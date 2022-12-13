Writer’s Profile Charles Brown is an intern from the United States. He is earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of New Orleans, where he lives. He is passionate about experiencing different cultures and living an exciting life with reckless abandon, which is why this company was a perfect fit for him. He is also a big fan of all things sports, especially soccer. Just don’t challenge him, because is overly competitive.

If you’ve been to Japan before, you have undoubtedly noticed how clean it is. Despite the difficulty to find a trash can in the open, there’s rarely ever trash just thrown around. That’s because the Japanese culture has grown more conscious about being eco friendly and good to the environment in terms of trash and being more sustainable in other areas. However, when it comes to buildings and architecture, Japan has long been focused on sustainability and ergonomics. You can easily see this when looking at the unique designs of Tokyo buildings and hotels. If you’re interested in being eco-friendly and want to do your part to reduce your footprint on the world, here’s our list of the 10 best sustainable and eco-friendly hotels in Tokyo.

1. Muji Hotel Ginza

Ginza is one of Tokyo’s biggest shopping districts. With high-quality boutiques and cocktail and sushi bars, Ginza is a place where you go if you’re trying to live a luxurious life. Muji Hotel is a place in Ginza where you can stay but also be assured you’re being environmentally friendly as well. The focus of the hotel’s interior is wood, stone, and earth. The interior of the building features repurposed paving stones from trolley ways that ran through Tokyo a 100 years ago and materials recycled from actual ship debris in its design. The closest stations to Muji Hotel Ginza are both Ginza and Ginza-ichome Stations.

2. Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is one of the more environmentally conscious hotel brands, even publishing a sustainability report and abiding by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo is located in Nihonbashi. They are actively working to reduce its amount of single-use plastics, like much of Japan these days. Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo even lets you choose the amount of sustainability you would like to participate in during your stay, whether that be through a lower amount of towels and bed changes, or reducing waste and plastic use. Mitsukoshimae Subway Station and JR Shin-Nihonbashi Train Station are directly connected to the hotel.

3. ANA InterContinental Tokyo (an IHG Hotel)

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is another hotel that is a part of a global chain that is committed to reducing its impact on the environment through participating in sustainability measures. It’s actually a leader in sustainability in Tokyo, being the first hotel in the city to participate in the Evian Tree Planting Program. For every 10 liters of Evian water sold on the property, one tree will be planted. The hotel also uses the IHG Green Engage System throughout the property, reducing energy, water, and waste. The ANA InterContinental is only a minute’s walk to Tameike-sanno and Roppongi-itchome Subway Stations.

4. Trunk Hotel

This might be the hotel that exemplifies eco-friendly the most due to the fact that the building’s concept is based in being sustainable, inside and out. The exterior is designed using the sustainable architectural style, having plants that not only decorate the outside of the building but perform functional purposes as well. This architectural style also supports the hotel’s concept of being a “socialization hotel,” the ability for individuals to be able to realistically and easily make substantial social contributions through their daily lives. The Trunk Hotel is only an 11-minute walk from JR Shibuya Station.

5. The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo (an IHG Hotel)

The Strings is another hotel under the InterContinental Hotel Group. Therefore, they are also a part of the IGH Clean Promise, which part of the program involves partnering with sustainable companies like Ecolab and Diversey, both world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies and services. ​This allows The Strings to better carry out its goal of reducing single use plastics for the products it provides its guests. This hotel offers a luxurious stay while also being eco-friendly. The Shinagawa Shinkansen Station is located right next to The Strings Hotel.

6. Shinagawa Prince Hotel

This 39 story hotel sits in the north of Shinagawa City and just South of Minato City, one of Tokyo’s most popular wards for its upscale nightlife and shopping districts. Despite the upscale style of this hotel, it also is listed as a sustainable property by the many actions it takes. The Shinagawa Prince Hotel has many recycling bins available to guests, has eliminated single use bottles and straws, and also has green spaces such as gardens/rooftop gardens on the property. If you’re trying to get to the Shinagawa Prince Hotel, the closest station is Shinagawa Train Station.

7. Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa

Not too far away from the last hotel on this list, the Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa offers a lot of the same perks as far as sustainability goes. They also have the option to opt-out of daily room cleaning or to reuse your own towel if you wish. Another interesting thing they do is invest a percentage of revenue back into community projects or sustainability projects. There is not only a beautiful view of the city, but there’s also a stunning garden around the property. This hotel is located only a 5-minute walk from Shinagawa Shinkansen Station.

8. Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

If you’re looking to feel like you’re staying in a traditional Japanese lodging but still want to enjoy all the excellent amenities of a 5-star hotel, the Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the best choices for that. Set within a historic Japanese garden, this property gives you a completely different atmosphere than what you would expect to find in the middle of Tokyo. Therefore, the spacious rooms offer amazing views of either serene Japanese gardens or the radiant Tokyo skyline! If you are trying to get to the Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, the nearest station is Edogawabashi Station.

9. Andaz Tokyo – A Concept by Hyatt

Located in the Toranomon Hills area- one of the most posh areas in all of Tokyo- the Andaz Tokyo is one of the most luxurious hotels that you will find. It’s centrally located in Minato City, making it convenient for boutique shopping, luxury restaurant dinners, or city excursions like checking out the Tokyo Tower. Located at the top of Toranomon Hills Mori Building, this high-rise hotel gives you the personalized comfort and options that a celebrity would have. The closest station to this hotel is the Toranomon Subway Station.

10. Asakusa Kaede

This hotel is one of the most unique on this list because it resides in the area of Asakusa, one of the most culturally rich places in all of Tokyo. The hotel is only steps away from Sensoji Temple, Tokyo’s oldest and most famous temple. Furthermore, the Asakusa Kaede Hotel’s suites are a perfect blend of minimalist modernism and traditional Japanese design that creates an elegant atmosphere that you won’t find in any other hotel in the city. Along with the other endeavors towards achieving greater sustainability in this increasing industrial world, the in-house team at Asakusa Kaede will help you curate a personalized trip and assist you in experiencing a lesser known part of Japan and Tokyo, which also helps the local businesses in the area. If you’re looking to get to the Asakusa Kaede Hotel, the closest station is Asakusa Station.

