Tokyo is a shopping heaven where anything and everything can be found. From giant shopping complexes to small local shops, it offers great shopping experiences for everyone. Tokyo is also home to a wide range of local markets packed with lively shops, restaurants, stalls, and vendors selling a large selection of items and food options. Visiting these markets allows you to spend a memorable time while splurging on world-class goods that can’t be found anywhere else. Here, we have prepared the ultimate list of the best markets in Tokyo that you should visit!

1. Tsukiji

Get the best deal on all the best seafood here at Tsukiji

Tsukiji is probably one of the most popular and famous markets in Tokyo. It is widely recognized as one of the biggest fish markets in the world with a history stretching back over 80 years. It is comprised of two different markets: the inner market and the outer market. The inner market was officially moved to a new site known as Toyosu in 2018, but the outer market still remains open and attracts numerous visitors from every corner of the world with over 460 shops and restaurants.

As one may imagine, it is a perfect spot to enjoy fresh, high-quality seafood. Try Sashimi, seafood bowls, and Sushi which are all served at reasonable prices. Morning is the best time of the day to go and enjoy their best quality seafood while avoiding the crowds. If raw fish isn’t your thing, you can try other food options, including famous ramen shops as well as specialties such as Tamagoyaki (Japanese rolled egg omelet) sold at friendly vendors! It’s not only a hub for foodies, but it is also a great spot to explore the variety of souvenirs and useful products such as kitchenware that are sought after even by professional chefs!

Highlights at Tsukiji Fish Market

・The Outer Market is packed with460 shops and restaurants

・High-quality seafood, local specialties, and refreshing drinks

・Exciting Tuna cutting demonstrations by professional chefs

2. Nakamise Dori

Nakamise Dori is a lively shopping street located in the Asakusa area of Tokyo. It is one of Japan’s oldest shopping streets which stretches approximately 250 meters back and leads up to the Senso-ji Temple, the oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo. It is home to about 90 shops and stalls that sell a variety of products ranging from traditional handcrafts to small key chains perfect for souvenirs. You can also find an endless array of food options such as Japanese traditional snacks and sweets which have been loved as locals’ favorite for many years.

Note that opening hours may vary depending on the shop you visit. (Most of them open around 8 – 9am). Some shops may be irregularly closed without notification in advance. Most shops take credit cards, but it is highly recommended that you bring cash in the form of Japanese yen with you just in case. Take-out menus are also available at some shops!

Highlights at Nakamise Dori

・Feel the sacred atmosphere of the oldest Buddhist temple and shopping street in Tokyo

・Try traditional Japanese snacks and get memorable souvenirs

・Other tourist attractions such as Hanayashiki and Tokyo Skytree can be found nearby

3. Ameya Yokocho

Ameya Yokocho has one of the most spunky atmospheres in Tokyo

Ameya Yokocho is a bustling shopping street located next to the JR Yamanote Rail Line running between JR Ueno to Okachimachi station. This shopping hub can be easily found within a short walk from the Shinobazu Exit of JR Ueno station. It originally started as a black market where daily necessities were secretly imported from the U.S and were sold after World War II. Today it attracts numerous visitors from every corner of the world with a wide range of shopping experiences.

Enjoy walking around the lively street packed with small shops selling fresh seafood, fruits, clothes, accessories, electronics, cosmetics, snacks, and much more. At many shops, you can enjoy great deals and bargains, or it is also worth it to try haggling for a discount with chatty vendors. It is also a great spot to try a diverse food culture, including ethnic dishes from other Asian countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Turkey!

Highlights at Ameya Yokocho

・Over 400 shops selling a wide variety of items and food options

・Perfect spot to enjoy great deals as well as interaction with local vendors

・Ueno Zoo, Ueno Park, and Tokyo National Museum can be found nearby

4. Boroichi Street Market

Traditional crafts at Boroichi Street Market

Boroichi Street Market is a traditional and famous outdoor market that can be found in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. It is held from December 15th – 16th, and January 15th – 16th every year. It has a long tradition and has been enjoyed by locals for over 400 years.

You can enjoy browsing a huge range of antiques, collectibles, pre-loved clothes, second-hand books, and much more sold at 700 stalls lining up along narrow streets. Daikan-mochi is a rice cake that is a specialty that can be enjoyed only here. (The store is always packed with a long line, but it is definitely worth the wait!) Make sure to bring a thin coat as it might take a couple of hours to explore the huge open-air market on a winter day!

Highlights at Boroichi Street Market

・Traditional flea market that takes place December 15th -16th and January 15th – 16th

・Perfect spot for hunting valuable antiques, collectibles as well as great deals and bargains

・Try Daikan-mochi (traditional rice cake) or other great food options & drinks

5. Oedo Antique Market

Oedo Antique Market is probably one of the most famous antique markets in all of Tokyo. It takes place outside of Tokyo International Forum, which is easily accessible in a short walk from JR Yurakucho station (It is also conveniently connected to Tokyo station by an underground pathway).

This open-air market is generally held every first and third Sunday of the month with about 250 stalls selling a wide range of goods and items that draws quite the crowd. Enjoy hunting for a variety of antique collectibles and vintage items, including traditional Japanese clothes, ceramics, paintings, bags, jewelry, and tableware. If you don’t have anything to buy in your mind, just enjoy browsing around the vibrant outdoor market and taking in the atmosphere!

Highlights at Oedo Antique Market

・One of the largest outdoor antique markets in Japan

・Great location close to JR Yurakucho and Tokyo station

・Enjoy shopping around at around 250 stalls selling a variety of antique wares

Visiting the markets above will bring you a unique shopping experience that can’t be replicated at modern shopping complexes. Enjoy spending a peaceful afternoon browsing a wide range of shops and stalls as you create precious memories. It will also be fun to have a conversation with friendly vendors or other customers!

