Osaka World Expo

The Osaka Expo (Osaka-Kansai Expo), to be held in 2025, is a major event that will attract attention from around the world. The Expo will be a special opportunity for the international community to come together to showcase the latest developments in culture, technology, and the arts, and to combine diverse ideas and creativity. Osaka, a city steeped in Japanese history and tradition, combines its unique culture with a modern appeal. For foreign visitors to Japan, the Expo will be an excellent opportunity to gain a deeper understanding and experience world culture. Each country’s pavilions will showcase its unique culture, food, and technology, providing visitors with new discoveries and excitement. In addition, a variety of events and activities are scheduled during the Osaka Expo, offering a diverse program for families and friends to enjoy together. In this article, we will introduce wonderful things about the Osaka Expo.

About the Expo and it’s History

World Expositions are international events registered with the Bureau International d’Expositions (BIE), headquartered in Paris, France, in accordance with the Convention on International Expositions. It is known as a place where countries from all over the world participate and exhibit their cutting-edge technologies and diverse cultures. The first World Expo was held in London, England in 1851, and the Crystal Palace, a symbol of the Industrial Revolution, decorated the venue. Japan first participated in the Paris Expo in 1867, followed by the first World Expo in Osaka in 1970. Since then, Japan has hosted a total of five World Expos, attracting attention from around the world. 2025 will see the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which will be held under the theme “Designing a Future Society that Shines with Life”. Under this theme, visitors to the Expo will have the rare opportunity to experience Japan’s cutting-edge technology, traditional culture, and new approach to the global environment.

Location and Dates

Yumeshima, a man-made island in Osaka Bay, will be the site of the Osaka-Kansai Expo for six months from April 13 to October 13, 2025. Approximately 160 countries and regions from around the world are scheduled to participate in the Expo, which will cover an area of about 155 hectares. Although relatively compact, the venue is half the size of the 1970 Osaka Expo, and is expected to offer visitors a wide variety of exhibitions and events, providing them with profound impressions and new discoveries.

Official Website: Osaka Expo 2025

Important Things, Best Reasons to Attend

The 21st century World Expo is a dynamic global festival that will open a new vision for the world. The Expo has set a new stage for “problem-solving,” in which participating countries go beyond mere displays of national power to demonstrate their joint aspirations for solving global issues. By bringing together people from different cultures and backgrounds to deepen mutual understanding, the seeds of innovation for the future will be born. The Expo is also a platform for the world to see the best of technology and art that humanity has to offer. Spectators from around the world will be treated to an intellectually engaging adventure filled with innovative discoveries and inspiring experiences. More than just an exhibition, what the Expo offers is the key to unlocking a new era with the potential to change the world.

Things to do nearby

The Great Roof Ring, the symbol of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, represents bringing together in one day a world divided by the new coronavirus disaster and other factors, as a place to show unity once again in the face of the challenges the world is facing. This magnificent structure, which symbolizes the Osaka-Kansai Expo’s philosophy of “finding unity in diversity,” will be the core attraction of the Expo and is sure to captivate visitors. In the corporate pavilions, 13 companies, including Panasonic and Yoshimoto Kogyo, will present their own exhibits. Bandai Namco will present the world of “Mobile Suit Gundam” to enthusiastic fans. Meanwhile, the Japan Gas Association will offer visitors surprises and fun through a “ghost”-themed participatory attraction. In addition, the Swiss pavilion will embody the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by flaunting the lightest spherical architecture in Expo history, inspiring audiences around the world.

Convenient or nearby Accommodations

Here is a list of hotels near the Osaka Expo in the coming year. If you are wondering where to stay, please feel free to refer to this list!

Candeo Hotels OSAKA KISHIBE

Candeo Hotels Osaka Kishibe is the ideal place to stay for visitors to Japan when you enjoy Osaka Expo. Conveniently located only 10 minutes from Shin-Osaka Station, the hotel offers a relaxing environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city center. The hotel has a spacious Japanese open-air bath where you can spend a blissful time healing your body and soul. We especially recommend the breakfast served at Candeo Hotels. You can enjoy a breakfast that reflects the Japanese culinary culture, using seasonal ingredients, handmade and carefully prepared.

Official Website: Candeo Hotels OSAKA KISHIBE

Senri-Hankyu Hotel Osaka

Senri Hankyu Hotel stands just a short 5-minute stroll from Senri-Chuo Station, nestled amidst serene greenery in a tranquil mansion-style setting. What attracts guests to the hotel is the serene atmosphere of the building and the beautiful courtyard where birds can be heard chirping. The hotel has two charming restaurants. The buffet restaurant, where the bright morning sun shines through, offers a rich breakfast buffet. The breakfast menu of the famous Japanese restaurant Tsuruya is also offered. Tsuruya’s traditional pancake porridge is particularly recommended with Nara Prefecture’s Yoshino-kudzu. International visitors to Japan will be able to fully enjoy the taste and culture of Japan.

Official Website: Senri-Hankyu Hotel Osaka

I have written about ten things you should not miss at the Osaka Expo in this article. Were there any that caught your interest or that you would like to experience? An international event such as the Expo provides a special experience that cannot be had in everyday life. The unique culture and technology introduced at each country’s pavilion and the hospitality unique to Osaka will give visitors unforgettable memories. The Osaka Expo is more than just a tourist attraction; it is also an opportunity to deepen international exchange and understanding. By meeting people from many different countries and learning about different cultures, you are sure to broaden your worldview. I sincerely hope that all participants will spend time with smiles on their faces and share a wonderful time with new discoveries.

