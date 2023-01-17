10 Best Hotels for Business Trips to Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Do you have a business trip to Tokyo coming up? As the country’s financial hub, Tokyo sees a lot of business travelers from other cities in Japan as well as from overseas. Business trips can be exciting, but also tiring, and between meetings, client presentations and company dinners, you will need the perfect place to put your feet up and relax to make sure you perform your best. We have compiled a list of 10 of our favorite hotels to stay at during a business trip to Japan’s bustling capital – read on to learn more and pick the perfect one for you!

1. Hotel The Celestine Tokyo Shiba

Starting off with Hotel The Celestine Tokyo Shiba, this elegant hotel has a very central location, making it easy to get to and from meetings, as well as exploring the city afterwards. Minato Ward is home to plenty of must-see sights, including Tokyo Tower! Other exciting areas like Roppongi, Shibuya, and Shinjuku are close by too, but you may not even want to leave the hotel with its classy, European-style interior and great in-house restaurant. There is also a relaxing rooftop garden lounge and a 24-hour library. The hotel has a wide range of rooms available, from basic double rooms to executive lodgings with windows offering panoramic views of the city lights.

Book here

2. Park Hotel Tokyo

Another classy and slightly more modern option, Park Hotel Tokyo also boasts a convenient location in Minato Ward. It is located closer to Ginza and Tsukiji than the Celestine, and has great access to the Hamarikyu gardens and Tsukiji Fish Market. One very attractive point is their special art rooms, which are beautifully decorated by select artists. Be sure to browse the variety of options before making your reservation as the designs are very different and quite eye-catching! However, if art isn’t what catches your eye, then the astonishing city views surely will, and some rooms even offer views of the Tokyo Tower. A café, bar and restaurant all offer a tasty selection of refreshments and food.

Book here

3. Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu

Located a bit north of Minato Ward in the lively, youthful area of Shibuya, the Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu offers a stylish, contemporary interior. Shibuya Station, arguably one of the most famous and important stations in Tokyo, is only 3 minutes away. Plenty of nightlife, food and shopping is available in Shibuya as soon as you step outside the lobby doors. The rooms are pristine and accommodating with good city views. Though there are no restaurants available on-site, a nice buffet breakfast is offered every morning.

Book here

4. Millennium Mitsui Garden Hotel Tokyo

Take the vibes of the Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu and the location of Park Hotel Tokyo, and you’ll get Millennium Mitsui Garden Hotel Tokyo! Located in Ginza, this hotel is a pleasant, contemporary option that will surely satisfy your needs for a relaxing stay. If shopping is your thing, Ginza is well known for its many luxury brand stores. The rooms are modern and cozy and come with everything you need for a comfortable stay. And what’s more, the famous Kabukiza Theater is nearby, a great place to check out if you’re interested in Japanese culture.

Book here

5. Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Next on the list is the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, located in the Roppongi Hills complex which offers everything you could possibly need during your business trip: a cinema, an observatory, great shopping, many dining options, a business center and gym facilities, you’ll find it all right here. The hotel features indoor swimming pools designed with natural stones, a spa, and no less than 10 different restaurants. If you’re looking to stay close to your lodgings during your trip but still want to have an overwhelming amount of activities and facilities within reach, then Grand Hyatt Tokyo is your best bet. But if you do want to venture outside, rest assured that the international area of Roppongi has plenty to offer when it comes to eateries and entertainment.

Book here

6. Andaz Tokyo

This luxurious option is certainly one to consider if you like floor-to-ceiling windows, complimentary refreshments, an indoor pool with a view, and a smattering of fancy restaurants. This 5-star hotel is certainly an experience in itself, and every room here is astonishing. And as mentioned above, the Minato Ward area is very central and full of things to explore and discover.

Book here

7. Hilton Tokyo Hotel

Hilton is a name that many people will recognize, and this option comes complete with an indoor pool and fitness center, and is located in an area we haven’t featured yet: Shinjuku. Slightly farther north than Shibuya, Shinjuku is another bustling area that provides great connectivity to the rest of Tokyo. Actually, Shinjuku Station is the busiest train station in the entire world! Hilton Tokyo Hotel is an immaculate establishment and features a convenient business center, a rooftop tennis court, and a buffet restaurant.

Book here

8. Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo

Also located in Shinjuku, the fancy Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo offers similar amenities and facilities as its Hilton rival, but the pool here is outside, and it’s quite the attraction in summer with its popular night pool events. The rooms are elegant and boast wonderful views of the Shinjuku skyline. An attractive point of this hotel is its variety of food: Italian, Japanese and Chinese cuisine can all be enjoyed here.

Book here

9. The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Tokyo Shiodome

Back to Minato Ward, The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Tokyo Shiodome is another solid choice that offers a large variety of room options. You can choose a modest room or splash out on a luxurious suite, and even some of the less expensive options may have a view of the Tokyo Tower. Along with a good selection of restaurants, there is also a bar on the 24th floor boasting wonderful skyline views.

Book here

10. Hotel Sardonyx Tokyo

As a slightly less flashy option to wrap up our list of hotels perfect for business trips to Tokyo, the Hotel Sardonyx Tokyo provides unbeatable convenience with its location close to Tokyo Station. Its warm interior and cozy style is perfect for winding down, with a massage service available as well to ensure complete relaxation. In case you plan to pack lightly, a convenient coin laundry is also available at this hotel.

Book here

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Asakusa Local Bar Hopping Tour (Evening Tour)

Visit some of the local’s favorite Izakaya and bars and enjoy Tokyo’s drinking scene with your friendly guide. You will visit a few fun bars to introduce you to Japanese sake, food, and monja-yaki (one of Tokyo’s specialties). Kampai (cheers)!

Find the Other Tours

▶Tour Packages

If you want to make travel easier, we suggest you look into tour packages.There are a wide range of tour packages out there to suit the accomodate for each traveler needs. Click the button below to find the best tour package from various Tour Operators!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!