Best Places to Visit in Fukuoka

Fukuoka is the largest and most populated province in north Kyushu. Fukuoka city is one of the largest cities in Japan, located in Hakata Bay. The capital city was formed originally from a castle town. Fukuoka is divided in two by the River Naka, with Hakata, the older eastern part of the city, serving as an important port and commercial center.

Fukuoka prefecture offers several important shrines and temples, large parks, and museums and is also well known for its cuisine, attracting many people outside the province just to taste the Fukuoka’s specialty foods. The local specialties include sushi and other seafood dishes, yakitori or grilled skewers, motsunabe hotpot in the winter, and tonkotsu or pork broth ramen, best enjoyed at a local yatai or food stall. Here we present places you should visit in Fukuoka.

Munakata Taisha

Munakata Taisha is a collection of three Shinto shrines, which are Hetsu-Miya located in a sacred island of Okinoshima, Nakatsu-Miya situated in Ooshima Island, and Okitsu-Miya in the Kyushu mainland, Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture. Each shrine is devoted to the three Munakata goddesses respectively. Munakata Taisha was registered as the UNISCO World Heritage in 2017.

Okinoshima Island is the remote, sacred island where the original shrine stands. The island has been worshiped for safe travel since the fourth century. It is strictly prohibited to enter the island except the shrine’s priests. At Nakatsu-Miya on the Ooshima Island was constructed at around the 16th century. There is a big summer festival in August. Hetsu-miya Shrine in the Kyushu mainland was built around the 12th century, and it is the biggest and most-visited shrine of the three.

How to travel to Munakata Taisha

From Hakata Station, take the JR Kagoshima Main Line to Togo Station. Take Nishitetsu Bus bound for Kouno Minato Hatoba from Togo Station North Exit and get off at Munakata Taisha Mae bus stop.

Alternatively, there is a direct bus from Tenjin in central Fukuoka to Munakata (Hetsu-miya) Shrine.

Dazaifu Tenmangu

Dazaifu Tenmangu, constructed in 919, is the most important Tenmangu shrines in Japan because it was built on the site of the grave of Sugawara no Michizane, to whom the shrine is dedicated. Tenmangu shrines are worshiped for academic success.

Dazaifu Tenmangu is also well known for its’ plum trees. There are well over 6,000 plum trees that when in full bloom, make the shrine grounds look spectacular. Many people visit this place in February and March when the plum blossoms are in full bloom.





Dazaifu Tenmangu

6.30am – 7pm (times vary slightly depending on the time of year)

Free admission

How to travel to Dazaifu Tenmangu

Dazaifu Tenmangu is in the city of Dazaifu, 30 minutes from downtown Fukuoka. From Dazaifu station it takes a few minutes to reach the shrine by foot.

Kyushu National Museum

Kyushu National Museum opened in 2005 next to Dazaifu Tenmangu. The design of the building is impressive and modern with mirror walls, giving interesting contrast to historical Daizaifu Tenmangu. The museum’s permanent exhibition is on the 4th floor which is divided into five chronological areas. The gallery showcases the cultural exchanges between Japan and other countries over the centuries. The 3rd floor is for a special exhibition which changes every few months. On the 1st floor there is “Ajippa” where visitors can experience games and hands-on exhibits from various Asian cultures.

Kyushu National Museum

9.30am – 5pm (Friday & Saturdays open until 8pm, closed on Mondays)

Admission fee ¥700

How to get to Kyushu National Museum

5 minute walk from Tenmangu shrine

Nanzoin Temple and the Reclining Buddha

This temple is the home to the Reclining Buddha, which is said to be the largest bronze statues in the world. The Buddha in Nanzoin Temple is 41 meters in length and 11 meters in height, and weighing in at 300 tons. Its size exceeds the famous Buddha statues in Kamakura (13 meters in height, weighing 93 tons) and Nara (15 meters in height, weighing 250 tons). However, the Buddha in Nanzoin Temple is much younger than those in Kamakura and Nara, being completed only in 1995.

Nanzoin Temple was moved in the current location in 1899 from Mount Koya, the large temple complex in Wakayama prefecture. The temple features an impressively large Fudo Myo-o statue and 500 statues of Buddha’s disciples as well as an Inari Shrine and a shrine dedicated to the Shichifukujin, which is the seven lucky Japanese gods.

How to get to Nanzoin Temple

From Hakata station, take JR Sasaguri Line to Kido Nanzoin-mae station. The temple is 3 minute walk from the station.

Kawauchi Fujien

Situated in Kitakyushu, Kawauchi Fujien is a large private garden filled with 22 types of wisteria. The garden can be visited twice a year; from late April to early May, when wisteria is in season, and mid-November to early December for maple leaf season. Both views are spectacular and attract visitors from all over!





The garden’s most popular features are two tunnels of drooping wisteria, one with 80 meters and the other with 110 meters in length. After the tunnels you will find an about 3,300 square meter space covered with a roof of hanging wisteria. It’s one of the prettiest things you can see and has been featured on several websites including CNN.

Note that during the peak of the wisteria season, admission tickets for a specific date and time slot have to be purchased in advance to enter the garden. Tickets can be sold online or at the convenience store.

Get your tickets for the Wisteria Garden here

Kawachi Wisteria Garden

8am – 6pm

Admission fee: ¥500 ~ ¥1,500 (depends on blooming status of the flowers)

How to get to Kawauchi Fujien

The gardens aren’t well connected with the public transportation and we recommend going there by (rental) car. However, traffic jams can occur especially on weekends and holidays. During the peak of the season, there is a shuttle bus to and from JR Kagoshima Honsen Hachiman station about twice every hour.

Ohori Park

Ohori Park is a large city park in the center of Fukuoka City. It features a large pond, and the walking path around the pond is popular for jogging, walking and leisurely strolls. Ohori means a moat in Japanese, and the pond used to serve as part of the moat of the neighbouring Fukuoka Castle. There are three islands in the middle of the pond that are connected by stone bridges.

Inside the garden there is a playground for kids as well as a traditional Japanese garden and the Gokoku Shrine. The park also houses the Fukuoka Art Museum which was opened in 1979. Its’ permanent collection includes Buddhist statues dating back to the 11th century and paintings and sculptures by modern artist such as Miro and Dali.

How to get to Ohori Park

Short walk from Ohori Koen station

Fukuoka Castle Ruins and Maizuru Park

Fukuoka Castle was once the largest castle in Kyushu during the Edo Period (1603-1867), however, it was completely destroyed after the Meiji Restoration as it was seen as an unwanted symbol of the past. Now only ruin walls, a couple of turrets, some gates, and guard towers of the Fukuoka Castle remain. The castle ruins are located in Maizuru Park, right next to Ohori Park.

Maizuru Park is another very popular sakura viewing spot in Fukuoka, and many people visit here for hanami party in spring. When you don’t mind the crowd, we recommend you visit the castle in spring when the sakura is in full blossom. The more than 1,000 sakura trees in full blossom are breathtakingly beautiful! Tip: if you have the time, make your way to the castle at night when the trees and the castle are illuminated, another spectacular sight!

The castle ruins are always accessible and free to enter.





How to get to Fukuoka Castle Ruins and Maizuru Park

10-15 minute walk from Ohori Koen station

Sumiyoshi-jinja shrine

Across Japan more than 2,000 Sumiyoshi-jinja shrines can be found, and the one in Fukuoka city is said to be the oldest of all. The original Sumiyoshi Shrine was constructed over 1,800 years ago, however, the current buildings date back to 1623.

In the old days the shrine was worshiped for a god of fishing and the sea. Now there are eight smaller shrines located on the shrine grounds, each is dedicated to a different god. People patronise the shrines to pray for academic success, good business relations, and happy marriage. Worshiping all the eight gods can bring you extra luck.

Although the main hall of Sumiyoshi Shrine shows influence from Buddhist building style, it is also known for displaying Sumiyoshi-zukuri architecture. Sumiyoshi-zukuri, which is characterized by flat roofs, two X-shaped finials and a number of decorative logs placed on the roof, is a Japanese architectural style before Buddhism was introduced to Japan.

When you visit the shrine in november, you might be lucky to witness a sumo ceremony related to the Grand Sumo Tournament that takes places in Fukuoka every year in November.

Sumiyoshi-jinja shrine (Japanese only)

9am – 5pm

Free admission

How to get to Sumiyoshi-jinja Shrine

12 minute walk from Hakata station

6 minute bus ride from Hakata station

Kushida-jinja Shrine

Located in the heart of Fukuoka city, you can access this shrine easily on foot or by subway while you visit the other areas of the city. The shrine is one of the oldest in Fukuoka, believed to have been founded in the year 757. The famous summer festival Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival is dedicated to this shrine. When you can, this is a great time to visit Fukuoka!

Next to the main hall of the shrine, you will find a fountain which is known for perpetual youth and longevity. Another symbol of the shrine is the ginko tree, which is over 1,000 years old. People also worship this tree for longevity. There is another ginko tree near the rocks. The two trees make a couple (they are male and female.) and every year the female tree bear a lot of fruits, therefore, people come here to wish for happy marriage and having healthy children.

The shrine is open from 4am until 10pm and free to enter.

How to get to Kushida-jinja shrine

5 minute walk for subway Gion station

5 minute walk from Canal City Hakata

Fukuoka Tower

Built in 1989 as the symbol of the Asia Pacific Exhibition Yokotopia ’89 and in celebration of the city’s 100th anniversary, Fukuoka Tower is the tallest seaside tower in Japan with its’ 234 meters. This triangular prism is covered with 8,000 one-way mirrors. The observatory of Fukuoka Tower offers spectacular scenery of the city with a 360-degree panoramic view which is especially popular for sunset and night view.

Fukuoka Tower

9.30am – 10pm

Admission fee ¥800

How to access Fukuoka Tower

From JR Hakata station, take Nishitetsu Bus #306 at but stop #6 at Hakata Bus Terminal, get off at Fukuoka Tower.

Yanagibashi Food Market

This food market is known as the Kitchen of Fukuoka and stretches for about 100 meters. You can find sea food, fresh fruits and vegetables, and professional chefs as well as local people do their shopping here. You can find restaurants and shops for kamaboko (fish cake), mentaiko (spicy cod roe) which is Fukuoka’s specialty, rice bowl with fresh sashimi (raw fish) as well as coffee shops and sweet shops. When you visit this market, you can really feel and experience Fukuoka’s food culture!

How to get to Yanagibashi Food Market

From Hakata Station, take Nishitetsu Bus Hakata Eki-mae A or Hakataeki Yubinkyoku-maeB, get off at Yanagibashi bus stop.

How to travel to Fukuoka

Fukuoka is located on the northern tip of the Kyushu prefecture and can easily be reached with different modes of transportation. The JR Kyushu Shinkansen and the JR Sanyo Shinkansen, with direct connections to Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hiroshima, have multiple stops in Fukuoka prefecture. Fukuoka airport is located very close to the city centre and from Fukuoka City’s Hakata Port ferries depart to South Korea and to many of Kyushu’s smaller islands.

Where to stay in Fukuoka

We recommend you to stay in Fukuoka city, and use the city as your base for travels through the prefecture. Opt for an hotel in the vicinity of the Shinkansen station Hakata and you can’t go wrong. Here are some of our recommendations:

Miyako Hotel Hakata – a modern, luxury hotel with a private rooftop pool

WeBase Hakata Hostel – a stylish, fresh hostel located within walking distance from Hakata station

THE BLOSSOM HAKATA Premier – A modern Japanese style hotel.

Fukuoka prefecture is a great place with a lot of historical places to visit and local cuisine to try. We hope we gave you an idea of some of the highlights of Fukuoka prefecture, it’s worth a visit we think! Plan well before you visit Fukuoka and you can experience and learn its unique history, cuisine, and art culture.

We hope you have a great time in Fukuoka!

