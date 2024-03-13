10 Best Things to do in Meguro in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Meguro Ward stands out as an area with unique charm in the heart of Tokyo, offering a plethora of captivating attractions for foreign visitors. Here, the seamless harmony between tradition and modernity creates an enchanting atmosphere, and the entire cityscape exudes a distinct allure. Historical landmarks, the beauty of nature, and the warm ambiance of the local community draw in both locals and visitors alike. For those with a penchant for culinary delights, Meguro boasts a variety of restaurants and cafes that not only complement the scenic surroundings but also provide a diverse culinary experience. From dishes utilizing locally sourced ingredients to a fusion of flavors representing different countries, the culinary scene elevates the expectations of food enthusiasts. read along as we delve into the diversity and uniqueness that captivates people, presenting the best charming spots in Meguro that showcase its multifaceted allure!

1. Meguro River

The Meguro River echoes with a spectacular view of cherry blossoms along its 4-kilometer stretch. In spring, the cherry blossoms bloom vigorously, attracting many cherry blossom enthusiasts. And when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom, food stalls appear and visitors can enjoy delicious gourmet food in a festival-like atmosphere. Even after the cherry blossoms have withered, the Meguro River still has much to offer. In winter, the illumination of some 380,000 pink LED bulbs catches the eye, making a “cherry blossoms in winter” kind of spectacle. These wonderful events are the perfect opportunity to share the beauty of cherry blossoms and illumination with your loved ones.

2. Meguro Ryusenji Temple

Ryusenji, known as Meguro Fudoson, a renowned Buddhist temple, is hailed as the oldest Fudo pilgrimage site in the vibrant Kanto region. Legend has it that the revered Jikaku Daishi, in a transformative act, tossed a sacred implement known as “tokko (vajra)” leading to the emergence of a perennial spring. This life-sustaining water continues to flow gracefully, forming the enchanting “Tokko Waterfall”. Immerse yourself in the temple’s mystical aura during the monthly fair on the 28th, a bustling event drawing a diverse crowd of intrigued visitors. Explore the hidden beauty and sacred traditions of Meguro Fudoson for an unforgettable experience.

Official Website: Meguro Ryusenji Temple

3. Meguro Parasitological Museum

Meguro Parasitological Museum is the only museum in Japan dedicated to parasites that offers a unique and quirky experience when visiting, and is free of admission. The museum displays a collection of parasites that we (may) encounter in various aspects of our lives, with approximately 300 specimens and related materials in jars, and its detailed exhibits truly allow visitors to explore the world of parasites in depth. And the museum store offers a lineup of original parasite-designed goods. This is a must-see spot for those seeking a souvenir that is a little different!

Official Website: Meguro Parasitological Museum

4. Meguro History Museum

Meguro History Museum is a treasure trove of attractions filled with the drama of Meguro. It is a museum that unravels how the topography, nature, and geographical conditions have changed, and how people have developed their lifestyles in Meguro. From the Stone Age to the present day, Meguro’s history and the lives of its people are vividly displayed through the materials on display. Even in the museum’s compact space, visitors can see how much the lifestyle of Meguro has changed over the years. Meguro History Museum is a place where one can feel the vibrancy of the Meguro community; an adventure that brings you into contact with its charms will surely lead to new discoveries and impressions.

Official Website: Meguro History Museum

5. Torishiki

Torishiki is a masterful chicken restaurant in Meguro, Tokyo. In 2010, Torishiki became the first yakitori restaurant in the world to receive a Michelin star. It has become a popular destination for reservations from all over the world. The chicken is meticulously grilled close over a high flame, a method which concentrates the flavor and brings out the best of the ingredients; this method is the essence of Torishiki. Your dining experience here will be an invitation to a new level of chicken cuisine.

Official Website: Torishiki

6. Marquis Maeda Old Western Style House

The former Maeda family’s main residence in Meguro was built with the utmost luxury by Toshinari Maeda, the 16th head of the Maeda family and lord of the Kaga domain. The building is a fusion of what was the latest technology of the time, and the design, heating, and electrical systems are delicate and sophisticated. While Western influences remain strong, the glamorous and elegant aristocratic culture of Japan at that time is still alive. A visit to the house provides an excellent opportunity to experience the harmony of historical opulence and refined technology, and to experience the Japanese interpretation of beauty. Enjoy a moment of luxury beyond time and space at the former Maeda family’s main residence.

Official Website: Marquis Maeda Old Western Style House

7. Himonya Catholic Church

Like the shrines and temples spread throughout Japan, Christian churches are also scattered throughout the country. Among them, the Catholic Himonya Church (Salesian Church), located in Himonya, Meguro-ku, has a proud presence. The Catholic faith took root in the area soon after the war, and the present cathedral was completed in 1954 with dedicated cooperation from within and without. The cathedral seats about 400 people and its 36-meter bell tower looks up to the sky. The interior is lavishly decorated with beauty, and the atmosphere is solemn and moving. Spend a special moment in a place where the depths of faith and aesthetic appeal meet.

Official Website: Himonya Catholic Church

8. Nakameguro Park

Nakameguro Park was established in March 2002 as the pride of Meguro Ward, and has since become a favorite place for relaxation and recreation for local residents. Of particular note is the Flower and Greenery Study Hall. Here, horticultural courses and nature craft workshops are held on an irregular basis inside the hall, and are wonderful experiences to deepen one’s understanding of nature. A refreshing stroll in this lush oasis of greenery in the heart of the city is also recommended. Leaving the hustle and bustle of everyday life behind and enjoying a pleasant time in the park surrounded by nature will surely give you new vitality.

Official Website: Nakameguro Park

9. Meguro Sky Garden

Meguro Sky Garden is a park with an abstract and unique atmosphere, and is recommended for those who want to enjoy an unusual activity in the city. This doughnut-shaped park extends over the rooftop of Ohashi Junction, connecting the Metropolitan Expressway and the Yamanote Tunnel. Beautiful seasonal flowers and grasses soothe visitors, and from the observation deck you can see the city of Meguro and, on clear days, even the admission is free, and even in the event of rain, there is a covered area where you can still enjoy your time. Forget the hustle and bustle of the city and spend a special moment in a different space.

Official Website: Meguro Sky Garden

10. Starbucks Roastery Tokyo

Starbucks Roastery Tokyo is a special installment of the Starbucks franchise. This location is the only one of its kind in Japan, and was the second one built after the original in Seattle, WA in the US. This massive establishment provides guests with a full bean-to-cup experience. Here you can watch the beans be roasted and packaged, as well as experience various brewing methods and signature beverages. Each of the 4 floors offers a unique experience, from an exquisite bar at the top and to a bountiful merchandise area. For Starbucks fans, this is the place to enjoy the top of the line experience.

Official Website: Starbucks Roastery Tokyo

And there you have it, some of the most captivating spots in Meguro; were there any places that caught your interest? Meguro Ward stands out as a charming area of Tokyo, offering a diverse array of attractions to visitors and locals alike. The coexistence of tradition and contemporary fun, coupled with the enjoyment of beautiful nature and exquisite cuisine, makes Meguro a delightful experience. While immersing yourself in Japanese culture and customs, you’ll also feel the unique ambiance that Meguro has to offer. A stay in Meguro goes beyond the visible landscapes, allowing you to explore the hidden history and experience the warmth of the local community. We encourage you to take a stroll through the streets of Meguro and personally encounter its allure.