides itself on providing customers with high quality deep-fried food. Their signature dish, tonkatsu, uses tender and juicy pork parts. The crunchy texture of the special bread crumbs, a result of high quality cooking skills, is a perfect match for your appetite ! Enjoy their hot and delicious tonkatsu!!

Official Website: Tonkatsu Shinjuku Saboten

Location and business hours

8. tsukiji – Sushiiwa

Tsukiji Sushiiwa is a sushi restaurant that focuses on “tradition” and craftsmanship that has been handed down since the Taisho Era. They maximize the deliciousness of fresh seasonal fish and provide their customers with the finest taste. The restaurant is a place where good old-fashioned taste, comfortable atmosphere, and pleasant conversation are the main attractions. Take your time and enjoy a special sushi course to your heart’s content!

Official Website: tsukiji – Sushiiwa

Location and business hours

9. RAMEN ICHIKAKUYA

Ramen Ichikakuya is a famous chain of Yokohama-style Ramen restaurants. Their signature medium-thick noodles are specially made with the aroma of wheat with a unique texture. This restaurant especially mastered their interplay of the rich and creamy pork bone broth and their noodles. The soup, simmered over time, is concentrated with the deep flavor of pork bones, delighting your taste buds with every sip. Enjoy the luxurious flavor to the fullest with Ichikakuya’s special ramen. You will enjoy a cup of bliss with a pleasant aroma and rich broth.

Official Website: RAMEN ICHIKAWA

Location and business hours

10. KEISEI-YUZEN

Keisei Yuzen is a family restaurant that offers a large selection of set menus of Japanese cuisine, ranging from tempura, grilled meat to sashimi and delicious noodles. It also offers the famous Eel box set menu, which is famous as an upscale food, and is highly recommended for those who would like to try some eel. “Sky Cider,” with its beautiful sky blue color, is typical for the Narita Airport branch and is the perfect drink for arrivers.

Official Website: KEISEI-YUZEN

Location and business hours

These are the 10 recommended restaurants you can experience at Narita Airport. But have you found a restaurant you want to visit? The best restaurants at Narita Airport offer a wide range of choices, including not only Japanese and Western cuisine, but also cafes, curry and rice, and snacks, allowing you to fully enjoy both Japanese gastronomy and cuisine from around the world. You are sure to have a memorable dining experience on your trip.

