Complete Guide to Japan’s hidden Forest Island: Yakushima

Welcome to Japan’s southern island resort destination! Located in the south of Japan, Yakushima is a secluded paradise with a mysterious charm that makes you feel as if you have wandered into another world. This small island is known for its abundant nature and serene forests, which soothe visitors both physically and mentally. Amidst ancient forests and giant trees, you can enjoy the beauty of nature to the fullest with abundant waterfalls and hot springs. It also boasts diverse hiking and trekking routes, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. This article will introduce the charm of Yakushima and provide several recommended activities.

Where is Yakushima and how to get there

Yakushima Island, located in the southwest of Japan, is east of the East China Sea and about 60 km south-southwest of the southernmost tip of the mainland. It is the second largest of the outlying islands belonging to Kagoshima Prefecture, after Amami Oshima, and it attracts visitors thanks to its abundant nature. Yakushima is easily accessible from Kagoshima Airport by a 40-minute flight or a 2-4 hour boat ride from Kagoshima’s main port. It is easily accessible for travelers, especially from Osaka (Itami) and Fukuoka, where direct flights are available.

What is Yakushima Known for and Other Important Facts

Yakushima is an island of extreme natural beauty. The island boasts mountain peaks approaching 2,000 meters in elevation from the coastline, creating an astonishing landscape. Here, visitors are overwhelmed by the grandeur of the pristine natural forests of giant cedar trees, some of which are thousands of years old. Of particular note are the Jomon cedars, which are said to be between 2,000 and 7,200 years old, and mountains such as Miyanoura which is the highest peak in Kyushu. A visit to Yakushima will allow you to enjoy the mountains, forests, and all of nature in its entirety, as if you have wandered into another world.

Places to Go

The best season for mountain climbing in Yakushima is from spring to fall. Because temperatures drop at higher elevations, mountain climbing can be enjoyed comfortably even in mid-summer. Particularly recommended is the Jomon Cedar Trekking Course. On this course, you can see thousands of years old Jomon cedars nestled in the deep forests of the island. The full round trip takes about 9.5 hours. Along the way you’ll be able to see industrial roads used in the past, such as the old trolley tracks, providing a sense of historical romance. However, it is important to descend the mountain before sunset, so it is strongly recommended to start trekking early in the morning. Nevertheless, this wonderful adventure promises to be a memorable one.

Best Food to Eat

Yakushima Island is surrounded by a beautiful ocean and is known as a treasure trove of seafood. In particular, a unique local dish called “neck-breaking mackerel” is very popular. Mackerel caught here are processed on the spot with their necks broken, as the name implies, so that they can be enjoyed fresh. Usually, mackerel tends to lose its freshness, but in Yakushima, it is served in its best condition, giving it an exquisite taste. Yakushima is also known as a mecca for tropical fruits. Passion fruit and mangoes are widely cultivated, with mangoes in particular being extremely popular due to their high sugar content and sweet taste. When you visit Yakushima, please enjoy the local seafood and fruits to the fullest.

Hotels

The hotels mentioned here allow you to stay surrounded by the nature of the forests and seas of Yakushima!

Sankara Yakushima

Inside Yakushima Island, Sankara Yakushima is known as a luxury resort hotel. This hotel offers a total of five types of rooms, ranging from luxurious suites to comfortable villas, allowing you to tailor your stay to your needs. The hotel also has an on-site restaurant serving exceptional French cuisine. Tasting the delicacies of French cuisine while overlooking the natural beauty of Yakushima is truly a luxurious experience. Sankara Yakushima continues to provide the best service, a comfortable stay, and a wonderful experience that will remain in your heart.

Official Website: Sankara Yakushima

The Hotel Yakushima

Hotel Yakushima boasts the Yakushima Onsen, a hot spring that offers a truly exquisite resort experience. This onsen provides a luxurious, healing sensation that is so comfortable that it feels as if you are soaking in a beauty serum. It is perfect for those who want to spend a relaxing and nourishing moment for their skin. Take a relaxing soak in the Yakushima Onsen and refresh your body and soul. In addition, a delicious breakfast buffet is served to fill you with energy for the day including homemade bread, freshly prepared egg dishes, and their signature fish dishes. Enjoy a variety of dishes that slowly bring out the best of the ingredients. Hotel Yakushima is sure to relieve your fatigue with the healing power of the hot spring and a lovely breakfast buffet.

Official Website: The Hotel Yakushima (Only in Japanese)

Sakura Yakushima

If you are looking for a special vacation in Yakushima, Sakura Yakushima is the place for you. This facility offers a gorgeous vacation home experience where you can spend time alone in a nature-friendly rental villa. You will be able to relax in the comfortable sauna while enjoying the ocean view and being surrounded by the beautiful nature of Yakushima. During your stay, you can enjoy the luxury of your own private space away from the hustle and bustle of the city and create lasting memories. A stay at Sakura Yakushima will be a dream come true.

Official Website: Sakura Yakushima (Only in Japanese)

What to Buy and Best Souvenirs

A variety of souvenirs, including local specialties, are sold on Yakushima. In particular, Yakushima is well known for its imo-jochu (shochu), especially the flavored options which serve as excellent souvenirs. If you want to leave a lasting memory of your time on Yakushima, processed Yakusugi cedar products are also highly recommended. Processed products made from Yakusugi cedar, from chopsticks to trays and wooden bowls, are popular for their high quality and unique texture. For those who want to make their stay in Yakushima unforgettable, we recommend picking up one of these products as souvenirs.

In this article, we have given you the full range of the dazzling charms of Yakushima, but did you find anything that interested you? We hope that our readers’ imaginations have been fueled by the natural beauty and variety of activities offered by this mysterious island. Yakushima is a place where dreams and adventure intersect, and its brilliance is truly beyond words to capture. We invite you to visit this jewel of an island and embark on a journey to feel the breath of nature fill your soul. We are sure that the wonderful experiences you will encounter there will become treasured memories.

