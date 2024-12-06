Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Looking for the ultimate souvenir for the food lovers on your list (or for yourself)? There are countless souvenirs to bring back from Japan and plenty of places to find them, but instant ramen is *chef’s kiss*. It perfectly encapsulates a piece of Japan and is absolutely delicious. That being said, there are countless varieties to choose from, and it’s safe to say there are some that are way better than others.

Keep reading for our pick of the 10 best instant ramen to take back home to level up your souvenir game!

1. Kitakata Thick Noodle Ramen

Tucked in the mountainous Aizu region of Fukushima, Kitakata is a small city with a big reputation as one of Japan’s top ramen meccas! Ramen lovers flock to Kitakata for their light yet deeply flavorful soy sauce (shoyu) broth, thick noodles, and melt-in-your-mouth chashu pork. When you want to bring a taste of Kitakata home or satisfy your cravings without a trip to Fukushima, a few companies have nailed the Kitakata ramen experience. Yamadai perfectly replicates the classic soy sauce broth and signature curly noodles, while Igarashi offers a spicy twist with a rich, fiery raayu soup and thick, sticky noodles. As a bonus, some of these ramen varieties are even vegan-friendly!

2. Santouka Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu ramen is taking the world by storm, and we can thank Santouka for a big part of its global fame. This Hokkaido ramen powerhouse has expanded to numerous locations overseas, especially in the US. Partnering with Nissin, a major Japanese food company, Santouka has even brought its deliciousness to instant ramen. One of their most popular offerings is a faithful recreation of their signature shio ramen. This vibrant, salty broth is rich, creamy, and flavorful. Topped with tender chashu pork, crisp bamboo shoots, and a colorful array of other toppings, it’s a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds.

3. Kintoki Shio Dumpling Ramen

Kintoki, meaning “golden time,” lives up to its name with its award-winning golden bowls of chicken-based ramen. The award-winning Tokyo-based restaurant is famous for its shio (salt-seasoned) ramen, which is simply divine, and luckily, its instant ramen captures that same magic. The bright, flavorful broth is packed with chicken goodness, and the four juicy pork dumplings take it to the next level. Each spoonful is full of flavor, a testament to Kintoki’s commitment to delivering a truly golden ramen experience.

4. Myojo Selection Tonkotsu – Only Noodles and Soup

Andrew Iverson, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

This instant ramen isn’t about bells and whistles, only noodles and soup. The toppings are simple: black pepper and a sprinkle of spring onions. But don’t let that fool you! The soup is a flavor bomb, crafted with Japanese ingredients like Rishiri kelp extract, chicken and flying fish, and bonito and mackerel flakes. The result? A deep, golden broth that’s simply irresistible. And those golden noodles? They’re the perfect match. Add a drizzle of the included seasoning for an extra layer of umami. The springy, ultra-thin noodles are the cherry on top.

5. Nakiryu Tantanmen

Japan may be the only place in the world where you can buy Michelin-starred ramen from a convenience store. Based on that fact alone, Nakiryu Tantanmen is a perfect souvenir for any ramen lover. While the instant version might not have its own Michelin star, it’s a direct descendant of the award-winning Nakiryu restaurant. You’d better believe that this isn’t your average instant ramen. It’s a flavor-packed explosion with a complex spicy and umami-rich soup. The noodles are perfectly cooked, and the sesame sauce adds a final touch of deliciousness.

6. Acecook Tantanmen with Crunchy Onions

This isn’t just any instant ramen; it’s an award-winner! Acecook brings us another fiery take on tantanmen, this time inspired by the coastal town of Katsu-ura in Chiba. Locals there know how to fight off the winter chill with a chili-oil-packed tantanmen, and this instant version captures that spicy, umami-rich flavor perfectly. With crunchy white onions for an authentic touch, it’s a hearty and delicious bowl that’ll warm you up from the inside out.

7. Umaka Chan

Izu Watanabe, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

This beloved instant ramen brand has been a staple in Kyushu since 1979. The name itself, “Umaka Chan,” is a playful combination of “umaka,” meaning “delicious” in the local Hakata dialect, and “chan,” a cute Japanese honorific. Today, you can find various Umaka Chan flavors across Western Japan, including Osaka, Kyoto, and more. Their Original Tonkotsu flavor offers a light yet flavorful tonkotsu broth, while the Spicy Takaka Tonkotsu adds a delightful kick of pickled leaf mustard. So, the next time you’re craving a taste of Kyushu, reach for a pack of Umaka Chan and see why it’s so popular.

8. Hakata Issou (only sold in Fukuoka)

Hakata Issou’s ramen is a sight and smell to behold! Dubbed the “Tonkotsu Cappuccino,” its frothy, creamy top layer that sets it apart from the rest. This Fukuoka favorite achieves its unique texture by using 2-3 times more pork bones than most places and constantly simmering them in giant pots. Want to bring a taste of Hakata Issou at home? Their instant ramen, available only in Fukuoka, delivers the whole experience. Each pack includes noodles, fragrant pork bone broth, and a flavor-packed seasoning sauce that faithfully recreates the restaurant’s signature taste.

9. Afuri Yuzu Shio Ramen

With its signature Yuzu Shio style, Afuri is a restaurant that has taken Tokyo’s ramen scene by storm. They also make instant ramen, which captures the essence of this beloved dish, delivering a light, crisp flavor profile with a surprising depth of umami. The broth is a symphony of chicken, fish, seaweed, and vegetables, topped off with a zesty, citrus kick thanks to the yuzu. The light shio seasoning lets the natural flavors shine, and the chicken meatballs add a delightful twist to this unique ramen experience.

10. Iida Shoten

Misty Fujii

Japan’s top-rated ramen shop, Iida Shoten, has taken the instant ramen world by storm with its exclusive Gold Brand shoyu ramen. This isn’t your average cup noodle. It’s a faithful recreation of their most popular dish, packed with the same warm, chicken-y goodness. From the perfectly balanced soy sauce broth to the familiar toppings – tender pork, seaweed, bamboo shoots, and spring onions – every bite is a taste of Iida Shoten’s legendary ramen. So, the next time you’re craving a bowl of authentic Japanese ramen, head to your local 7-11 and grab some packs of this instant masterpiece to bring home.

With so many amazing instant ramens to choose from for souvenirs, you may just need a whole suitcase devoted to Japan’s famous soup!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.