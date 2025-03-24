Goshuin: Where To Find The Perfect Japanese Souvenir!

Writer’s profile Karina James is a native of Antigua and Barbuda. She resides in Tokyo and works as a cat butler, pre-school teacher and writer/editor. She’s open to trying any hobby at least once as long as it does not involve ice or snow. Lover of all things snack-related, she adores her friends’ gifts of chocolates and TOUGH gummies. Her dream is to move to Iceland after Japan and swim in the hot springs in her free time.

What is Goshuin?

Goshuin or “red stamps” are beautiful calligraphic stamps given at temples and shrines across Japan. These stamps, written in elegant brush strokes, are the perfect keepsake to commemorate your visit. They are steeped in tradition and reflect the deep spiritual culture of Japan. Each goshuin is unique, making it a truly special souvenir!

Getting a goshuin is simple. Visit a temple or shrine and locate the goshuin counter, often labeled “御収印所” (Goshuin-sho). Offer a small fee, usually 300-500 yen, and hand over your stamp book. You will receive a beautifully hand-drawn goshuin featuring the temple or shrine’s name, the date, and other decorative elements. Goshuin can be collected at most temples and shrines in Japan. Major religious sites often have unique designs, while smaller, less-visited spots might offer rare finds. It is a delightful way to explore the country’s spiritual landmarks.

A goshuin-cho or “stamp book” is essential for collecting goshuin. You can purchase one at temples, shrines, or specialty stores. These books come in a variety of designs, from traditional patterns to modern styles. Be sure to bring your goshuin-cho when visiting temples and shrines, it is a wonderful way to preserve your memories.

Beautiful Goshuin Around Tokyo

Asagaya Shinmeigu Shrine

Located in the charming Tokyo neighborhood of Asagaya, Asagaya Shinmeigu Shrine offers goshuin that are both colorful and intricate. The designs often include seasonal motifs, making each visit a unique experience. In addition to goshuin, the shrine offers “Yakuyoku” prayers to ward off bad luck, “Obi-no-iwai” celebration for healthy pregnancies, and “Shichigosan” to celebrate three-year-old boys and girls, five-year-old boys, and seven-year-old girls. The shrine is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is a 2-minute walk from JR Asagaya Station North Exit.

Asagaya Shinmeigu Shrine

Kaneiji Temple

Situated in Ueno, Toeizan Kaneiji Temple’s goshuin is known for its bold calligraphy and historical significance. There are seven goshuin counters at this temple complex and one at Asamayama Kannon-do in Gunma prefecture. This temple, once part of the Tokugawa shogunate’s family temple complex, provides a meaningful addition to your collection. It is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and is accessible via a 10-minute walk from Uguisudani Station.

Kaneiji Temple

Koenji Hikawa Shrine

A hidden gem in Tokyo, Koenji Hikawa Shrine features goshuin with delicate designs that reflect the shrine’s serene atmosphere. It is a must-visit for those seeking a quieter spot in the bustling city. In addition to goshuin, visitors can purchase various amulets, engraved wooden tablets, “omamori” charms, and skincare talismans. The shrine is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and is about a 2-minute walk from Koenji Station.

Koenji Hikawa Shrine

Kokonoe Shrine

This shrine offers a goshuin with an artistic touch, showcasing the beauty of traditional Japanese calligraphy. There are many types of goshuin available, such as the Sacred Tree Stamps, Nine Lucky Gods Good Luck Goshuin Charm and Kuyo Goshuin. Kokonoe Shrine’s peaceful surroundings make it a delightful place to visit and collect stamps. The shrine is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and is accessible by Kokusai Kogyo Bus from the East Exit of JR Keihin Tohoku Line Kawaguchi Station.

Kokonoe Shrine

Omiya Hachiman Shrine

Omiya Hachiman Shrine goshuin are made of handmade washi paper that is durable and kind to the environment. The shrine often updates its goshuin designs to reflect seasonal themes. During the Omiya Tenmangu Shrine festival, held on the 25th of every month, limited edition goshuin stamps are available for purchase! It is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and is a 7-minute walk from Nishi-Eifuku Station on the Keio Inokashira Line.

Omiya Hachiman Shrine

Fujisan Hongu Sengen-taisha Shrine

Located near Mount Fuji, this shrine’s goshuin captures the majesty of Japan’s iconic mountain. It is a perfect keepsake for those exploring the Fuji area. During the opening period in July and August, priests award goshuin as well as talismans and amulets to visitors. The shrine is open from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM and is accessible via a 30-minute taxi ride from Shin-Fuji Station on the Shinkansen Line or 10-minute walk from Fujinomiya Station on the Minobu Line.

Fujisan Hongu Sengen-taisha Shrine

Gorgeous Goshuin Around Kyoto

Enjo-ji Temple

Enjo-ji Temple on Mount Ninjyuku offers beautifully detailed goshuin that feature delicate patterns and traditional calligraphy. Nestled in a tranquil setting, this temple is a hidden treasure for collectors! The temple is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and can be reached via Nara Kotsu bus from JR/Kintetsu Nara Station.

Enjo-ji Temple

Toyokuni Shrine

This shrine is dedicated to the famous warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and its goshuin reflects the historical significance of the site. The bold and elegant design is a standout addition to any stamp book. They offer regular ink-written red goshuin, limited-edition paper red goshuin and original stamp books. The shrine is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and is a 10-minute walk from Shichijo Station on the Keihan Main Line.

Toyokuni Shrine

Ninnaji Shrine

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ninnaji Shrine offers goshuin that exude sophistication and tradition. Its serene atmosphere enhances the experience of collecting such a meaningful souvenir. The shrine is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (March to November) or 4:30 PM (December to February) and is a 30–40-minute train ride from Osaka Station and a 10-minute bus ride on City Bus #26 from Emmachi Station.

Ninnaji Shrine

Zuishin-in Temple

Zuishin-in Temple is known for its intricate goshuin designs, often featuring seasonal flowers and unique motifs. The goshuin for purchase include the Zuishin-in Temple stamp and the Kyoto Thirteen Buddhas Sacred Site stamp. Zuishin-in Temple is a lovely spot to visit, especially during Kyoto’s cherry blossom or autumn foliage seasons! The temple is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and is about a 5-minute walk from Ono Station on the Kyoto Municipal Subway.

Zuishin-in Temple

With its rich tradition and unique artistry, goshuin collecting is an enriching way to connect with Japan’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Whether you are exploring bustling Tokyo or historic Kyoto, these beautiful stamps make the perfect souvenir to cherish for years to come. So, grab your goshuin-cho and start your journey!

