9 Best Rooftop Gardens in Tokyo

Being the world’s largest city, Tokyo is full of skyscrapers and buildings of all sizes and styles. While most of the hotspots of Tokyo are located on ground level, the top of these buildings offers you some special hidden locations too; rooftop gardens! Rooftop terraces and gardens aren’t particularly popular in Japan, but there are quite a few in Tokyo when you know where to look! Tucked away, way above ground on the city’s high-rise, these rooftops offer a place to relax and unwind while taking in a bird’s eye view of the cityscape!

Some of the rooftops are transformed in the most beautiful gardens, whereas others offer a whole different experience; a fun night out! In the 16th century, Germany brought the world one of its most famous institutions; beer gardens. They’re an open area space usually filled with trees, bushes, and other plants where you can be served food and drinks. Japan has taken these classic German institutions and transformed them into classy upscale venues located throughout the city. Throughout the city there are several of these BBQ places to be found!

Especially in the summer, the rooftop gardens offer a wonderful view of the city while where you can enjoy some refreshments. Here we’ll introduce seven of the best rooftop gardens in Tokyo for you to explore.

1. Ikebukuro Seibu Roof Garden

One of the Tokyo’s largest rooftop terrace, it’s a great spot to grab a drink and watch the sunset over the city. Located on the 9th floor, the building is located in the middle of Ikebukuro – Tokyo’s anime, cosplay and gaming heart and offers a nice 360 view of the area. It is especially scenic around 6 pm as the sun begins to set. There is a garden with a pond called Water Lilies Garden where you can enjoy seasonal flowers. As you might guess, the garden is inspired by the garden in Giverny and Monet’s masterpiece Water Lilies. With relaxing music, walk around the roof garden and enjoy the light meals and drinks from a variety of food stalls!

Ikebukuro Seibu Roof Garden

Opening Period: April – September

Hours: 10am-8pm

Picture by Dennis A. Amith

2. Tenku No Beer Garden

Shinjuku is a must-go for anyone when visiting Tokyo, home to famous spots with a lively night scene like the Golden Gai and Kabukicho. After discovering the best drinking spots in Shinjuku on the ground, head to the summer-only rooftop beer garden in Kabukicho, Tenku no Beer Garden. The rooftop garden offers a great view of central Tokyo to beat the hustle and bustle of the city. There are plenty of seats available and during the day large parasols provide some shade. In addition to Japanese beers, you can look forward to an international beer selection with over 30 different brews, that go well together with some snacks like roast beef or a BBQ plate. Several all you eat and/or drink plans are available to cater for anyone’s mood.

Tenku No Beer Garden

Opening Period: April – September

Hours:10am-1am

3. Tokyo Midtown Hibiya

Located near the upscale Roppongi area, known as the party and business district, this luxury complex offers a tranquil green space on the 6th floor to escape the crowds of the busy city. From here you can soak up great views of the Tokyo skyline, including neighboring Hibiya Park and the Imperial Palace’s outer garden. The wooden deck adds a nice touch to complement the lush greenery, especially when the walkways and balconies are lit up at night. Although there isn’t a restaurant directly connected to the garden visitors are welcome to bring their drinks and snacks while taking in the views.

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya

Hours: 11 am-9 pm daily

Admission fee: free





4. Meguro Sky Garden

Located just a short walk south from the neon lights of Shibuya along the Nakameguro River, the Meguro Sky Gardens offers a tranquil experience and some amazing free panoramic views! Built on top of the circular loop junction on the Metropolitan Expressway, the Meguro Sky Garden offers a small piece of nature suspended over the highway. The 400m-long green lounge is home to over 1,000 trees – including plum and cherry trees, along with a Japanese garden and bamboo grove. It’s a jungle amongst the city concrete and a perfect place to catch the sunset over a picnic and watch out for Mt. Fuji in the distance on a clear day!

Meguro Sky Garden

Hours: 7am-9pm daily

Admission fee: free

5. Ginza Six Garden

Measuring approximately 4,000 square meters, Ginza Six Garden is the largest rooftop garden open to the general public in the Ginza area. Ginza is known as a shopping district with some architectural masterpieces and one of the best places to enjoy a fantastic 360 view over the central Tokyo area. The seating areas between the trees and bushes make for a perfect picnic spot all year round and especially at night when the city is illuminated. The plants in the garden were hand-selected to reflect Japan’s seasonal beauty – blooming cherry blossoms in the spring along with yellow and red foliage in the fall. Although there isn’t a restaurant directly connected to the garden, visitors are allowed to bring up their food and drinks to enjoy a cold one on their own.

Hours: 7 am-11 pm daily

Admission fee: free





6. Shibuya Parco Rooftop Park

Shibuya is worldwide known for its super busy crossing, where at peak times 2,500 people cross at the same time. With its abundance of stores, galleries, and events many shoppers tend to forget that Shibuya PARCO does have a lovely rooftop garden on top. The trees and natural vegetation give the garden a more traditional feel and it makes a great place to stop by and relax for lunch or have a picnic with your friends. After a full day of exploring the highlights of Tokyo, head to the garden and enjoy an afternoon beer at the stylish Commune bar or bring your own beers from the Japanese convenience stores known as konbini .

Shibuya Parco Rooftop Park

11am-8pm

Commune: 11:30am-9pm daily

7. Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku

You wouldn’t expect to find such a quiet along the busy streets of Harajuku, Tokyo’s super kawaii district, but the Omahara Forest is an oasis of quiet and green. Not only can you get a wonderful view of Omotesando and Harajuku there’s also plenty of space to relax, unwind, and enjoy a drink. It’s an instagramable hotspot with plenty of hidden spots to take amazing pictures. The garden is located on the sixth floor of the Tokyo Plaza Omotesando Harajuku, a building that is widely known as an architectural highlight with the mirrored entrance. The wooden deck is adorned with abundant greenery and features a communal counter surrounded by amphitheater-style seating. The garden is especially scenic in the evening when it’s lit up and you’ll be able to indulge in some elevated people watching.

Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku

Hours: 8:30 am-9 pm daily

Admission fee: free

8. Miyashita Park

Located right next to Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Crossing, this rooftop, complete with a skateboard park, a bouldering wall, and even a sand-covered court that’s perfect for beach volleyball, is by far the highlight of the recently opened three-story Miyashita Park mall. You can grab a drink and relax on the open lawn area. Head here around sunset to watch the lights of the Shibuya skyline flicker on through the park’s metal arches. On the ground level, you can enjoy some of the local nightlife at one of the many izakaya of Shibuya Yokocho.

Miyashita Park

8am-11pm

Sports facilities 9am-10pm daily

Admission fee: free (sports facilities excluded)

Picture by Miyashita Park

9. Higashi Shinagawa Marine Park

Higashi Shinagawa Marine Park is a riverside park, perfect for picnics and family outings. There is a playground for the kids located in the park. The Meguro River is a popular sakura spot, and this part of the river near Shinagawa is no exception. The park also has a medium rooftop from where you can enjoy the sight of the Tokyo skyline and some famous landmarks such as Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower and the waterfront at the same time.





Rooftop gardens have grown in popularity over the years and Japan always finds a way to make the experience classy and unforgettable. So if you’re around this summer why don’t you stop by one of these venues and enjoy a cold brew with your friends?

