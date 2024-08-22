10 Best Free Experiences in Osaka

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Osaka is one of the most vibrant and diverse cities in Japan, with a wide range of attractions. The city offers a wealth of tourist attractions, including Osaka Castle, Tennoji Zoo, and Universal Studios Japan. Osaka Castle is a famous historical landmark, where you can stroll through beautiful gardens. Did you know that Osaka actually offers many wonderful free experiences that you can enjoy without worrying about your budget? You can have a great time while enjoying many of Osaka’s unique attractions. This article will introduce 10 free experiences in Osaka where you can create special memories for free.

1. Osaka Castle Park

Osaka Castle Park is a romantic park in the heart of Osaka, where history and rich nature intersect. Osaka Castle Park is an expansive area encircling Osaka Castle, complete with inner and outer moats. The Osaka Castle Keep stands prominently near the center, offering visitors a profound sense of history as they explore the park. This park is especially beautiful in spring, when plum and cherry blossoms are in full bloom, and the entire park is enveloped in gorgeous colors. The sight of so many buds blooming and the beautiful scenery spreading out is truly a sight to behold. The observation deck on the 8th floor of the Osaka Castle offers a spectacular view of the park and Osaka City in all directions. The combination of the magnificent view of the metropolis and the lush greenery of the park will provide a wonderful and unforgettable memory for foreign visitors to Japan.

Official Website: Osaka Castle Park

2. Explore Dotonbori

Dotonbori is the place where Osaka’s energetic streets and entertainment abound. The area is lined with numerous giant three-dimensional billboards, and the city shines with dazzling lights and colors. Each one of them provides visitors with an impressive and memorable moment. Historically, the area is also famous as a “theater town,” and in the Edo period, the Kabuki-za Theater and Ningyo Joruri (puppet theater) were very popular. Remnants of these theaters still live on today, and Osaka Shochikuya is one example. The fusion of history and entertainment adds to the colorful atmosphere of Dotonbori. And its brilliance does not diminish even at night. The glow of its lights symbolizes “Osaka’s city that never sleeps. Dotonbori, bathed in neon lights, will never bore visitors for a moment.

3. Tenma Mint Museum

The Mint Museum is a special place that exhibits and introduces the manufacturing process of coins and medals, as well as domestic and foreign coins, medals, and artifacts. Built in the Meiji era, the building stands on the Mint premises and is a stately brick Western-style building, which is seen as a great historical value. Why don’t you experience a trip to the Mint Museum to experience firsthand the history and culture of Japan and its currency?

Official Website: Tenma Mint Museum

4. DUSKIN Museum

Duskin Museum is located in Suita City and is a place that tells the history of cleaning culture to people in an easy-to-understand way. Effective cleaning methods are also on display, and may help you in your future cleaning efforts. Duskin is originally a cleaning service company, but in fact it also operates the headquarters of Mister Donut in Japan, and in the same museum, visitors can participate in a handmade donut-making experience by advance reservation only. It is a unique museum where visitors can learn the fun of cleaning and doughnuts.

Official Website: DUSKIN Museum (Only in Japanese)

5. Kuromon Market

One place in Osaka where the world of food is spread out in a corner of the city is Kuromon Market). This shopping arcade with about 180 stores is known as “Osaka’s kitchen”. Here, you will find everything from fresh fish to delicious prepared foods that will make your stomach growl just by looking at them. It is highly recommended to visit Kuromon Market to enjoy Osaka’s delicious gourmet food!

Official Website: Kuromon Market

6. Cupnoodles Museum Osaka Ikeda

At the Cupnoodles Museum Suita, visitors can explore the variety of instant ramen, a proudly Japanese invention, and the history of its creation. Ikeda in Osaka is known as the “birthplace of instant ramen”, and the home of its founder is located here. By reliving the origins and evolution of instant ramen in this place where the history of instant ramen is still alive, you will experience the innovation and creativity of Japanese food. This museum also has a hands-on space called “My Cup Factory”. Here, you can create your own original Cupnoodles for a fee. The fun of bringing your own ideas to life and making a yummy bowl of ramen will surely be an unforgettable experience!

Official Website: Cupnoodles Museum Osaka Ikeda

7. Namba Yasaka Shrine

Namba Yasaka Shrine is known as a famous power spot in Osaka City. Many people visit the shrine for its reputed ability to fulfill various wishes, such as facilitating match-making ceremonies and warding off bad luck. 獅子殿(Shishiden), in particular, has attracted attention on social media due to the impact of its appearance, and is one of the reasons why a lot of visitors enjoy visiting this shrine. Namba Yasaka Shrine is a place where the charms of Osaka and spiritual experiences intersect. Why not spend a wonderful time at this shrine while experiencing its mystical atmosphere and history?

Official Website: Namba Yasaka Shrine (Only in Japanese)

8. Asahi Breweries Suita Factory

Beer is an alcohol that many people around the world love to drink in their daily lives. It is also very popular here in Japan and many locals drink beer too. The Asahi Beer Suita Factory is the factory of Asahi, a famous Japanese beer company. You can tour the factory and enjoy a tasting corner where they offer fresh brews, and then you can purchase Asahi Beer gift items. We highly recommend taking a tour of this factory to discover the excellence of Japanese beer!

Official Website: Asahi Breweries Suita Factory (Only in Japanese)

Tokumeigakarinoaoshima, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

9. Namba Parks

Namba Parks is a well-known shopping mall in Osaka, which combines a “green natural environment” with “a commercial facility”. It is directly connected to Namba Station, making it easy to access and easy to visit. The mall is home to all kinds of stores related to the Japanese lifestyle; from interior design and sundries to restaurants and bars. Absolutely a great place to spend the whole day and a great place to go out!

Official Website: Namba Parks

Hiroyuki Kawano, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

10. Satsukiyama Zoo

Satsukiyama Zoo is a community-based zoo and its charm attracts many people. Surprisingly, admission to the zoo is free! Especially during the holiday season, this zoo is crowded with family visitors, spreading a fun time. Visitors to Satsukiyama Zoo can meet a variety of animals, including rare wombats and wallabies from Australia.Feeding the adorable ponies with carrots is an especially enjoyable experience. This interaction with amazing animals is sure to be a special memory for everyone who visits!

Official Website: Satsukiyama Zoo (Only in Japanese)

pelican from Tokyo, Japan, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In this article, we have introduced 10 spots in Osaka that you can enjoy for free, but did you find a spot that stood out to you? Osaka’s attractions are not limited to its famous tourist spots. The warmth of the local people and the active atmosphere of the city are also major attractions of Osaka. We hope that you will take the time to experience these attractions through our free experience and accumulate pleasant memories. Osaka’s unique charms await you!

