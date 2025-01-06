Ten New Attractions and Accommodations Opening in Tokyo 2025!

Writer’s profile Karina James is a native of Antigua and Barbuda. She resides in Tokyo and works as a cat butler, pre-school teacher and writer/editor. She’s open to trying any hobby at least once as long as it does not involve ice or snow. Lover of all things snack-related, she adores her friends’ gifts of chocolates and TOUGH gummies. Her dream is to move to Iceland after Japan and swim in the hot springs in her free time.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Tokyo is a vibrant city that is constantly evolving, and 2025 promises an exciting lineup of new attractions and accommodations! As a long-term Tokyo resident, it never ceases to amaze me how fast the city seems to transform overnight. From cultural hubs to luxurious stays, here is everything you need to know about the new openings in Tokyo 2025. Perfect for international and domestic tourists, these spots will highlight the city’s innovative charm and timeless traditions.

1. Ginza Sony Park

The newly revamped Ginza Sony Park is set to become a hub of art, culture, and innovation in the heart of Ginza! Visitors can enjoy interactive installations, pop-up stores, and art exhibits. The opening event “Sony Park Exhibition 2025” on Sunday, January 26, 2025, will blend the six business segments of the Sony Group—video games, music, movies, entertainment technologies, semiconductors, and finance— and will also feature six artists. It is a perfect spot for tourists to experience the dynamic energy of Tokyo’s most famous shopping district. Whether you are exploring for an afternoon or just passing through, this attraction is sure to impress!

Ginza Sony Park

2. teamLab Planets Tokyo DMM

teamLab is an innovative attraction that offers visitors the chance to walk through glowing digital landscapes and interactive art installations. Families and art enthusiasts alike will find this to be a highlight of their Tokyo adventure! As a fan myself, I was so happy to learn that TeamLab is expanding its beloved immersive exhibits with exciting new additions, including “Athletics Forest” and “Forest Planets” on January 22, 2025. Athletics Forest is a more physically demanding interactive experience while Forest Planets is a learning experience that requires a smart phone to participate. Make sure to book tickets in advance to secure your spot!

teamLab Planets Tokyo DMM

3. Toranomon Alcea Tower

Set to redefine the skyline, Toranomon Alcea Tower will be a mixed-use space featuring retail, restaurants, and office facilities throughout its 34 floors. There will be a large entrance lobby on the 2nd floor, a conference room and shared office on the 3rd floor, and a sky lobby and sky lounge on the 22nd floor! Opening in February 2025, its sleek and futuristic design makes it an architectural standout in Tokyo’s business district. A short walk from Toranomon Hills Station and Toranomon Station, take the opportunity to experience the variety of dining and shopping within the tower!

4. Takanawa Gateway City

Takanawa Gateway City is a visionary urban development project by JR East that integrates technology, green spaces, and retail. Their concept involves making innovative connections among people, nature, and technology. One feature will be 53Playable Park, a 1-km-long playground that includes the futuristic Takanawa Gateway Station on the Yamanote Line. Expect beautifully landscaped areas, high-end shopping, and a variety of dining options to suit all tastes. From March 2025, visit Takanawa Gateway City to become immersed in the future of nature-inspired urban design!

Takanawa Gateway City

5. Giants Town Stadium

If you are a baseball fan, rejoice! The new Giants Town Stadium, opening on Saturday, March 1, 2025, is designed for maximum entertainment, featuring world-class facilities for sports and concerts. The opening ceremony will feature a baseball game between the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and the Tokyo Giants! There will be other events such as a running festival, craft fair and real escape game, which will be announced later. A 15-minute walk from Keio Yomiuriland Station or Inagi Station, the stadium promises an unforgettable experience for sports enthusiasts visiting Tokyo. Be sure to check the schedule for games and unique events!

Giants Town Stadium

6. Fairmont Tokyo

Opening its doors on July 1, 2025, bookings are already available at the Fairmont Tokyo, the newest addition to Tokyo Bay’s luxury accommodation scene! Offering breathtaking views, 317 guest rooms and suites, a world-class spa, and exceptional dining options, it’s perfect for travelers seeking a lavish stay. Guests can also enjoy direct access to waterfront attractions and nearby shopping areas like Ginza and Roppongi. This hotel is poised to become a favorite for international tourists seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience!

Fairmont Tokyo

7. LaLa Terrace Kita-ayase

Located in the Kita-ayase area, LaLa Terrace is set to be a vibrant shopping and lifestyle destination from June 2025! With trendy boutiques, cozy cafes, and family-friendly amenities, it offers something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy leisurely shopping or relax in beautifully designed common areas. It will be a perfect escape for those looking to experience Tokyo’s suburban charm. Until this lifestyle center opens, check out LaLa Terrace Tokyo Bay in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, accessible by train to Minami-Funabashi Station on the JR Keiyo Line and Musashino Line.

LaLa Terrace Kita-ayase

8. TOYOTA Arena TOKYO

In Aomi, Odaiba, TOYOTA Arena TOKYO is set to be one of the most advanced venues in the city, hosting concerts, sporting events, and exhibitions. With state-of-the-art acoustics and visuals, every event promises to be a spectacular experience! Scheduled to open in Fall 2025, The arena also offers gourmet food options and spacious seating for an elevated visitor experience. Don’t miss out on checking the event calendar during your trip!

TOYOTA Arena TOKYO

9. Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena

Situated at the location of the former Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, the new Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena (tentative name) is scheduled to open in 2025 as an ice rink for both amateur and professional skaters. Visitors can enjoy public ice-skating sessions, professional competitions such as figure skating and ice hockey, and seasonal events. Even beginners are welcome! With state-of-the-art facilities, the arena’s modern design and expanded seating make it a more enjoyable experience for all attendees. Whether you’re skating or spectating, this venue is sure to impress!

10. FuFu Tokyo

Opened in July 2023, FuFu Tokyo in Shinjuku, Tokyo is set to redefine luxury with its unique blend of traditional Japanese ryokan aesthetics and Italian cuisine. Shinjuku, though exciting, can become overwhelming after a long day of activities. FuFu Tokyo offers guests a tranquil escape with elegant tatami-floored rooms and subdued lighting. They have a variety of courses to choose from, with the FuFu Bamboo Course looking particularly delectable with colorful lotus root chip salad, beef skirt steak and gelato. For those seeking a serene yet centrally located retreat, FuFu Tokyo is a must!

FuFu Tokyo

Tokyo 2025 is set to amaze with its blend of innovation, tradition, and luxury. Whether you’re exploring cultural hubs, enjoying futuristic attractions, or relaxing in high-end accommodations, there’s something for everyone. Start planning your trip now to experience these exciting new additions firsthand!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!