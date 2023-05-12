Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

If you’re planning a trip to Kansai, you’ll have a few options on how to get there! If you’re going around Japan, you may come by train. Though, you may fly straight into Kansai International Airport, which is one of the busiest airports in Japan. It serves as one of the gateways to the beautiful Kansai region, and with so many people coming and going, it’s important to have a comfortable place to rest after a long flight or a day of sightseeing. Staying near the airport is always a convenient option! But with so many to choose from, where do you even begin? Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best hotels near Kansai International Airport. From budget-friendly to luxury options, these hotels are perfect for both visitors and residents looking for a convenient place to stay.

1. Hotel Nikko Kansai Airport

Hotel Nikko Kansai Airport is directly connected to the airport, making it one of the most convenient options for travelers. The hotel boasts over 570 rooms including suites, deluxe rooms, and standard rooms, all with bright and spacious interiors. The hotel also offers some wonderful amenities like a spa and fitness center, which are perfect for relaxing or maintaining your routines. The hotel also features a range of dining options, including Japanese, Chinese, and French cuisine.

Book here

2. Hatago Inn Kansai Airport

This choice is a budget-friendly option for travelers looking for a comfortable stay near the airport. Even though it may be on the cheaper side, it certainly does not sacrifice a classy interior. The hotel features modern rooms with free Wi-Fi and breakfast included. Hatago Inn also has a 24-hour front desk and luggage storage for your convenience. If you’re looking for a place to relax, the hotel also has a public bath and sauna. This hotel is a reliable choice at a great price that will still make for a memorable time!

Book here

3. Henn na Hotel Kansai Airport

If you’re looking for a unique experience, check out Henn na Hotel Kansai Airport. This futuristic hotel is staffed by robots, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for guests. If you’re intrigued by things operated by robots, there are plenty of experiences for you throughout Japan! The hotel features 100 rooms, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including facial recognition software to access your room. The hotel also has a restaurant and bar, so you won’t have to worry about leaving the place to grab a bite!

Book here

4. N Gate Hotel Osaka

N Gate Hotel Osaka is a stylish hotel located just a short distance from Kansai International Airport. The hotel features spacious rooms with modern amenities and interiors that are comparable to our options listed so far, including free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs. The hotel also has a restaurant and bar, serving up delicious Japanese cuisine and drinks. N Gate Hotel Osaka is perfect for travelers looking for a comfortable and stylish stay near the airport.

Book here

5. Kansai Airport Washington Hotel

This great accommodation option is another one for budget-conscious travelers. Much like the Hatago Inn, The Kansai Airport Washington Hotel maintains comfortable rooms with classy interiors, free Wi-Fi and a range of amenities, including a 24-hour front desk and luggage storage. No need to worry about food as well; this place is complete with a restaurant and bar to make your stay nice and easy.

Book here

6. Hotel Bay Gulls

Hotel Bay Gulls is a cozy hotel located just a few minutes from Kansai International Airport and is another affordable yet aesthetically pleasing choice. The hotel features comfortable, contemporarily decorated rooms with free Wi-Fi and a range of amenities, which continue their hubble yet nice interior decor, including a public bath. There is also a 24-hour front desk and luggage storage. The hotel has a restaurant and bar, where you can enjoy a variety of Japanese food and drinks of course.

Book here

7. Star Gate Hotel Kansai Airport

Star Gate Hotel Kansai Airport is a luxurious option for travelers looking for a comfortable and stylish stay near the airport. Here you’ll be able to enjoy some wonderful views of the bay! The hotel features spacious rooms with modern amenities, including free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs. The hotel also has a restaurant and bar, serving up delicious Japanese cuisine and drinks. If you’re looking for a place to relax, the hotel also has a sauna and fitness center as well.

Book here

8. Apartment Hotel Stay The Kansai Airport

This choice is perfect for travelers looking for a home away from home. The hotel, or “aparthotel” features apartment-style rooms with kitchenettes, perfect for preparing your own meals. This choice is great for those who like to live comfortably as they would at home, or perhaps just love to cook and want to take advantage of the ingredients available. The interior design is also quite notable, the contemporary decor and furniture, as well as smart floor layouts and well kept facilities will keep you nice and cozy. The hotel also has a 24-hour front desk and luggage storage for your convenience. If you’re looking for a longer, comfier stay near the airport, Apartment Hotel Stay The Kansai Airport is a great option.

Book here

9. Kansai Airport First Hotel

Another option that is easier on the wallet at the cost of smaller rooms is the Kansai Airport First Hotel, located just a few minutes from the airport. The rooms are cozy with a simple yet modern interior. The hotel also has a restaurant that specializes in Japanese food and offers drinks as well. Kansai Airport First Hotel is perfect for travelers looking for a comfortable and affordable stay near the airport.

Book here

10. Hotel Kanade Kanku Kaizuka

Hotel Kanade Kanku Kaizuka is a cozy hotel located just a short distance from Kansai International Airport. The interior has a somewhat traditional Asian style decor, but has many contemporary elements and modern amenities. The facilities are very well kept and the showers are a notable point of each room. If you’re looking for a comfortable and affordable stay near the airport, Hotel Kanade Kanku Kaizuka is a great option.

Book here

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Osaka

If you are planning on visiting Osaka and need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place! We would be more than happy to help make your trip the best it possibly could be. We can advise you on where to go, or even better, hook you up with a local English speaking guide that can show you all of the best spots. Let us help you make fun, safe, and unforgettable memories in Osaka!

▶Osaka Highlights Private Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Osaka, we will take you to Osaka’s highlights that include Osaka Castle, Kuromon Market, the popular Dotonbori area, etc. Learn about the rich history of the area, local lifestyle, and of course delicious Osaka food!

▶Osaka Tenjinbashi Local Street Walking Tour

Walk around the Tenjinbashi area with an experienced and knowledgeable English speaking guide! You can find all of the local secret hidden gems along the way. This tour also includes some delicious street food and drink.

▶Kyoto Food and Drink Tour @Nishiki Street & Gion

If you’re planning on visiting Kyoto along with Osaka and are looking to learn more about the culture and local cuisine, this is definitely the perfect tour for you! Take part in this fun food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous Gion district.

Find the Other Tours

▶Tour Packages

If you want to make travel easier, we suggest you look into tour packages.There are a wide range of tour packages out there to suit the accomodate for each traveler needs. Click the button below to find the best tour package from various Tour Operators!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.