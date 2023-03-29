10 Best Hotels in Fukuoka

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Head to the westernmost island of Japan, Kyushu, for some wonderful experiences and nationally renowned ramen. The main region of Kyushu, like Tokyo is to the main island, is Fukuoka; a wonderful city with plenty of activities to enjoy as well as a multitude of other interesting areas within an hour or two. There’s certainly no shortage of things to enjoy here, but you may be looking for a nice place to put up your feet, so read along for our list of the best hotels to do this in Fukuoka!

1. With The Style Fukuoka

First on our list is the appropriately named boutique hotel “With The Style”. Sustaining a pleasant balance between earthy and herbal themes with a contemporary fashion, this hotel boasts a very classy and enjoyable experience. The lounge area offers complimentary drinks and snacks after check in, and the rooftop hot tub is a great way to further relax and settle in. The rooms are equally relaxing with continued herbal elements and deep, modern tones. The two in-house restaurants offer a range of Italian-fusion cuisine to juicy steaks and well paired side dishes. As it is situated in a very central Hakata downtown area, just 5 minutes by walk from the Shinkansen station, you’ll be able to easily navigate the city and get to all of your fun plans easily.

2. Grand Hyatt Fukuoka

Take the style up a few notches and enjoy 5 star luxury in the same downtown area at the Grand Hyatt. A reputable name with unfaltering satisfaction among customers, Grand Hyatt plants a formidable stake in the hotel scene of Fukuoka by offering exceptional service, an array of amenities, shopping, and much more. The rooms are elegantly furnished and are a dream to relax in. Between the great location and the huge variety of things offered within the hotel, you’ll have no issue finding something to keep yourself entertained, comfortable, refreshed, or anything else you’re hoping to find in your vacation.

3. Garden Terrace Fukuoka

Another hotel with an earthy sort of style, but in a more tropical sense is the Garden Terrace. It is less of a boutique hotel like With The Style and more of a traditional western style like the Grand Hyatt. This vibrant, yet sophisticatedly decorated stay trades a location next to the central station for a more scenic view, overlooking the northern bay as well as Nokonoshima island. Additionally, it is quite close to the Fukuoka Tower. This choice certainly does not trade anything else, as its 4 star rating and variety of amenities more than make up for the slightly less downtown location. A stylish pool, hot tubs, fitness center, Teppan-yaki style food and spacious rooms will have you finding ultimate relaxation– guaranteed.

4. LAMP LIGHT BOOKS HOTEL Fukuoka

Looking for something a bit more on the humble side without sacrificing any modern, stylish elements? LAMP LIGHT BOOKS is a great option from an up-and-coming hotel chain that combines a book café, with a boutique hotel style. The rooms are minimalist and very accommodating, complete with fridges and flat screen TVs. If you love reading, you’ll surely feel welcome in the lounge where you can find a multitude of books along with some freshly prepared food from the café. The popular Tenjin area is just a stone’s throw away so you’ll be able to enjoy some city fun and have good access to the rest of the places you might want to check out in Fukuoka.

5. Miyako Hotel Hakata

The Miyako Hotel is another lavish 5 star option comparable to the Grand Hyatt. With undeniably head-turning architecture and a remarkable interior to match, this option will provide you with a truly luxurious experience. The rooftop pool placed, safely of course, against the ledge is a sight to behold. The mood of the hotel overall is a balance struck between traditional Japanese elements and modern class. Be sure to enjoy the public bath and the yukatas, as well as the nearby Tocho-ji temple and Tenjin area!

6. Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk

Another 5 star option that is sure to blow you away, as well as being a great match for any visitors from Seattle. The Hilton Sea Hawk offers immaculate views coupled with exceptional dining options. Similar to the Garden Terrace, it is located next to the sea and is well reviewed for having hot tubs by the windows, as well as an outdoor pool. The interior is pristine, with a relatively European aesthetic combined that lends itself to modern luxury. This inclusive and stunning choice will certainly leave you with a vibrant memory of Fukuoka.

7. THE BLOSSOM HAKATA Premier

This classy option near the Shinkansen station features a tastefully artistic interior that takes the eyes for a pleasant stroll. The stone-like color palette is complemented by beautiful wooden accents and creates a wonderful contemporary aesthetic that will have you relaxing in no time at The Blossom. Aside from all the eye-catching features, this hotel sustains wonderful service with all the essentials you’ll need. The buffet breakfast is a wonderful and well reviewed addition, not to mention incredible city views from the rooms.

8. Mitsui Garden Hotel Fukuoka Gion

A comparable option to the Blossom, The Mitsui Garden Gion presents itself artistically in a similar way, yet with more traditional Japanese decorative elements. The public bath is modernly designed and offers its guests wonderful views next to the window. Of course, each room is complete with their own baths and certainly reflects the hotel’s 4 star rating. Similar to some of our previous options, the location is near the Shinkansen station and offers a restaurant within the building.

9. Hotel Great Morning

A humble 4 star option that is somewhat comparable to the Lamp Light Books option, perhaps a bit fancier, is the Great Morning. This option is undeniably classy and has a minimalistic style, with rooms reviewed to be notably spacious and clean. This hotel spares the frivolity and focuses on a pristine experience for its guests and provides wonderfully reliable service. A couple notable nearby locations of interest are Tsunashiki Temman-gu Shrine and the Hakata Traditional Craft and Design Museum.

10. Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Fukuoka

One last option before we send you on your way to the wonderful city of Fukuoka is the Solaria Nishitetsu. Another well rounded option with a modern, classy, and soothing vibe, this great choice offers a selection of western style rooms that will keep you comfortable and relaxed. The two restaurants on site offer a range of meals; one option is a sophisticated steakhouse and the other is buffet style.

