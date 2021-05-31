7 Best Bungee Jumping Spots in Japan

Bungee jumping is an exhilarating experience that allows one to push themselves to the limit, both in a physical and mental sense. Nothing beats the thrill of standing on the edge about to fall into the unknown down below. One thing that makes bungee jumping so exciting is the location and scenery around you as you do it. What better place to experience bungee jumping than in Japan? With its various ecosystems and serene natural scenes, Japan is the perfect place for your bungee jumping experience. Let’s take a look at some of the best spots to go bungee jumping in Japan.

1. Ryujin Bungee Jump (Ibaraki)

Our first location is located in Ibaraki Prefecture, relatively close to Tokyo. More specifically, this location is part of the famous Ryujin Otsuribashi. Ryujin Otsuribashi is one of the longest pedestrian suspension bridges in all of Japan. It sits 100 meters over the Ryujin Gorge. This bungee jump location includes a walking deck where one can view the bungee jumps in progress. Participants must be at least 15 years old and less than 105 kg or 230 pounds.

Every year many people try this one of the highest bungee jumps to overcome their fear!

Other things to do in the area include a visit to Takyu Shrine or trying the local soba (buckwheat noodles).

Ryujin Bungy

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 7 days a week

First Jump: ¥17,000; Future Jumps ¥11,000 (Advanced bookings are recommended.)

Parking is available

2. Itsuki Bungee Jump (Kumamoto)

The village of Itsuki was relocated and built with high bridges in anticipation for a new dam. Unfortunately, that dam was never built. This leaves an amazing bungee jumping experience that, on good days, may include touching the Kawabe River during your jump. This river was voted one of the 3 cleanest rivers in Japan. You can enjoy the jump from 60 meters high among the beautiful mountains. Participants must be at least 15 years old and less than 230 pounds. The local area includes lots of outdoor activities, such as mountain biking and rafting while deep fried deer is a delicious local specialty.

Itsuki Bungee Jump

First Jump: ¥13,000; Future Jumps ¥10,000 (Advanced booking is recommended)

Parking is available

3. Sarugakyo Bungee Jump (Gunma)

Sarugakyo stands 62 meters above the Tone River. It offers a view of the river from the Akatani Suikan Bridge. This jump location features Japan’s first electric winch recovery system allowing you to be pulled back up to the bridge after your jump. The area is famous for its outdoor activities such as canoeing as well as the Sarugakyo Onsen. Due to its close proximity to the Minakami bungee jumping location, one can purchase a discounted combo package to experience both jumps!

Sarugakyo Bungee Jump

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Lunch from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM) (Closed Thursdays & Fridays) First Jump: ¥12,000; Future Jumps ¥9,000 (Fee includes a video)

Parking is available.

4. Fuji Bungee Jump (Shizuoka)

This location sits 54 meters above the Suzu Valley with amazing views of waterfalls and Fuji City. It is the newest bungee location and is just a 90-minute drive from Tokyo. The surrounding area includes campgrounds and swimming as well as being an excellent spot to view the leaves changing colors in the autumn. The Gotemba outlet mall and Mt. Fuji is nearby.

Fuji Bungee Jump

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM (Lunch from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM) (Closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays)

First Jump: ¥11,000; Future Jumps ¥7,000 (Fee includes video)

Parking is available

5. Yamba Bungee Jump (Gunma)

This jump location is located on the bridge at Yamba Dam in Gunma. The bridge is 494 meters in length and the drop is 45 meters. A GoPro rental is included with the jump price. Friendly staff will teach you how to jump and explain the safety before you jump, so even if it’s your first time, they will make sure to have the most fun experience!

Yamba Bungee Jump

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays)

First Jump: ¥11,000; Future Jumps ¥7,000 (Advanced booking is recommended)

Parking is available for a nominal fee

6. Minakami Bungee Jump (Gunma)

This jump is located on the Suwakyo Bridge, 42 meters above the Tone River in the resort town of Minakami. This bungee jump spot was established in 2007 and has become the longest-running bridge bungee jump in Japan. It has become so famous that celebrities, including members of AKB48 have chosen to face their fears and chase the thrill of bungee jumping at this location. The city is also referred to as the outdoor capital of Japan due to its many activities including: river rafting, canyoning, kayaking, canoeing and mountain biking. Mt. Tanigawa, one of Japan’s 100 famous mountains, is nearby, and the area is famous for its relaxing onsen.

Minakami Bungee Jump

First Jump: ¥10,000; Future Jumps ¥7,000 (Fee includes video)

Advanced booking is recommended

Parking is available

7. Kaiun Bungee Jump (Nara)

The Kaiun jump is located in the Nara prefecture, specifically near Chougosonshiji Temple and the base of Mt. Shigi. This temple was founded by Prince Shotoku during the Asuka Period and is related to the tiger in the Chinese zodiac. Because of the zodiac connection, there are many decorations that include tigers or tiger themes within the temple grounds. The temple entrance even boasts Fukutora, the world’s largest paper-mache tiger. The actual jump is 30 meters and participants must be at least 13 years old and less than 220 pounds. Kaiun means opening up good luck in Japanese, when you jump off the bridge, you might be able to get good luck from it!

Kaiun Bungee Jump

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Lunch from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM) (Closed Wednesdays & Thursdays)

First Jump: ¥10,000; Future Jumps ¥8,000

Parking is available nearby for ¥500

And there you have it, seven of the best bungee jumping spots in all of Japan. So when you are thinking about your next trip and what exciting activities you could do, how about considering bungee jumping? Especially in Japan where there are many wonderful views to be had from waterfalls to cityscapes and mountains to temples and everything in between. Japan has it all. Not to mention all the wonderful outdoor activities available to satisfy even the most adventurous and active participants in your group. Be sure to sample some of the delicious local cuisine and enjoy a nice long soak in the infamous onsen, or hot springs, that are popular all throughout Japan.

