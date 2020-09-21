Everything You Need to Know About Go To Travel Campaign Coupons

Go To Travel Campaign ―The opportunity you can travel at a half price started in July, 2020 and lasted until February 1st for overnight trips and January 31st for a day trip in 2021.

How to Travel Cheap with Go To Travel Campaign Japan government announced that they started Go To Travel Campaign to encourage people to travel around Japan on July 22nd, 2020. This is a great opportunity to travel cheap in Japan! This campaign is not for international travelers but if you already live in Japan, why not going for a trip around Japan with Go to Travel Campaign? In this article, we will explain what is Go To Travel Campaign and how to travel cheap with it!

From October 1st, travel coupons will start distributing which worth 15% of the total travel cost.

You can use the coupons at your travel destination, but you might be wondering how it works and what you can do with them. So here we explain everything you need to know about the Go To Travel Campaign coupons!

What is the coupons?

As we explained in this article, you can save up 50% of your travel cost with Go To Travel Campaign with the combination of the reimbursement which worth 35% of total travel cost and 15% of distributing coupons. (Up to 20,000 yen per day per person for overnight trips)

You can use these coupons at the souvenir shops, restaurants, touristic facilities, activities, transportation etc. in your travel destination (only at the prefecture you travel to or neighboring prefecture of your destination). The coupons are valid only during your travel dates.

They issue the coupon by 1,000 yen and you can get them with paper coupon and electric coupon which you can use with your smartphone.

Where can you receive them?

There are 2 types of coupons, paper ticket and electric one, and which coupon you will get is up to where you booked your trip.

If you book at the store; you will get the paper coupons when you payed at the store.

If you book through website; (1) you can get the paper coupon when you check in to the accommodation, or (2) you can get the electric coupon on the first day of your trip. It will be available after 3pm if it’s a overnight trip, after 12pm if it’s a day trip.

If you book directly from the accommodation; you will get the paper coupons when you check in to the accommodation.

How to use the coupons

There will be a blue flyer or sticker with “Go To トラベル” logo shown at the front of the shops, restaurants, facilities etc. to know if you can use the coupons. And you can check which type of coupon you can use (紙クーポン means paper coupon and 電子クーポン means electric coupon) and which prefecture they are located on the flyer. You can use the coupons only at the destination (prefecture) and neighboring prefecture.

For example, if you travel to Fukushima, you can use the coupons in Fukushima + Miyagi, Yamagata, Niigata, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma prefectures.



The list of the shops/facilities you can use the coupons in the area is not available yet, but when they are ready, we will update the information here.

Paper coupon

The valid dates and prefectures you can use are written on the front, and issued by 1,000 yen.

You cannot get the change from the coupon, but you can also pay the rest with cash.

Electric coupon

There are 1,000 yen, 2,000 yen and 5,000 yen coupons. There will be the website to get the coupon (you don’t need to download the app but can access with the browsers), and login with travel agency’s ID, booking number, your destination. These information will come with an email. And you can choose the coupon amount (1,000 yen, 2,000 yen and 5,000 yen) to issue the coupon, and when you want to use it, scan QR code at the register and show your screen to a staff and payment will be confirmed!

Please note that there will be no change when you use electric coupon either.

What you can’t do with the coupons

You can’t exchange the coupons with cash You will not get refund when you want to return the item which bought with coupon You can’t receive your change You can’t exchange your coupons with other destination’s coupons If the total travel cost is under 3,334 yen, you will not get the coupons

These coupons are aimed to contribute to the local economy so it has to be consumed in the destination, for example, you can’t pay tax or utility bills with the coupons, and you can’t buy prepaid card or gift cards.

You may wonder if you can use the coupons at the supermarket or convenience store, and the answer is technically yes, but it is up to the local store. For example, if the local convenience store at your destination has the sticker/flyer on the front, you can use it. But please remember, it’s not applied to every convenience store in Japan, so it might be a low chance.

Let’s use the coupons on something you can only buy/do at your destination!

