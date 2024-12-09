Discover The Best Things to Do in Tomigaya: A Stylish Neighborhood Near Shibuya

A hop, skip and jump away from Shibuya, Tomigaya is one of Tokyo’s best-kept secrets! This stylish area combines a laid-back vibe with trendy spots for dining, shopping, and exploring. Known for its charming cafes, boutique stores, and proximity to Yoyogi Park, Tomigaya is perfect for those seeking a more low-key Tokyo experience. Whether grabbing a fresh pastry, enjoying specialty coffee, or strolling through the greenery, Tomigaya is full of delights waiting for you to discover. Here are the best things to do in this underrated neighborhood.

Food & Drinks

Tomigaya is a food lover’s paradise, with a mix of artisanal bakeries, refined chocolate shops, and cozy bars. Here are some must-visit spots:

Levain Bakery

A haven for bread enthusiasts, Levain Bakery offers rustic, handmade sourdough and pastries crafted with organic ingredients. This long-established bakery is beloved by locals for its delicious taste and inviting aroma. It is the perfect stop for a morning bite or takeaway picnic essentials.

Levain Bakery

Minimal Tomigaya

A treasure for chocolate lovers, Minimal specializes in bean-to-bar chocolate with an emphasis on Japanese craftsmanship. Their cafe offers decadent hot chocolate and curated chocolate-tasting experiences. The minimalist design complements the trendy vibe of this shop, making it a perfect spot to chat with friends over coffee or pick up an interesting gift for a loved one.

Minimal Tomigaya

Pignon

Are you a fan of French cuisine? Then you are in luck. This cozy cafe and eatery brings the atmosphere and taste of France to Tomigaya. With a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Pignon serves up classic French pastries, savory brunch options, and freshly brewed coffee. It is an ideal place to relax after exploring the neighborhood’s charming streets.

Pignon

Shibuya Cheese Stand

Specializing in fresh, locally made cheese, Shibuya Cheese Stand is a must-visit for dairy lovers. As a cheese lover myself, I have added this restaurant to my wish list. They serve dishes like burrata salad pizza and edamame mixed herb salad. Guests can even purchase freshly made cheese to take home. The modern yet lowkey design of the space reflects Tomigaya’s relaxed vibe.

Shibuya Cheese Stand

The Bellwood

One of the trendiest bars in the area, The Bellwood offers an impressive menu of creative cocktails and small plates. Some drinks on offer are G&T for Hipsters, Miyako Fizz, and Martini au Lait. The drink menu is diverse and caters to beer lovers as well. This sophisticated spot blends modern mixology with traditional Japanese flavors, making it an excellent choice for a stylish night out in Tokyo.

The Bellwood

Shops

Take your time to discover interesting and unique things in Tomigaya. Spend the day or a few hours exlporing the understated charm of its boutique stores that add to the area’s appeal.

Shibuya Publishing and Booksellers

More than just a bookstore, Shibuya Publishing Booksellers is a creative hub offering books, magazines, and artisanal goods. It is a suitable place to unwind while browsing through a carefully curated selection of items. The shop also hosts events, adding a dynamic cultural touch to this stylish area. Archives of events held at this and other locations as well as original merchandise are available for sale in store and online.

Shibuya Publishing and Booksellers

EW.Pharmacy

EW.Pharmacy, is a modern dried flower shop that focuses on natural and organic products. Customers have a consultation and choose the dried flowers to make their own unique arrangement. From skincare to health supplements, EW.Pharmacy is the place to explore Japan’s wellness trends. Its clean, minimalist aesthetic makes it a trendy spot for shoppers looking for quality and sustainability.

EW.Pharmacy

Cacao Store

Operated by the chocolate specialty store Theobroma, Cacao Store is adored by chocolate lovers. It is a bean-to-bar boutique and restaurant dedicated to single-origin chocolates, artisanal cacao products and other dishes like spaghetti and cacao curry. Visitors can enjoy on-site tastings or purchase beautifully packaged sweets to take home. Try the Cacao Shampoo and Cacao Treatment which are sure to leave your hair feeling and smelling amazing. This lowkey shop is a hidden gem in Tomigaya’s thriving food scene.

Cacao Store

Other Activities

Beyond food and shopping, Tomigaya offers unique experiences that make it a standout neighborhood.

Dog Heart from Aquamarine

For animal lovers, this dog cafe is a must-visit. Dog Heart from Aquamarine allows guests to spend quality time with adorable pups in a cozy environment. Dog breeds include the toy poodle, golden retriever, and cavalier. You can even take a dog for a walk, making it a heartwarming experience that is both relaxing and memorable.

Dog Heart from Aquamarine

Yoyogi Park

Just steps away from Tomigaya, Yoyogi Park is one of Tokyo’s most famous green spaces. Ideal for a leisurely stroll, a picnic, or even a jog, the park offers a serene escape from the urban hustle just outside its gates. On weekends, you might catch lively performances and cultural events, adding an extra layer of charm to your visit. There is even a dog park, so take your beloved pooch along. You will no doubt have fond memories of Yoyogi Park, from trying snacks at the food stands to sitting on a picnic blanket with friends to have a chat. Make memories of your own with friends and family in a picturesque setting.

Tomigaya is a calm oasis just minutes from the hustle of Shibuya, offering a blend of delicious eats, unique shops, and relaxing activities. Whether you are enjoying a pastry at Levain Bakery, browsing books at Shibuya Publishing Booksellers, or unwinding in Yoyogi Park, this stylish area has something for everyone. Plan your visit to experience the low-key charm of one of Tokyo’s most delightful neighborhoods.

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Kimono Experience in Tokyo

Step into the charm of the kimono, a beloved icon of Japanese tradition, ideal for festivals and wandering quaint streets. Asakusa offers the perfect setting to don your kimono and create cherished memories with picturesque backdrops. Let Kimono Rental Wargo dress you up for a day of delightful exploration in timeless style!



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!