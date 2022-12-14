Writer’s profile Stefanie Akkerman moved from the Netherlands to Japan in 2013 with her Japanese husband and son. She jumped into the niche of Dutch tour guiding in Tokyo and Kamakura in 2015 and occasionally writes articles about all the great sights and activities Japan has to offer. She loves (Japanese) food, and to work that all off she goes diving, snorkeling, cycling, or hiking.

Okinawa is known as the ‘Hawaii of Japan’ for good reasons as this group of islands in the south of Japan is where people go to enjoy azure-blue oceans, white beaches and evergreen nature. A subtropical paradise, Okinawa is a dream destination for those who love activities like snorkeling, diving and other marine sports, as well as instagrammable spots galore. The best way to enjoy a relaxing break in Japan’s island paradise is to stay at a luxury resort in Okinawa where all you need is within easy and convenient reach. Here is a list of the 10 best luxury resorts on Okinawa’s main island!

1. Hilton Okinawa Chatan Resort

Located centrally in the lively town of Chatan, Hilton Okinawa Chatan Resort is in the middle of all the action and only 40 minutes away from the airport. The resort serves as a great base from which you can easily reach popular attractions such as American Village, Naha with its International Street, Okinawa Castle and the Churaumi Aquarium. Various beautiful beaches are within walking distance, and the resort itself offers multiple large pools, organized activities, live entertainment and an onsite spa with relaxing treatments.

Book here

2. The Terrace Club Wellness Resort at Busena

Dubbed the ‘Ultimate Wellness Resort’ for good reasons, The Terrace Club Wellness Resort at Busena is a paradise on earth where you can check in for complete rest and relaxation in one of the world’s most gorgeous locations. Situated in Nago, the water here is a deeper shade of turquoise, and the environment is much quieter compared to the area around the airport. Not far from Nago you can find world-class snorkeling spots such as the Gorilla Chop and Sesoko Island. A range of marine activities and recreational programs such as beachside yoga and outdoor sports are on offer, and you get to enjoy incredible sunsets from your room or the pool. If you want to go shopping, the hotel has some enticing shops on the premises. And it goes without saying that the resort also houses a beautiful spa offering massages and other relaxing treatments.

Book here

3. Hiyori Ocean Resort Okinawa

Onna-son is a well-known destination in Okinawa because of the popular Moon Beach and the famous Blue Cave near Cape Maeda. If you feel like doing something more active than beach-lounging, you can visit nearby Onna Forest Adventure for some fun zipline action. There are also plenty of small cafes in picturesque surroundings. Hiyori Ocean Resort Okinawa is located right in the middle of it all and is a large hotel offering spacious modern rooms, two large pools, a well-equipped fitness center and the most amazing views of the East China Sea. Dine at one of the resort’s on-site restaurants and go for a calming massage or treatment at the spa.

Book here

4. Hotel Nikko Alivila

Beach lovers should head for Yomitan, a town in the middle of Okinawa’s main island that has no lack of incredible beaches. Hotel Nikko Alivila is situated right next to Nirai Beach which has a safe cordoned-off swimming area and a large white sand area. Coral reefs and tropical fish are aplenty, so bring your snorkeling gear and discover the best of Okinawa’s underwater world. The Spanish-style resort has strong Mediterranean vibes and will put you in vacation mode right away. There are fun, resort-organized activities for people of all ages, and the breakfast buffet is a highlight every day with various foods and drinks from Okinawa as well as the rest of the world.

Book here

5. Sheraton Okinawa Sunmarina Resort

The quiet area where the Sheraton Okinawa Sunmarina Resort is located is known for its nature and beaches, but when staying at this luxury resort you might not want to leave the hotel much as everything you need is right here. You can book all kinds of marine activities, enjoy a thrilling 250-meter zipline that lets you fly right over the stunningly blue ocean, and relax on the private beach in front of the hotel which is amazing for swimming and snorkeling. The resort’s two restaurants serve delectable food in a tropical atmosphere with outdoor seating. In the evening it feels great to get thoroughly warm in the Japanese-style bath and sauna to conclude your day in a relaxing way.

Book here

6. ANA InterContinental Manza Beach Resort

Blessed with a location surrounded by a national park full of corals, the ANA InterContinental Manza Beach Resort is another one of those resorts that you might not feel like leaving at all during your stay. This very large hotel has the signature luxury touch of the ANA Intercontinental brand and boasts a long coastline with multiple beaches perfect for both relaxation and activities. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the Manza Ocean Park which is full of big inflatables to run, slip and slide over, and the cordoned-off area right next to it is perfect for long swims. But that is not all, as there are over 40 different activities to choose from at this resort such as jet-skiing, snorkeling, catamaran cruising, a coral conservation tour and much more. The hotel rooms are spacious and comfortable, and the dining options are second to none with nightly entertainment in the lounge.

Book here

7. Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort

Sesoko is a small island in one of the main island’s most alluring locations. Away from the crowds of the island’s capital, this is one of the best spots to immerse yourself in nature and beach life. The Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort is only 2 minutes on foot from the 800-meter long beach with soft, white sand where you will surely end up spending a lot of time during your stay. Coming back to your room at the end of the day is an equally rewarding experience since you’ll have gorgeous views of the cobalt blue sea from a functional yet comfortable room. The resort also has a seasonal outdoor pool, a year-round indoor pool and a fitness center; and the dining options at the hotel’s 3 restaurants are of course exquisite as well. In 2023, they will also have a spectacular complimentary firework display every Saturday that you will have the luxury of enjoying from your room balcony.

Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort

Book here

8. Away Okinawa Kouri Island Resort

If you are looking for a true hidden paradise feeling, the Away Okinawa Kouri Island Resort is the place for you. The lovely Kouri Island is tiny and connected to the main island with a bridge. Many tourists come here just to take pictures of the bridge because the ocean is so blue here. Snorkelers have good chances of encountering cute seahorses in the ocean surrounding this island. The hotel has a gorgeous outdoor pool overlooking the bridge and ocean, lovely outdoor seating and a wonderful Italian restaurant, so all ingredients for the perfect getaway are right here.

Book here

9. Halekulani Okinawa

Set next to a long white sand beach, Halekulani Okinawa is a luxury resort where you can enjoy all the best Okinawa has to offer in a magnificent atmosphere. Boasting beautiful outdoor and indoor pools, an airy semi-outdoor terrace, gracefully designed rooms, a relaxing spa, 4 signature restaurants and a wide range of activities to fit anyone’s interests, your stay here will be as perfect as can be. Head out for a day full of marine sports fun or charter a cruise boat and unwind with a drink in hand as you watch the sunset from the bar for the ultimate ending to a memorable day.

Book here

10. Renaissance Okinawa Resort

Located in the Onna area of the main island of Okinawa, this resort is right on the water. With indoor and outdoor pools, a private beach area and various types of family rooms, this establishment is very family-friendly. There are a number of different marine activities you can do nearby, and the beautiful Maeda Cape and Moon Beach are within walking distance. They also have an amazing restaurant, a fitness center and a spa and wellness center for you to fully relax and wind down.

Book here

