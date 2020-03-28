The Best Places For An Amazing View Of Tokyo By Night!

If you are looking for the best places to have a great view of Tokyo at night, look no further. We have selected our favourite places with the best views of Tokyo. Although the view during daytime has its own charms, actually many of the landmarks in Tokyo look even better at night than during the day. As you might expect, there are many places where you can enjoy the amazing scenery of Tokyo by night, let us give you our favourites.

Shibuya Crossing Roppongi Golden Gai / Shinjuku / Kabikucho Asakusa Odaiba Akihabara Christmas Illumination in Tokyo (seasonal)

1. Shibuya Crossing

This might be an easy one, but Shibuya is a great place to visit during the evening. At daytime this place is already pretty impressive with the thousands of people crossing the world famous crossing. Though at night, when all the screens and bill boards on the nearby buildings and all the other neon-lights, light up the place like its daytime, the palce truly comes to live. There are several spots that will provide you with a great look such as the newly opened Shibuya Sky, offering a fabulous 360-degree view of Tokyo, the bridge overpass between Shibuya Mark City and Tokyu Department Store or if you prefer a view up-close the Starbucks Shibuya Tsutaya.

2. Roppongi

One of the busiest districts in Tokyo, home to a considerable amount of headquarters of famous (international) companies and the skyscrapers, is an exciting place to go at night. It is a popular place to go out with many clubs and bars located in the area. Also, you have several options to enjoy the skyline of Tokyo at greater height like the Tokyo Tower that is open until 10pm. Though observing Tokyo’s famous landmark from a short distance might be even more impressive. For this we suggest The Prince Park Tower hotel, located right at the foot of the Tokyo Tower. Enjoy a drink at the panoramic top-floor lounge of the hotel that offers a magnificent view of the illuminated Tokyo Tower in the foreground and Tokyo skyline in the background.

Sky Lounge Stellar Garden

5pm – 2am

Seating charge of ¥1.080 applies after 5pm

3. Shinjuku – Golden Gai & Kabikucho

Shinjuku is the biggest business town and arguably also the largest drinking town, as many business man go out here after work. The many entertainment spots located in Shinjuku, including a huge amount of Izakaya, local bars and restaurants, give the town a buzzing atmosphere ar night. The three most popular (drinking) areas are Omoide Yokocho, Kabukicho and Golden Gai. Walking around in the little streets in this area is a fun thing to do. Especially the red-light district Kabikucho has a questionable reputation (at night), so do pay attention where you go.

We recommend to go on a tour to make most out of your visit, the guide will take you to some local places that you wouldn’t have found by yourself, and also will make sure you get there safe. Read more about out fun night tour in Shinjuku.

Shinjuku also has a spot where you can enjoy breathtaking night view of Tokyo for free; The Tokyo Metropolitan Government north observation tower.

Shinjuku Government Building Observatories

North Observatory 9.30am – 11pm (admission ends 30 minutes before closing time)

Admission free of charge

4. Asakusa – Sensoji Temple

Sensoji Temple is an old, Buddhist temple which was built in 7th century. It was unfortunately burned down by fire during the World War, but rebuilt later. Unlike most other temples, the Sensoji Temple is open 24 hours and beautifully illuminated after the sun has set. Visit Tokyo’s oldest temple at night when there are fewer tourist followed by a delicous dinner at one of the many local restaurants here.

How about joing a local Food & Bar Hopping Tour in Asakusa?







5. Odaiba – Rainbow bridge

Odaiba is a man-built island on the east side of Tokyo. Its original purpose was to protect this city from marine attacks, present day it is known as a futuristic high-tech entertainment hub. At night the view from Odaiba is amazing: the twinkling lights of the skyline of Tokyo, with the illuminated rainbow bridge set against it, make for a very romantic spot! Try to capture the night view with two of Tokyo’s bay side symbols: Rainbow Bridge and the Japanese “Statue of Liberty. In summer, you can watch the yakatabune, Japanese traditional house boats with lanterns, slowly moving on Tokyo Bay adding seasonal flavour to the night view. Walk along the beach and take in the best views in Tokyo across the water.





If you are looking for a nice place to have a drink of some dinner, there are plenty of options. For example the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba hotel or the Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba, both have multiple restaurants and/or bars for an exclusive experience.

6. Akihabara – Geek Town

Akihabara, also known as electric town, is the capital of Japan’s Otaku (geek) culture. After the sun has set, and the flashing lights are all over the place, Akihabara is a fun place to go. Experience the buzzing atmosphere of the electric town at night, play games at the many game centers and have a drink at one of the many maid cafe’s!

Read more about Tokyo’s geek culture capital Akihabara

7. Christmas lights decoration

Even though Japanese typically do not celebrate Christmas, many parts of Tokyo are beautifully illuminated in the dark December month. The decorated places bring a festive atmosphere to the city. When you happen to find yourself in Tokyo the weeks before Christmas, make sure to go and watch some of Tokyo’s best and brightest Christmas illuminations. Our top picks are:

Tokyo Station – This modern but old (1914) station building is illuminated all year round, but the Christmas lights in December make it even more beautiful. It is one of the most popular dating spots the days before Christmas! Roppongi Hills – Each year the 400m Keyakizaka Street is lined with trees decorated with hundred thousands Christmas lights, displaying the theme of the year. The view of Tokyo Tower on the background makes it a very popular photo spot. Omotesando – Tokyo’s Champs Elysees is each year one of the top illumination spots, with the thousands of lights draped in the trees lining the streets and the festive shop windows of the international up-scale brands.







What do you think about our selection of places with splendid Tokyo night view? All of these places are located conveniently with good access to and from Tokyo’s main stations. When you are looking for some more places to watch the Tokyo skyline at great height during the day and/or the night, read our top places to see the incredible Tokyo skyline. Our tip: arrive 30 minutes before the sun goes down, in this way you can witness the last sun rays of the day and enjoy a beautiful sun set!

We hope you have a special time with some great night views of the city after enjoying a great day in Tokyo. What is your favourite place to view Tokyo by night? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know in the comments or tag us on instagram @Japan_wonder_travel to get featured!

Happy travelling!

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.