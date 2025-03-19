10 Recommended Curry Places in Shimokitazawa

Writer’s profile Karina James is a native of Antigua and Barbuda. She resides in Tokyo and works as a cat butler, pre-school teacher and writer/editor. She’s open to trying any hobby at least once as long as it does not involve ice or snow. Lover of all things snack-related, she adores her friends’ gifts of chocolates and TOUGH gummies. Her dream is to move to Iceland after Japan and swim in the hot springs in her free time.

History of Shimokitazawa “Curry Town”

Shimokitazawa, a cultural hub in Tokyo, is widely recognized as “Curry Town” due to its impressive number of curry restaurants. The hip and bohemian area has embraced curry culture for decades, with a variety of styles ranging from traditional Japanese curry rice to Indian-inspired and spice-rich soup curries. Shimokitazawa is also known for its artsy, laid-back atmosphere, making it the perfect place to explore unique curry dishes while strolling through its vintage shops and retro cafes.

Shimokitazawa Curry Festival

Every October, Shimokitazawa hosts the Shimokitazawa Curry Festival, a highly anticipated event where participating restaurants serve exclusive festival-only curries. Cafes, izakayas, bars, and ramen shops take part too. Visitors can try mini portions of various curry dishes, making it a fantastic opportunity to sample a variety of flavors. From rich, hearty curries to spicy soup curries and even curry bread, the festival is a must-visit for any curry lover. There are also many curry-related prizes available for participants who collect the most stamps during the festival’s stamp rally. You can collect stamps by eating curry, buying sweets, shopping, and completing missions!

Must-Visit Curry Places

1. Nasu Oyaji Curry

One of the oldest curry spots in Shimokitazawa, Nasu Oyaji Curry has been serving delicious homemade curry since 1990. Their specialty is a rich, vegetable-based curry with a deep umami flavor, often featuring their signature eggplant topping. Kinako, vegetable, beef and chicken curries are very popular. They also have live music events, records and coffee for sale. The restaurant is open noon – 10:00 PM and is a 4-minute walk from Shimokitazawa.

2. PANNYA CAFE CURRY

PANNYA CAFE CURRY is famous for its delicate balance of spices and smooth, aromatic curry sauce. The stylish cafe setting provides a cozy environment to enjoy an elevated take on Indian curry. Menu options include maha cutlet curry, and the chicken and keema curry. You can choose from a wide selection of toppings and drinks. The restaurant is open 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM (Mon and Tue), 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM and 5:30 – 10:00 PM (Thu – Sun).

3. Oishii Karee

True to its name, Oishii Karee (or “Delicious Curry”) offers a variety of flavors, including spicy keema curry and classic Japanese-style curry rice. Their dishes feature fresh ingredients and bold spices. The restaurant is open 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM (closed on Mon) and is a 2-3-minute walk from Shimokitazawa Station.

4. Kyu Yamu Tei Shimokita So

With various locations around Tokyo, this restaurant specializes in authentic, slow-cooked curry dishes bursting with deep flavors. Their hearty curry bowls like the special mixed curry and the seasonal domestic pork cutlet curry are popular among locals and visitors alike! Customers also love their small dishes such as oyster achar and spiced grilled chicken breast. The restaurant is open 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM and 6:00 – 9:00 PM (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri), and 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM and 5:30 – 9:00 (Sat, Sun, public holidays). It’s a 7-minute walk from Shimokitazawa Station.

5. Curry Spice Gelateria KALPASI

A unique blend of curry and gelato flavors, Curry Spice Gelateria KALPASI is a must-visit for adventurous foodies looking for creative takes on curry cuisine. Their menu includes vegetable istu curry, bitter chicken curry, Nepali pork curry and chicken keema curry. The gelato is amazing, with innovative options like the cardamom pink grapefruit, lemongrass yogurt, tropical garam masala and spiced rooibos tea. The restaurant is open 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM (closed on Thu) and is a 2-minute walk from Shimokitazawa Station.

6. Hachigatsu Curry

Hachigatsu Curry is known for its deep, aromatic flavors and a focus on natural ingredients without additives. Their cozy atmosphere makes it a great place to unwind while enjoying a steaming bowl of their special Hachigatsu curry. Other curries such as mixed keema, shrimp and stewed hamburger. The operating hours are 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM (Mon – Fri) and 11:30 – 20:30 (Sat, Sun and public holidays).

7. Anjali

For those craving authentic Indian-style curry, Anjali offers a flavorful mix of spice-infused dishes. From rich butter chicken to hearty vegetarian curries, there’s something for every palate. Their opening hours are 12:00 – 3:00 PM (Mon, Tue), 12:00 – 3:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:30 PM (Thu, Fri), 12:00 – 3:30 PM and 6:00 – 8:30 PM (Sat, public holiday), and 12:00 – 3:30 PM (Sun).

8. Soup Curry and Dining ELVIS

Known for its delicious soup curry, ELVIS offers a flavorful broth-based curry filled with tender meats and fresh vegetables. The menu includes crispy chicken curry, lamb shabu curry and the delicious Hokkaido Mochi Pork Kakuni Curry. For dinner, they offer two ELVIS Dinner Course options. Their operating hours are 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM and 5:00-9:00 PM (Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri), and 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM (Sat, Sun, Holidays).

9. Magic Spice Tokyo Goten

Magic Spice is famous for its soul-warming soup curry, filled with a rich, spiced broth and an array of toppings. You can choose from seven different spiciness levels to customize your dish to your heart’s content. Soup curry options include chicken, seafood, hamburger steak and momo (Nepalese gyoza). Their Tokyo location is open from 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM and 5:30 – 11:00 PM (Mon, Thu, Fri) and 11:30 AM – 11:00 PM (Sat, Sun, public holidays), and is a 4-minute walk from Shimokitazawa Station.

10. Rojiura Curry SAMURAI. Shimokitazawa

SAMURAI is known for its vibrant, vegetable-packed soup curries. The deep flavors and healthy ingredients make it a favorite among health-conscious diners. The vegetables and rice are procured from Hokkaido farms with a high reputation for freshness and quality. Their dishes are made fresh daily without chemical seasonings, flour, or oil. Diners can choose the curry (such as chicken and 20 kinds of veggies, or braised pork belly and 12 kinds of veggies), soup base (regular, mild, coconut or mild coconut), spiciness level (0 to 10), and rice portion size. The restaurant is open from 11 AM – 3:30 PM and 5:30 – 9:00 PM (Mon-Fri) and 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Sat and Sun).

Shimokitazawa’s curry scene is as diverse and exciting as its vibrant streets. Whether you’re visiting during the Curry Festival or just exploring the area, these must-visit spots promise an unforgettable dining experience. Grab your spoon and get ready to enjoy some of the best curry dishes Tokyo has to offer!

