10 Perfect Honeymoon Destinations in Japan

Post-wedding, your next adventure will be making beautiful memories on your honeymoon. This is a big decision in your life as choosing where to travel with your partner will be the very first adventure as you start a new life together.

Japan is home to a great number of honeymoon destinations that for sure do not disappoint. Check out some of our top picks and see if one feels like it would be right for you!

1. Hokkaido

Hokkaido will be covered in snow during winter

If you and your partner are major foodies and love Japanese food, Hokkaido is a top-tier honeymoon destination! Hokkaido is widely famous for the high-quality seafood, fresh vegetables, local ramen, and much more it has to offer.

Sapporo is the prefectural capital of Hokkaido and is home to a great number of shops and restaurants where you can enjoy Hokkaido’s must-try food options. In addition, Hokkaido is a place not only for satisfying your appetite but also for discovering spectacular sceneries amongst a vast array of beautiful nature.

And if you travel to Sapporo in February, make sure to check the famous Sapporo Snow Festival where you can see impressive snow and ice sculpture displayed around the town!

About 30-minute away from Sapporo by train is a small harbor city Otaru. It has a beautiful canal and preserves the historical buildings that you can see the western influence.

Head to Farm Tomita in Furano to admire the stunningly beautiful lavender fields, or enjoy skiing at Niseko Village against the breathtaking backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Akan Mashu National Park is a perfect spot for exciting wildlife encounters while walking around the impressive landscape created by beautiful forests and caldera lakes.

Where to stay in Hokkaido

Four Points by Sheraton Hakodate (Hakodate City)

→Great location that is only a few minutes walk from JR Hakodate station.

La Vista Furano Hills Natural Hot Spring (Furano City)

→Popular hotel with friendly English-speaking staff and relaxing onsen facilities.

2. Okinawa

The brilliant blue waters of Okinawa are almost unreal

If you want to spend your honeymoon with your partner while surrounded by beautiful nature, fly to Okinawa which always ranks among the most popular tourist destinations in Japan!

Okinawa is Japan’s southernmost prefecture, and it consists of a number of splendid islands. Domestic flights are available from big cities to the Okinawan mainland and you can rent a car to get around the scenic island easily.

Okinawa is home to great sandy beaches, vibrant shopping spots, wildlife encounters diverse wildlife and unique culture from what you would traditionally expect in Japan.

If you want to spend your special time in Okinawa actively, snorkeling and diving are great activity options that allow you to dive into the crystal-clear water to discover the underwater world. There are also luxury hotels that are perfect for an unforgettable honeymoon stay.

Where to stay in Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa

→Luxury five-star hotel offering spacious rooms with a great ocean view.

3. Kyoto

Kinkakuji is one of the most famous spots in all of Japan

Widely known as the ancient capital of Japan, Kyoto attracts tourists from every corner of the world. It is a perfect destination if you and your sweetheart are especially interested in traditional Japanese culture and history.

Explore the historic temples and shrines, including Kiyomizu–dera Temple and Kinkaku-ji Temple which are officially on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Arashiyama is a must-visit if you are seeking somewhere to relax in nature or take on refreshing hiking trails.

Don’t forget to book a room at traditional Japanese ryokan which will make your honeymoon special with top-tier services and cuisines. Summer in Kyoto can be pretty hot and winter is typically colder than in Tokyo, so spring and fall are reccomended as the best time to visit in the year.

Where to stay in Kyoto

Luxury hotel SOWAKA

→Exceptional Ryokan which is nestled in the beautiful Geisha District, Gion.

Nagi Kyoto Arashiyama

→Perfect location which is easily accessible to the best tourist attractions in the Arashiyama area.

4. Atami

The resorts in Atami are top-class and very romantic indeed

Atami is a lovely hot spring resort in the eastern part of Shizuoka prefecture. It is easily accessible from Tokyo by Shinkansen and is a popular weekend trip destination among people living in the Kanto region. This scenic seaside hot spring resort offers plenty to see, do, eat and experience depending on your interests.

Soak in relaxing hot springs at traditional Japanese ryokan or visit modern art museums to appreciate impressive artworks. Try fresh seafood which is very reasonably priced and served at local restaurants, or go and enjoy sea bathing at golden sandy beaches in summer. If you are planning a multi-day trip, travel down to the Izu peninsula which is also home to a wide range of experiences and awe-inspiring landscapes.

Where to stay in Atami

Watei Kazekomichi

→Cozy small Ryokan with only 8 guest rooms and a spacious open-air bath.

5. Matsuyama

Matsuyama is one of the last remaining original castles still left in Japan

Matsuyama is a beautiful city and is the prefectural capital of Ehime prefecture in the Shikoku region. It is an ideal destination for those who are seeking a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of big cities as the atmosphere is very calm and relaxing.

Matsuyama’s Dogo Onsen is one of the most famous oldest hot springs in Japan and it is believed to have a history of over 3,000 years. Their public bathhouse is called “Dogo Onsen Honkan”, and the historic building has been adored by local people as a landmark in Matsuyama for centuries.

You can enter the bathhouse for ¥400, but note that there is always a long line outside the bathhouse and you will need to wait. Back in the Edo period, Matsuyama flourished as a castle town of Matsuyama Castle, one of the twelve original castles in Japan with a castle keep that has been preserved since its establishment in the late 19th century. From the top of the castle, you can enjoy the panoramic views of the city of Matsuyama and the Seto Inland Sea in the distance!

Where to stay in Matsuyama

Chaharu

→Modern and clean hotel with a perfect location for exploring Dogo Onsen area. They also have an open-air bath on the top floor.

Funaya

→Traditional Japanese-style Ryokan is in a great location with a beautiful Japanese garden that has a free footbath.

6. Karuizawa

Nature lovers need not look much further than Kuruizawa

Karuizawa is a peaceful mountain resort area located in Nagano prefecture. During the summer season, many people from around Japan flock there to escape from the summer heat and spend a relaxing time in nature.

Karuizawa offers a wide variety of memorable adventures ranging from outdoor activities to unique cultural experiences such as a visit to historic Christian churches. Enjoy special discounts and bargains at Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza, or head to Karuizawa Ginza Shopping Street to try local specialties or get souvenirs at friendly shops.

Where to stay in Karuizawa

Tsuruya Ryokan

→Award-winning Japanese Ryokan which has a history of over 400 years.

7. Hakone

Hakone is very close to Mount Fuji and so a river cruise can be quite romantic

Hakone is an exceptional hot spring resort located in the western part of Kanagawa prefecture. It is about an hour train ride from Tokyo to the popular tourist area which is home to not only relaxing hot springs but also memorable experiences perfect for spending a romantic holiday with your partner.

Enjoy a pleasant boat cruise with your spouse at Lake Ashi, which offers spectacular views of Mt. Fuji. You can also visit Hakone Shrine to pray for an eternal love that will last for the rest of your life. Hakone Gora Park is a perfect spot for taking a relaxing stroll with your partner while admiring beautiful seasonal flowers.

Where to stay in Hakone

Onsen Guest House Tsutaya

→Newly renovated guest house which offers stunning views of beautiful mountains.

8. Kanazawa

Kanazawa Castle is beautiful year-round and has so much to see and explore

Kanazawa is the prefectural capital of Ishikawa in the Hokuriku region and is quite a hidden gem. You can take the Hokuriku Shinkansen from Tokyo and it is about a 2.5-hour journey to reach the lovely city which is particularly famous for the production of gold leaf.

Top tourist attractions in Kanazawa include Kanazawa Castle, Kenrokuen Garden, and Higashi Chaya District which all offer great cultural and historical experiences. Omicho Market is a bustling local market packed with lively shops and stalls selling fresh seafood and other things.

Where to stay in Kanazawa

UAN kanazawa

→Modern Japanese Ryokan with a great location which is about a 15-minute walk to Kanazawa Castle. Each room is equipped with a spacious private bath and comfy beds.

9. Kagoshima & Yakushima

Yakushima is said to have inspired Princess Mononoke, the Japanese movie

If you are seeking a lesser-known destination for your honeymoon, visiting Kagoshima may be up your ally. Thanks to the distant and secluded location which is not easily accessible from major cities in Japan, you can expect to spend a memorable time with your partner while avoiding the crowds.

Kagoshima offers plenty to see and do, ranging from top tourist attractions such as the iconic volcano“Sakurajima”, to great hot springs experiences in Ibusuki area. If you are planning to spend multiple days on your honeymoon holiday, we highly recommend you visit Yakushima, a scenic remote island which is about 60 kilometers off the southern coast of Kagoshima. This beautiful island is officially a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site and is home to stunning natural wonders such as beautiful waterfalls and sacred forests with great hiking trails.

Where to stay in Kagoshima & Yakushima

SHIROYAMA HOTEL Kagoshima

→Popular hotel featuring a spacious open-air natural hot spring bath that offers a panoramic view of Sakurajima and the Kinko bay. A free shuttle bus service is also available from JR Kagoshima Chuo station.

Sankara Hotel & Spa Yakushima

→Luxury resort-style hotel with exceptional hospitality and a great location.

10. Izumo (Shimane prefecture)

Izumo Grande Shrine is one of the most sacred shrines in Japan

Izumo is a quaint city nestled in the northern part of Shimane prefecture. The peaceful city lies along the scenic coast of the sea of Japan and is widely known as the home of one of Japan’s most important and oldest Shinto shrines, “Izumo Taisha” (Izumo Grand Shrine).

Although details of the establishment of Izumo Taisha is not well-known due to a lack of historical records, it is believed to date back as early as to the 8th century. This historic shrine is dedicated to the deity of love and marriage and many young people visit there wishing for long-lasting romantic relationships, making it an ideal honeymoon destination.

Other must-visit tourist attractions in Izumo include Inasa Beach, Lake Shinji, and Izumo Hinomisaki Lighthouse. Each of the spots offers stunning sceneries and views created by the natural wonders of Izumo.

Where to stay in Izumo

Takenoya Ryokan

→Traditional Japanese Ryokan which is a short walk from Izumo Taisha Shrine. You can enjoy Kaiseki dinner (multi-course Japanese dinner) featuring local specialties including fresh seafood from the sea of Japan.

All the destinations introduced above are highly recommended not only for newly married couples but also for other tourists who love traveling around Japan. Traveling to places that you have never visited before is always an unforgettable experience island the memories will last a lifetime.

Miho Shimizu

