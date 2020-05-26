Top 10 Historical Sites You Should Not Miss in Tokyo!

Introduction

Tokyo, the capital of Japan with the extraordinary large population, is the very center of everything in this country. It is full of the cutting-edge technologies and the modern skyscrapers representing the continuous growth of the economy.

On the other hand, there are a number of historical sites which offer a valuable opportunity to learn about the history of the urban area, and what it has been through until it finally realized the successful development.

In this article, we will introduce top 10 historical sites that you should not miss in Tokyo!

1. Tokyo Imperial Palace

Tokyo Imperial Palace is an official residence for the emperor of Japan and the imperial family. It is located on the site of the old Edo castle, where the Tokugawa shogunate was established and ruled the entire country with its incomparable political power during the Edo era. Apart from the main residence, there are a number of historical structures such as administrative offices where the emperor performs the duties. Some parts of the palace is open to the public, and you can enjoy a relaxing walk in the huge park called Kokyo Gaien National Garden.

2. Sensoji Temple

Sensoji Temple is a Buddhist temple in Asakusa, Tokyo. It is known as the oldest temple in Tokyo with the long history dating back to 628. It once belonged to the Tendai sect, but became independent later. It is often listed among the top 10 temples to visit on New Year’s Day to make wishes for the year, and often selected as one of the main destinations for school trip of junior high and high school students. The giant red lantern hanging on the main gate is an iconic symbol, and you will see a lot of tourist take pictures of it. Once you enter the gate, there are a number of lively small stalls along the main street leading to the main temple. They sell traditional Japanese foods and small products suitable for souvenir!

【Opening Hours】 6 am-5pm, 6:30 am-5 pm (Oct. – Mar.)

3. Edo Tokyo Museum

Edo Tokyo Museum opened in 2005, and this is exactly where you can learn the transition of the history and culture from the Edo era to the current Tokyo.

The museum consists of 7 floors and 1 basement, and each of them are filled with a large selection of exhibits which help you understand the ordinary life of people back in the old days during the Edo era. One of the highlights of the museum is a half-size model of a famous bridge called Nihon-bashi, which was once an iconic wooden bridge connecting the Edo area with the other regions around Japan. The actual bridge has been replaced with the concrete one, but visitors still can observe the reproduced details at the museum.

【Opening Hours】 9:30 am-5:30 pm, 9:30 am-9:30 pm (on Saturdays)

※closed on Mondays

【Admissions】￥600 (adult),￥480 (university/ college/ vocational student),￥300 (junior high/ high school student/ over 65 years old)

Free (elementary school student and under)

4. Shinjuku Gyoen







Shinjuku Gyoen is a huge park and garden which is located between Shinjuku and Shibuya ward. There used to be a private Samurai residence during the Edo era, and later opened to the public as a national park in 1949. The garden has a distinctive appearance with a mixture of three different styles including the traditional Japanese garden, English landscape, and a French formal. It is also famous as a cherry blossom viewing spot, and get crowded with visitors to admire the thousand cherry blossoms in bloom during the spring season!

【Opening Hours】 9 am- (※the closing time varies depending on season)

Please visit their website for more information

【Admission】￥500 (adult) ,￥250 (high school student/ over 65 years old)

Free (junior high school student and under)

5. Yushima Tenmangu

Yushima Tenmangu is a Shinto shrine situated in Bunkyo ward. It was established in 458 and dedicated to Sugawarano Michizane, who has been revered and respected as the god of learning over centuries in Japan. During the entrance examination season, students flock there to pray for good results and successfully passing the entrance exams to get into schools they are aiming for.

It is also known as a plum blossom viewing spot, and the plum trees standing by the shrine offers a peaceful time for visitors. The flower may look similar to the cherry blossoms, but you will find slight differences in its color and the number of petals.

【Opening Hours】 6 am-8 pm

6. Meiji Shrine (Meiji Jingu)

Meiji Shrine is another Shinto shrine which was established in 1920. It is dedicated to the emperor Meiji and his wife, and is also recognized as the most visited shrine on New Year’s Day in Japan. For people surviving in the busy, stressful society in the metropolitan city, it offers a peaceful time and plays a vital role to preserve the traditional aspect of the country.

The shrine is situated in a huge forest, and once you go through the entrance gate, you will be impressed by the plenty of nature and a deep forest surrounding the path leading to the main shrine. The sacred atmosphere takes away your exhaustion, and you can’t easily believe that you are in the heart of the biggest city in Japan.

【Opening Hours】It varies depending on each month

7. Kyu-Iwasaki-tei Garden

Kyu-Iwasaki-Tei was used as a private residence for Iwasaki Family, which founded Mitsubishi group and recognized as a successful family during the Meiji era. The three remaining original structures are designated as National Important Cultural Property, and the huge garden represents a fusion of Japanese and Western style of gardens. The Western-style building and a small billiard house were designed by Josiah Conder, a famous British architect who was hired by the Meiji government and got involved in designing a number of notable structures.

【Opening Hours】 9 am-5 pm

【Admissions】￥400 (general),￥200 (over 65 years old)

※Free for elementary school students & junior high school students in Tokyo

8. Yasukuni Shrine

Yasukini Shrine is a Shinto Shrine in Chiyoda ward in Tokyo. It was established in 1869 in accordance with an order and will of the Emperor Meij. He strongly hoped to build the shrine in order to console the spirits of those who lost their lives in several wars during and after the Meiji era. The name Yasukuni refers to a peaceful country, and it is served as a commemorative place to tell the achievement of lost people down to the next generations. Some might have an impression on the shrine strongly related to the religious or political aspect, but it is widely visited by ordinary tourists as well. It gives you an opportunity to appreciate the current peaceful world, and realize the tragedy that war can bring to our society.

【Opening Time】 6 am (year-round)

【Closing Time】 6 pm (from Mar. – Oct.), 5 pm (from Nov. – Feb.)

9. Akasaka Palace

Akasaka palace was built in 1909 as a residence for the Crown prince. It is currently used as the official state guest house to welcome and accommodate world-class guests and leaders while they stay in Japan. It was designated as National Treasure of Japan in 2009. The stunning design of the main building resembles the Buckingham Palace, and you can participate in a special tour taking you to the inside of the building, where a number of valuable exhibits are placed.

(※Opening hours & Admissions are available in the website above)

10. Tokyo Tower

Our final destination is Tokyo Tower, which has been undoubtedly loved as a landmark in Tokyo since its establishment in 1957. It is the second tallest structure in Japan, and has two observation decks offering a stunning view of the entire city of Tokyo. On the lower floors, there is a large shopping complex called Foot Town, where you can walk around to get some food and souvenirs. As Tokyo Skytree, the other new landmark structure has been attracting more tourists, it is relatively less crowded and enjoyable at any time.

【Observation Deck Opening Hours】 Main Deck: 9 am-11 pm ,Top Deck Tour: 9 am～10:45 pm

【Admissions】Main Deck :￥1,200, Top Deck Tour :￥2,800 (online ticket)/￥3,000 (ticket counter)

Don’t forget to check out our private tour!

If you need some help to organize your trip to Tokyo, you should definitely check out our private tour including English guide. We’re glad to help you make your trip to Tokyo a safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memory!

1. Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

Enjoy our private walking tour in Tokyo with our knowledgeable guide!

Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours) - JapanWonderTravel.com First, we will meet you at your hotel, then take you to the Tsukiji Fish Market and let you enjoy the atmosphere of the world’s biggest fish market. After that,

2. Tokyo 4–Hour HIGHLIGHTS Private Walking Tour [Pick 2, Imperial Palace, Meiji Shrine, and Asakusa]

A 4-hour long short tour is also available with two tourist spots based on your request!

Tokyo 4–Hour HIGHLIGHTS Private Walking Tour [Pick 2, Imperial Palace, Meiji Shrine, and Asakusa] - JapanWonderTravel.com See two of Tokyo’s major landmarks on a 4–hour private tour. You can choose two places among three locations like the Imperial Palace, the Meiji Shrine and

3. Tokyo Private Tour [Customized, 4 Hours]

Please let us help you plan your memorable stay in Tokyo with a flexible itinerary. The duration of private tour can be chosen from 4 up to 10 hours, and the details of the itinerary is all up to you! We are happy to customize the tour based on your requests.

Tokyo Private Tour [Customized, 4 Hours] - JapanWonderTravel.com Explore the sights of Tokyo on a 4 – 10 hour long custom private tour with a professional knowledgeable guide. Customize your itinerary according to your

Conclusion

It is true that what many foreign tourists expect Tokyo is a modern, urban city with advanced technologies. It is actually among the fastest growing cities in the world, but if you pay a little more attention to other aspects, you will discover something hidden in the historical spot as well.

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!