10 Animal Cafes You Have to Visit in Tokyo

Tokyo isn’t just a bustling metropolis—it’s also a wonderland for animal lovers! Whether you’re looking for the laid-back charm of capybaras, the playful energy of alpacas and Samoyeds, or the quirky company of pigs, cats, and even owls, Tokyo’s animal cafes offer a delightful escape from everyday life. In this guide, we’ll take you on a tour of 10 must-visit animal cafes so grab your camera and get ready for a fun-filled day out!

1. cafe capybara

If you’re looking for a chill vibe with some of the world’s friendliest rodents, cafe capybara is the place to be. The calm and sociable nature of these large rodents makes for a uniquely soothing experience as they lounge around in a cozy space. As you sip your coffee or tea, you’ll be treated to the sight of capybaras gently interacting with one another and occasionally with curious visitors, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. The interior design and ambient music set the stage for relaxation, while knowledgeable staff are always on hand to share fun facts about these remarkable creatures.

The fee is ￥1,250 for the first 30 minutes and ￥330 for every additional 10 minutes.

The cafe is open 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Mon, Tue, Fri) and 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Sat, Sun, and holidays) and is a 5-minute walk from Hikifune Station.

cafe capybara

2. ALPACA FUREAI LAND

For those who can’t resist the allure of fluffy alpacas, ALPACA FUREAI LAND offers an experience that is both charming and interactive. The cafe’s spacious layout and gentle ambiance make it an ideal spot to relax while getting up close with these adorable animals. Visitors can enjoy watching alpacas as they take their morning walks and try the Alpaca Lunch from a popular French restaurant. The friendly staff not only ensure the comfort of the alpacas but also provide interesting insights into their care and behavior. This delightful destination is perfect for families and anyone looking to combine nature with a little bit of adventure.

They are open from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

The admission fee is ￥1000 yen for adults (￥1200 on weekends and holidays) and is a 5-minute walk from Kagurazaka Station.

ALPACA FUREAI LAND

3. Samoyed Cafe moffu

There’s nothing quite like the cheerful disposition of a Samoyed to brighten your day, and Samoyed Cafe moffu is designed to do just that. As you enter the cafe, you’ll be greeted by the sight of ten fluffy Samoyeds with beaming smiles and wagging tails, immediately creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The playful antics of these friendly dogs are on full display. Whether you’re there for a casual outing or to share the experience with friends, this cafe promises a delightful and heartwarming visit.

They are open 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM on weekdays and 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM on weekends and holidays.

Admission for 1 hour and unlimited drinks is ￥3,905 on weekdays and ￥4,565 on weekends and holidays.

Samoyed Cafe moffu

4. HARRY Asakusa

HARRY Asakusa is one of Tokyo’s most popular animal cafes, offering a cozy space filled with delightful small mammals like hedgehogs and otters. There are several other locations in Tokyo for you to visit! Not only does HARRY Asakusa provide close-up encounters with these adorable creatures, but the friendly staff are also eager to share fascinating details about each resident animal. Visitors should note that HARRY has several branches throughout Tokyo, so if you’re exploring other neighborhoods, there’s a chance to enjoy similar experiences elsewhere. Ready for a memorable visit? Book your spot through this link here for a special deal.

The opening hours are 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

Admission fee for 30 minutes is ￥1,540 (adult).

HARRY Asakusa

5. mipig cafe

If you’re in the mood for something truly unique, mipig cafe offers an experience centered around its charming baby to adult pig residents. The cafe’s playful atmosphere is enhanced by the pigs’ friendly nature and lively interactions, which are sure to bring a smile to your face. Visitors at their multiple locations can watch as the pigs explore their space, often approaching guests for a gentle pat or a bit of extra attention. This fun and interactive environment makes mipig cafe a must-visit destination for anyone looking to add a touch of whimsy to their Tokyo adventure.

They are open 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Admission fee is ￥1,870 (adult) for the first 30 minutes and ￥1,100 for every additional 30 minutes.

mipig cafe

6. Owl Cafe Akiba Fukurou

A 3-minute walk from Akihabara station, Owl Cafe Akiba Fukurou offers a captivating experience unlike any other. As you enter the cafe, you’ll notice the serene lighting and carefully arranged seating that perfectly complement the majestic presence of the resident owls. These graceful birds, with their wide eyes and soft plumage, create an atmosphere that is both enchanting and calming. The staff are passionate about owls and readily share fascinating insights into their behavior and care, making each visit both educational and entertaining. Enhance your experience by booking through the affiliate link here.

The cafe is open 12:00 – 18:00 PM.

Admission fee is￥3,000.

Owl Cafe Akiba Fukurou

7. Mameshiba Cafe

With two locations in Tokyo, Mameshiba Cafe offers visitors a chance to play with charming and affectionate Mame-Shiba dogs, a smaller breed of Shiba Inu. The playful environment of the Mameshiba Cafe in Asakusa is accentuated by the nostalgic, cozy decor. Guests can enjoy a leisurely experience while mingling with both these delightful dogs. It’s an ideal spot for both families and individuals looking to add a bit of fluffy fun to their day.

The operating hours are 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM on weekdays and 11:00 AM – 6:40 PM (Sat, Sun, and holidays).

The admission fee is ￥1300 for adults.

Mameshiba cafe

8. Animeal Odaiba

For a fusion of animal charm and pop culture, Animeal Odaiba creates an innovative space where art meets animal interaction. There are three main areas: the Park Area with a vast grassland, the Adventure Area with picnics during the day and camping at night, and the Terrace Area where animals go sunbathing. The Park Area has dogs and cats, the Adventure Area animals include capybara, rabbits, meerkats and snakes, while the Terrace Area has a rotating cast of animals.

The opening hours are 12:00 – 7:00 PM on weekdays (except Thu) and 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM on holidays.

The admission fee for the 45-minute option is ¥1,980 for adults.

Animeal Odaiba

9. Cat Cafe MOCHA

Cat lovers rejoice at Cat Cafe MOCHA, a stylish retreat where you can enjoy the company of some of the friendliest felines in Tokyo. The cafe’s modern interior design, complete with cozy seating and playful accents, creates a relaxing ambiance perfect for a lazy afternoon. The resident cats are known for their calm yet curious nature, often seeking gentle interactions with visitors. Whether you’re a dedicated cat parent or simply in need of some feline therapy, Cat Cafe MOCHA is the perfect spot to unwind and connect.

The cafe is open 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Admission fee is ￥1,080 for the first 30 minutes.

Cat Cafe MOCHA

10. Anitouch Tokyo Dome City

Anitouch Tokyo Dome City is an indoor petting zoo with lemurs, sloths, birds and many other cute animals to see. The venue is designed to offer interactive exhibits where visitors can interact with, observe and feed the animals.

Their operating hours are 10:30 AM – 7:00 PM (weekdays) and 10:30 AM – 8:00 PM (Sat, Sun, and holidays).

Admission fee is ￥1,800 yen for adults.

Anitouch Tokyo Dome City

Tokyo’s animal cafes offer an enchanting escape from the urban hustle—each venue boasts its own unique twist that celebrates Japan’s deep love for animals. Whether you’re sipping a latte in the company of capybaras, cuddling with a fluffy Samoyed, or marveling at the serene presence of an owl, these cafes provide the perfect setting to create cherished memories. Next time you’re in Tokyo, be sure to add these animal cafes to your itinerary, and let the delightful creatures brighten your day!

