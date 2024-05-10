10 Best Hotels near Kyoto Station

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Whether you’re in Kyoto to conquer temples, savor local delicacies, or bask in the city’s vibrant energy, picking a hotel close to the action is essential! But where to begin? We’ve narrowed down a list of accommodations set to be your passport to a memorable stay.

Nestled near the bustling hub of Kyoto Station, these hotels can be your home base for urban exploration and cultural immersion. Get ready to discover the top 10 hotels that blend comfort, convenience, and a touch of magic, all within a stone’s throw from Kyoto’s transport epicenter.

1. Hotel Granvia Kyoto

Step into the spotlight of modern luxury at Hotel Granvia Kyoto! This architectural marvel is more than just a place to rest your jet-lagged head; it’s an entire universe of elegance and convenience. Set within the vibrant Kyoto Station building, this gem offers chic guest rooms and a ticket to comfort. Straight from your bed to the world, with direct access to Kansai International Airport and major hotspots across Japan. Whether you’re here to conquer business or leisure, Hotel Granvia Kyoto is your conductor to comfort. Take advantage of the art-adorned corridors, the alluring dining options, and the tempting pool.

Book here!

2. THE THOUSAND KYOTO

Enjoy modern elegance and nature at The Thousand Kyoto, strategically near Kyoto Station. The spacious, minimalist rooms evoke traditional tea houses, blending seamlessly with the charm of the Machiya townhouse district. There are even terrace rooms to offer the ultimate serene escape. Enjoy a full-service spa, fitness facilities, and a soothing sauna and bath. On-site restaurants and a cozy tea bar serve up Kyoto’s essence. For a perfect fusion of modernity and Kyoto traditions near Kyoto Station, The Thousand Kyoto offers an unforgettable stay.

Book here!

3. RIHGA Royal Hotel Kyoto

Engage all your senses at RIHGA Royal Hotel near Kyoto Station, where contemporary rooms blend Japanese elegance. Elevate your dining experience at the Top of Kyoto restaurant on the 14th floor with French cuisine and panoramic views. The hotel has five other restaurants, a cozy bar, pool, gym, sauna, and a souvenir shop, offering much more than accommodation. For a sensory delight near Kyoto Station, choose the RIHGA Royal Hotel.

Book here!

4. Hotel Keihan Kyoto Grande

Stay at Kyoto Station with Hotel Keihan Kyoto Grande, a 1-minute walk from the station, or arrive conveniently from Kansai Airport via the limousine bus. Explore Kyoto’s highlights like Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Sanjusangendo Temple, Kinkakuji Temple, and Arashiyama easily. Experience “ZEN” rooms with a private Karesansui garden and relax at the on-site restaurant for a hassle-free Kyoto stay. It’s an excellent base for travelers eager to explore Kyoto’s rich heritage.

Book here!

5. Kyoto Tower Hotel

Set your Kyoto home right in the heart of the action at Kyoto Tower Hotel, right in front of Kyoto Station. Enjoy a range of conveniences like a 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, and laundry service. Guests also get a great deal on the observatory for stunning views. Rooms offer modern comforts, including free WiFi and high-tech toilets. The hotel boasts a restaurant, cafe/bar with city views, tourist information center with a prayer room, currency exchange, and tour reservations. Nearby, you’ll find a kimono rental shop for traditional charm. Plus, easy access to dining, the Sky Lounge bar, and a Japanese-style spa. For location, comfort, and Japanese hospitality, choose the Kyoto Tower Hotel.

Book here!

6. Hotel New Hankyu Kyoto

Hotel New Hankyu has been a Kyoto icon since 1981, offering elegance, top-notch service, and a prime location. Whether you prefer a simple room or a plush suite, their accommodations are immaculate, with spacious private bathrooms. It boasts five restaurants, a 24-hour front desk, and free WiFi just steps from Kyoto Station. Nearby, you’ll find shopping, dining, Kyoto Tower, and Higashi Hongan-ji Temple. Hotel New Hankyu Kyoto combines tradition and modernity for a memorable stay near Kyoto Station.

Book here!

7. Hotel Vischio Kyoto by GRANVIA

Introducing Hotel Vischio Kyoto by GRANVIA: the sleek sister of Hotel Granvia, which reopened on July 8, 2023, for a modern and elevated stay. With a name meaning “mistletoe” in Italian, symbolizing luck and happiness, this urban oasis offers an exclusive ground-floor lounge, complimentary drinks, and tourist info for guests to connect. Located in central Kyoto’s Minami Ward, it features air-conditioned rooms, a fitness center, free WiFi, a shared lounge, and a restaurant and sauna. Explore nearby treasures like TKP Garden City Kyoto, Kyoto Station, and Sanjusangen-do Temple. For a stylish Kyoto experience, Hotel Vischio Kyoto by GRANVIA awaits.

Book here!

8. Via Inn Prime Kyotoeki Hachijoguchi

Via Inn Prime Kyotoeki Hachijoguchi oozes sophistication and class with its elegant wood accents and fine art. Just a 2-minute stroll from Kyoto Station, this hotel is a gateway to Kyoto’s rich culture and seasonal charm, showcased in its traditional “silk glass” décor. In the heart of Kyoto, it offers an Asian breakfast, free WiFi, and a variety of room options suitable for families or business travelers. Air-conditioned rooms come with all the amenities you need, and the multilingual staff at the reception are ready to assist. Explore nearby Kyoto Station, TKP Garden City Kyoto, and Sanjusangen-do Temple. For a touch of refinement near Kyoto Station, Via Inn Prime Kyotoeki Hachijoguchi has you covered.

Book here!

9. Kyoto Hot Spring Hatoya Zuihokaku Hotel

Experience Kyoto’s charm at Kyoto Hot Spring Hatoya Zuihokaku Hotel, a 5-minute walk from Kyoto Train Station’s Karasuma Gate. Enjoy Japanese-style rooms, LCD TVs, private baths, free WiFi, and optional massages. Don’t miss the unique top-floor hot-spring baths drawing water from a deep spring. Traditional tatami rooms with air conditioning, fridges, and green tea are a testament to Japanese comforts. With Kyoto Tower nearby and easy access to Kyoto Imperial Palace and Kiyomizu-dera Temple, you can experience the best of Kyoto!

Book here!

10. Dormy Inn Premium Kyoto Ekimae Natural Hot Spring

Discover the delightful Dormy Inn Premium Kyoto Ekimae Natural Hot Spring, tucked right in the heart of Kyoto. From here, you’re within arm’s reach of fantastic attractions like Kyoto Tower, Kyoto Station, and ancient temples and shrines. Step into guestrooms filled with must-have amenities, savor meals at the on-site cafeteria and indulge in the luxury of in-hotel saunas and natural hot springs. You’re in good hands with services like housekeeping, a 24-hour front desk, and speedy internet. And here’s the kicker: only a 3-minute walk from Kyoto Station and Tower, this inn offers contemporary rooms, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, and a delectable breakfast buffet. Uncover the beauty of Kyoto with Dormy Inn as your ultimate base camp.

Book here!

Happy traveling!

