Forget serene temples and manicured gardens because Kyoto has a wild side, too! Lurking just north of the old capital is Ichijo Yokai Street, a bizarre shopping district overrun not by tourists but by monsters. Legend has it these supernatural creatures—from mischievous tricksters to fearsome demons—once staged a full-scale invasion. Now, they’ve settled in and set up shop.

This isn’t your average retail experience; Yokai Street is a vibrant celebration of Japanese folklore, where shopkeepers have embraced the myth, crafting unique yokai creations to display in their stores. Whether rooted in ancient legend or born from pure imagination, these quirky characters make Yokai Street a must-see for anyone seeking a unique Kyoto adventure.

Keep reading for 10 things you need to know to enjoy Yokai Street in Kyoto, starting with how it all began.

1. History and Information

Ready to dive into the weird and wonderful world of yokai? These aren’t your average monsters; they’re a wild mix of ghosts, goblins, transformed animals, possessed objects, and urban legends all rolled into one. Think of it as a cultural cocktail of creepy and captivating, a concept so uniquely Japanese that no English word quite captures its essence. Like samurai or sushi, yokai has its own meaning.

Japanese folklore birthed these fascinating creatures from ancient tribal beliefs, Shinto and Buddhism, along with influences from China and India. Often used to playfully spook kids into good behavior, these legends infuse everyday objects with a touch of the uncanny.

And where better to experience this magic than Kyoto’s Yokai Street? Its history stretches back to the Koho Period (964-968), when a massive Kyoto cleanup led to a surge in discarded antiques. Legend has it that items gain sentience after a century of existence, and improper disposal can unleash their wrath as yokai. These disgruntled antiques are said to have staged the legendary Hyakki Yakou (the Night Parade of One Hundred Demons) right where Yokai Street stands today. This spooky spectacle is still celebrated annually, with locals and schoolchildren donning handmade costumes in a vibrant recreation of the Hyakki Yakou. Keep reading to find out how you can join in the fun!

Places Nearby

What will you find in and around Kyoto’s Ichijo Yokai Street? Let’s explore!

2. Kitano-tenmangu Shrine

The Kitano Tenmangu Shrine has stood for over a millennium. The Emperor built it in 947 AD to honor the brilliant scholar and politician Sugawara no Michizane (a key figure of the Heian period) as a plea for national peace. To this day, students flock here seeking exam success, and anyone striving for self-improvement pays homage. On the 25th of every month, a massive flea market spills onto the grounds and surrounding streets, with hundreds of vendors hawking everything from plants and antiques to tools, toys, and handcrafted treasures. There is plenty of delicious festival food, from sizzling yakisoba to crispy karaage and savory takoyaki.

3. Taishogun Shopping Street

Kyoto’s Yokai Street (Taishogun Shopping Street), near Kitano-tenmangu Shrine, is a monster of a shopping experience! This 400-meter shopping arcade features shops guarded by handmade yokai. Beyond the playful spooks, you’ll discover a treasure trove of delights: steaming bowls of traditional food, freshly baked bread, vibrant fish and vegetable stalls, elegant kimono shops, and, of course, plenty of yokai-themed souvenirs to bring the magic home.

4. Hyakki Yako Museum

The Hyakki Yako Museum is like the area’s “information” center. Run by passionate locals, this isn’t your typical museum! It’s more like a community hub dedicated to keeping the spirit of yokai alive and kicking. Inside, you’ll find local history and lore brought to life through captivating art and quirky yokai sculptures. It’s a cozy space, unassuming from the outside, but don’t let its humble appearance fool you. Even if you find the place empty, venture upstairs to the second and third floors for a private viewing of yokai wonders and to snap some unforgettable photos.

Annual Events

5. Ichijo Hyakki Yakou

Since 2005, the thrilling Hyakki Yakou (Night Parade of One Hundred Demons) has brought Japan’s spooky folklore to life. After outgrowing Yokai Street, this weird and wild parade of yokai (supernatural creatures) found a new home at Kyoto Toei Studio Park last year, just in time for Halloween. Now known as the KaiKai Yokai Sai (Strange Yokai Festival), this revamped celebration blends chills with culture and art. Running weekends and holidays from mid-September to early December, the festival culminates in the Grand Parade—a spectacle of 100 elaborately costumed demons stalking the park’s streets.

Beyond the parade, visitors can enjoy ghost stories, yokai dances, costume contests, and the interactive Yokai Transformation Rally, where everyday objects become monstrous creations.

6. Mononoke-Ichi (Yokai Art Flea Market)

At the Yokai Monster flea market, you can buy handmade goods from various artists nationwide. There are tons of unique items; you can even snag themed things like eyeball earrings, spooky sake and plush versions of your favorite Japanese monsters. Yokai Street is your ultimate destination if you’re looking for quirky, creepy, and utterly captivating Kyoto souvenirs, especially during the flea market!

The market occurs a few times a year, and the schedule is irregular, but it’s worth checking the local Kyoto Yokai Street Website to see when it’s updated.

Food & Sweets

We mentioned some shops for food and sweets on Yokai Street; here are some of our top picks!

7. Yokai Ramen from Restaurant Inoue

For something as unique as the area, head straight to Restaurant Inoue, home of the legendary Yokai Ramen! Yes, you read that right: Yokai Ramen. A mischievous kasa obake (a yokai disguised as a paper umbrella) stands guard at the entrance, hinting at the eerie experience within. But the real magic is in your bowl! You’ll find vibrant blue-violet noodles swimming in a dark, almost black broth, sprinkled with a fiery red powder. And despite its spooky appearance, the Yokai Ramen delivers a surprisingly mild and delicious flavor that has foodies flocking from across the globe.

8. Yokai Korokke (Croquette) from Yamada Deep-Fry Shop

Yamada Deep-Fry Shop has been a local legend since 1960. While their classic Hokkaido potato and Japanese beef croquette is undeniably unforgettable, let’s be honest—you’re here for the yokai! Specifically, the black yokai croquette and the equally striking yokai burger, served on a dramatic black bun with a matching dark patty. The yokai croquettes get their inky hue from a special black flour infused with green tea. But don’t let the dark side fool you; they’re surprisingly healthy! The subtle green tea flavor offers a delightful, almost dessert-like twist, transforming these blackened treats into a unique culinary experience.

9. Awamochi from Awamochidokoro Sawaya

In front of Kitano Tenmangu Shrine lies Awamochidokoro Sawaya. This Edo-era (1603-1868) cafe serves awamochi, a simple yet sublime Japanese sweet made by pounding steamed millet into a soft, chewy mochi, then draping it in sweet red bean paste or fragrant soybean flour. At Sawaya, you can savor these freshly made, still-warm delights right on the spot, accompanied by a cup of tea.

10. Pandango from Pandanosanpo

Feeling spooked by all the scary yokai tales? Take a sweet escape to Pandanosanpo (meaning “Panda’s Walk”) and treat yourself to adorable panda-shaped dango mochi! Traditionally served on bamboo skewers, these chewy Japanese dumplings get a cute makeover here. Made from a blend of uruchi and glutinous rice flour for the perfect mochi texture, the panda dango is irresistible. And Pandanosanpo doesn’t stop there: they offer tempting mini parfaits and fluffy dorayaki sweets, too.

