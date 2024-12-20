10 Best Observatories in Tokyo

The Tokyo skyline is a mesmerizing blend of tradition and modernity, best appreciated at the incredible observation decks that are accessible by the public. Skyscrapers are a common sight but stunning views from on high are a bit harder to find. That’s what makes observation decks so popular. Visitors and locals cannot help but marvel at the shimmering city lights. From ultra-modern towers to government buildings, this guide covers the best places to experience Tokyo from above. Whether you’re looking for free observation decks or premium experiences, these ten locations have something for everyone!

1. Tokyo Tower

A symbol of Tokyo, Tokyo Tower features two main observation decks offering breathtaking views of the city. The Main Deck (150 meters and ¥1,200 for adults) is ideal for panoramic shots, while the Top Deck (250 m and combo ticket at ¥3,300 for adults) provides a luxurious 360-degree panoramic experience with a guided tour. On clear days, you can even catch a glimpse of Mount Fuji. At night, the illuminated cityscape is particularly magical. The sky was overcast during my visit, but I was still able to see local landmarks like the Motoazabu Hills Forest Tower. Tokyo Tower also hosts seasonal events, making it a dynamic spot for visitors year-round.

Tokyo Tower

2. Tokyo Skytree

As the tallest structure in Japan at 634 meters, Tokyo Skytree is an architectural marvel. It boasts two observation decks: Tembo Deck (350 m and ¥2,100 for adults) and Tembo Galleria (450 m ¥3,100 for adults). The Tembo Deck boasts spacious glass windows and interactive screens, while the Tembo Galleria’s winding pathway offers a unique perspective of Tokyo. These decks provide a unique perspective on the city’s vast expanse and landmarks like the Sumida River.

Tokyo Skytree

3. Shibuya Sky

Located atop the Shibuya Scramble Square, Shibuya Sky (229 m and ¥2,200 for adults) is an open-air observation deck perfect for experiencing the buzz of Shibuya Scramble Crossing at a comfortable height. As one of Tokyo’s newer observatories, it offers a trendy vibe and unmatched photo opportunities, especially during sunset. Shibuya Scramble Square has many other things to do like shopping, dining and music shows. Check their website to see what experience when you visit!

Shibuya Sky

4. Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

A favorite among visitors seeking free entry to observation decks, the observatories at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (202 m) provide spectacular views of landmarks like Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower, and even Mount Fuji on clear days. There are two observation decks, one in each tower, both providing different perspectives of the city. At no cost, it is a budget-friendly choice for travelers exploring Shinjuku.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

5. Tokyo City View

Located in the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, Tokyo City View (238 m) offers an indoor observation deck (¥2,000 for adults) with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open-air Sky Deck (¥2,500 for adults). This location combines breathtaking views of Tokyo from above with exciting cultural exhibits, making it a must-visit for art and architecture lovers. It is also one of the best places to eat in Tokyo, thanks to the restaurants nearby.

Tokyo City View

6. Yebisu Garden Place Tower Tokyo Observation Deck

The free observation deck at Yebisu Garden Place Tower (160 m) is an underrated gem. Located on the 38th floor, it offers a tranquil escape with unobstructed views of Shinjuku and Tokyo Tower. It’s less crowded than other observatories, providing a serene viewing experience. Nearby restaurants and cafes add to the experience, making it a relaxed yet rewarding stop.

Yebisu Garden Place Tower Tokyo Observation Deck

7. Caretta Shiodome Sky View

Tucked away in the Caretta Shiodome complex, this free observation deck is an excellent spot to enjoy stunning views of Tokyo Bay, Rainbow Bridge, and beyond. Caretta Shiodome Sky View is an excellent stop for those looking to pair sightseeing with dining, as the building houses several high-end restaurants. Visit during the evening to catch the illuminated cityscape.

Caretta Shiodome Sky View

8. Fuji Television Building

The futuristic design of the Fuji Television Building attracts many visitors, but its spherical observation deck (123 m) called “Hachitama” on the 25th floor is equally impressive. Located in Odaiba, this deck has a 270-degree view that offers a unique perspective of the Rainbow Bridge and waterfront areas, making it a favorite among photography enthusiasts.

Fuji Television Building

9. Tembo Park Sunshine 60 Observatory

Located in Ikebukuro, the Tembo Park Sunshine 60 Observatory (251 m and up to ¥1,200 for adults) provides immersive viewing experience. This indoor observation deck features interactive displays and breathtaking sights of Tokyo, with Mount Fuji visible on clear days. For further viewing, Tentai Park offers events where visitors can view astronomical phenomena all year round.

Tembo Park Sunshine 60 Observatory

10. Bunkyo Civic Center Sky View Lounge

Known as the “viewing ship,” the Bunkyo Civic Center is home to one of the best free observation decks in Tokyo, the Sky View Lounge (105 m). It offers a calm and quiet environment to admire landmarks like Mt Tsukuba and the Koishikawa Botanical Garden without the crowds.

Bunkyo Civic Center Sky View Lounge

From iconic structures like Tokyo Tower and Skytree to lesser-known gems like the Bunkyo Civic Center Sky View Lounge and Caretta Shiodome Sky View, Tokyo’s observatories offer unforgettable views. Whether you’re hunting for free or affordable observation decks or luxurious spots to see Tokyo from above, these locations are sure to leave you in awe!

