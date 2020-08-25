How to Travel Cheap with Go to Travel Campaign

Japan government announced that they started Go To Travel Campaign to encourage people to travel around Japan on July 22nd, 2020. This is a great opportunity to travel cheap in Japan! This campaign is not for international travelers but if you already live in Japan, why not going for a trip around Japan with Go to Travel Campaign?

In this article, we will explain what is Go To Travel Campaign and how to travel cheap with it!

What is Go To Travel Campaign?

Go To Campaign consists of 4 different campaigns which will support the industries which have been severely effected by COVID-19 such as travel, food, entertainment industries etc. Go To Travel Campaign is one of them and the government will cover half of the domestic travel costs up to 20,000 yen per person per day (up to 10,000 yen for a day trip) with issuing coupons which are worth 15% of travel costs which you can use at the restaurant, other facilities or transportation etc, and giving 35% off discount on the travel package.

There is no limit for the number of traveling with campaign, so you can repeatedly travel at a half price in Japan during the campaign. The campaign will be applied until the middle of March in 2021.

*Tokyo residents and trips to Tokyo are excluded unfortunately

How does Go To Travel Campaign work?

It is basically a package deal and the campaign will cover half of the travel costs up to 20,000 yen per person per day. About 70% of reimbursement is actual discount on the package and about 30% of it is with coupons that you can use for gift shops, restaurants, amusement parks and transportation.

If your travel package costs 20,000 yen, you can save a half of the costs which is 10,000 yen with the campaign. You will pay 13,000 yen for your trip but you will get 3,000 yen worth coupons. With that, you can save 10,000 yen in total.

If your travel cost is 50,000 yen, a half of the costs will be 25,000 yen, however, the reimbursement is up to 20,000 yen per day. So you will pay 36,000 yen out of the total costs and will get 6,000 yen worth coupons. With coupons, eventually you can save 20,000 yen in total.

But please note that distributing coupons will start in September, until then you can get only discount on the package cost.

How to apply for Go To Travel Campaign

Book a package via travel agencies or book the accommodation directly.

If you book a package via travel agency, accommodations and transportation (trains, highway fee, airplane, bus etc.) will be included but if you book accommodations directly, transportation will be excluded from the discount.



Not only the accommodation but also if you book the overnight transportation such as a cruise ship,overnight ferry or sleeper train (excluding overnight transportation which has only seats), you can get a discount for those too.

If you want to go on a day trip, the campaign will cover your transportation fee + food or activities.

If you already made a booking for your trip before the campaign started, you can still apply the discount if you go on a trip between July 22nd to August 31st.

Submit the papers online or mail to the office after the trip.

E.g. For overnight trip, you have to submit;

1) application form

2) original receipts

3) verification of accommodation

4) bank account

5) copy of cash card or bank book

6) copy of license card or insurance card (something they can check your address)

7) If you have companions, you will need to submit the paper for the verification of their residence



After these documents got approved, you will get a refund. These forms you will have to submit are available from the website (only written in Japanese)



If you want to apply online, you can apply from here.

